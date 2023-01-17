ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Stroll Through the Garden: Grow your own star fruit

By Eric Larson
Well have you got the planting bug yet? I was driving along East Main in Ashland last week and I saw a bank temperature reading of 65 degrees in contrast to the week before of 9 degrees. Wow! Can anyone really get use to the changes? Don’t get me wrong, I enjoyed last week. I don’t remember the last time we had that many days strung together in January that were so warm. The problem may be some of our plants may face some unusual trials.

What these extended temperatures have done to our minds is that we gardeners think we need to get out in our gardens and do something. I’m afraid I have fallen into this temptation as well. The challenge is when you get out in your normal garden outside we all are tempted to put seed in the ground.

My question from the pool this past week was is there any kind of planting we can do now? Let me be clear — putting any seed in the ground outside this time of year will only waste your money. Most seeds will not grow to any level outside if you plant them in the ground in mid-January.

In order to help my friends with this planting bug, to get some minor chores completed, and finally to get my hands dirty for the first time this year, I’m going to take some star fruit seeds and plant them in some containers.

For many years I have been eating star fruit, also known as carambola or Averrhoa carambola. If you have not tried this fruit, you will be surprised how good it tastes. My opinion is it has a mild lemon taste. Don’t overdo this fruit. Folks who suffer from kidney problems don’t have the ability to process this fruit in a healthy way. Along these same lines there have been many studies revealing many health benefits to eating the fruit. Here is a short list of the health benefits:

  • Anti-inflammatory, immunity booster
  • Solid potential at preventing cancer
  • Improves respiratory health, heart health and digestion
  • Nutritious, low in calories, and packed with vitamin C, fiber and antioxidants

Overall, there are wonderful health benefits to eating star fruit. If you have kidney problems, you should ask your doctor if this fruit is a good option for you.

The star fruit or carambola is a native to Southeast Asia and now cultivated through out tropical areas. Our USDA zones for the star fruit to grow well range from a zone 9 to zone 11. The star fruit is an amazing fruit in that if you were to cut across the fruit the little sections will look like stars.

To grow a star fruit tree that can get up to 20 feet tall, sow your seeds with a neutral type light soil, well-draining peat moss, medium for the tree to have a chance to start. The soil needs to be moist. You need bright indirect sunlight. Normally you should expect the seed to germinate in seven to 10 days, then transferred to a well-draining sunny spot in the garden when ready.

Carambola seeds need warm soils to germinate so they do the best in the spring. Only the biggest seeds will germinate and will be viable for growth. Growing star fruit from seed is a difficult effort. If you can grow them, let me know.

Hope you have a great stroll through your garden inside or out. If you have a challenge in your inside or outside garden drop me an email at ericlarson546@yahoo.com. Soon I shall be activating a column link with my website at ohiohealthyfoodcooperative.org. Thank you for participating in our column.

Eric Larson of Jeromesville is a veteran landscaper and gardening enthusiast and a founding board member of the Ohio Chapter of Association of Professional Landscape Designers.

