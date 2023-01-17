ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage County, OH

Portage County sports scoreboard for Monday, January 16

By Record-Courier
Record-Courier
Record-Courier
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ct6rD_0kHE6GM500

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

AREA SCORES

Tol. Cath. Cent. 77, Streetsboro 35

Southeast 43, Cardinal Mooney 39

SUMMARIES

TOL. CATH. CENT. 77, STREETSBORO 35

TOL. CATH. CENT.: Keller 0 0-0 0, Clay 9 0-0 18, Dames 4 2-3 11, Merchant 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Ellis 4 0-0 9, Hitt-Swartz 3 0-1 7, Ferruglia 0 0-0 0, Pietras 3 0-0 8, Vaughn 11 2-6 24. Totals 34-74 4-10 77.

STREETSBORO: Johnson-Wilson 1 2-6 4, Tiller 0 0-0 0, Taylor 0 0-0 0, Abbuhl 2 2-4 7, Bedford 1 0-0 2, Benson 3 1-2 7, Kassan 5 1-2 12, Barzal 0 0-0 0, Hajec 1 0-0 3. Totals 13-44 6-14 35.

Tol. Cent. Cath.-17-22-17-21 – 77

Streetsboro-3-11-8-13 – 35

3-Point Goals: Pietras 2, Dames, Ellis, Hitt-Swartz, Abbuhl, Kassan, Hajec. Rebounds: Tol. Cent. Cath. 47 (Vaughn 14), Streetsboro 26 (Benson 7). Total fouls: Tol. Cent. Cath. 11-9.

CALENDAR

TUESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Solon at Roosevelt, 7:30

Field at Rootstown, 7

Crestwood at Wickliffe, 6:45

Aurora at Kenston, 7:30

Southeast at Marlington, 6:45

Garfield at Brookfield, 7

Ashtabula St. John at Windham, 6

Girls Basketball

Ravenna at Field, 7

Cloverleaf at Streetsboro, 7

Bowling

Tallmadge at Roosevelt (Kent Lanes), 4

Ravenna at Coventry (Turkeyfoot Lanes), 3:45

Rootstown at Southeast (Spins Bowl Kent), 3:45

KENT STATE

Men’s basketball at Eastern Michigan, 7

WEDNESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls Basketball

Roosevelt at Cuyahoga Falls, 7

Rootstown at Warren JFK, 5:30

Wickliffe at Crestwood, 6

Aurora at Revere, 7:30

Southeast at St. Thomas Aquinas, 7

Bowling

Crestview at Garfield (Sky Lanes), 4

Swimming

Roosevelt vs. Revere (Akron Wellness Center), 5:30

Aurora at Beachwood, 6

Wrestling

Rootstown at Mogadore, 6

Crestwood at Chippewa, 5

Pymatuning Valley at Garfield, 6

KENT STATE

Women’s basketball vs. Eastern Michigan, 7

THURSDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls Basketball

Roosevelt at Field, 7

Waterloo at Western Reserve, 6:15

Garfield at Campbell Memorial, 6:15

Fairport Harding at Windham, 6

Gymnastics

Aurora at Brecksville, 6

Ice Hockey

Roosevelt vs. Orange (KSU Ice Arena), 7

Wrestling

Roosevelt at Cuyahoga Falls, 6

Ravenna at Cloverleaf, 6

Streetsboro, Field at Woodridge, 6

Comments / 0

Related
WKYC

Lake County Captains announce new ownership group

EASTLAKE, Ohio — With the start of Spring Training approaching, the Cleveland Guardians' High-A affiliate has announced a change in ownership. At a press conference on Tuesday, the Lake County Captains announced that an ownership group led by Alan Miller and former NFL punter Jon Ryan have purchased the majority stake in the club from the Carfagna family. Peter Carfagna Rita Murphy-Carfagna had owned the Captains since they first moved to Lake County in 2003.
CLEVELAND, OH
tourcounsel.com

Ohio Station Outlets | Outlet mall in Burbank, Ohio

Ohio Station Outlets is a collection of more than 60 stores, conveniently located off I-71 at Route 83, an hour's drive south of Cleveland. The cheerful and spacious complex has a playground, food court, visitor information desk, and acres of free parking. Stores include Adidas, Eddie Bauer Outlet, Black and...
BURBANK, OH
Cleveland.com

Grand River Valley winery is listed for sale

GENEVA, Ohio – Benny Bucci is selling his dream, Benny Vino Winery, in Geneva, Ohio. Bucci started the operation in 2010 as an urban winery in a former lumber warehouse in Perry, Ohio. After he got a taste of the business and built a base of loyal customers, he wanted something more. So, he moved the business 10 miles east into the Grand River Valley wine region.
GENEVA, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're looking for a fantastic loaf of bread, you should check out this bakery on the eastside. Their breads are preservative-free and baked fresh every day with all natural ingredients. One of their most popular breads is their multigrain bread, which is made with whole wheat flour, sunflower kernels, sesame seeds, flax seeds, oat groats, and honey. You should also check out their Pugliese bread, which has a thick crust, is chewy on the inside, and is great for dipping into soups. If you prefer something sweet, they have a great selection of croissants, which are also baked fresh and in house.
CLEVELAND, OH
Shore News Network

Streetsboro man wins $100k on lottery ticket

STREETSBORO, OH – A Streetsboro man has claimed his lucky holiday winning lottery ticket. Having won $100,000 on the Ohio Lottery scratch-off game Holiday Countdown, Parker Papp of Streetsboro is feeling the holiday spirit. Parker will receive $72,000 after paying 28 percent in state and federal taxes. The winning ticket was sold at Sammy’s Food Mart, located at 9418 St Rt 43 in Streetsboro. There are three top prizes remaining in the Holiday Countdown scratch-off game as of January 18, 2023. The post Streetsboro man wins $100k on lottery ticket appeared first on Shore News Network.
STREETSBORO, OH
cleveland19.com

Extra police officers assigned to Massillon Middle School

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Additional police officers will be at Massillon Middle School Tuesday after officials were made aware of a threat on social media. Massillon police said they are investigating the Snapchat threat and are taking all proper precautions. Besides the school resource officer, there will be an...
MASSILLON, OH
wyso.org

Local police departments continue to struggle with staffing in 2023

Police departments across the country have been struggling to maintain staffing for a variety of reasons. Departments in Northeast Ohio are not immune to what some are calling a staffing crisis. Retirements and resignations. Staffing in the region is kind of a mixed bag. They range from just barely being...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Stolen ATV with no-lights rear-ended, Sebring man injured

A Sebring man is hospitalized after State Troopers say the stolen All Terrain Vehicle that he was driving along Route 62 was struck from behind by a truck early Wednesday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 48-year-old Steven Guildo suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries while driving an ATV with no lights at around 5:30 a.m. just east of State Route 165.
SEBRING, OH
Record-Courier

Record-Courier

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
855K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Kent, OH from Kent Ravenna Record-Courier.

 http://record-courier.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy