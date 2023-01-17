ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Last rotation for South coach Michelle Stroud as gymnastics season gets underway

By Jim Gordillo, The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
 2 days ago
Michelle Stroud is hoping to stick the landing this season.

It will be her last as a gymnastics coach in Bloomington, where she’s been in charge of the South program since 2017, a veteran assistant taking over for long-time coach Leisa Jones. Her husband is retiring from UPS and a fresh start was in order, so they have moved to Terre Haute.

“I kind of want to move on to something else,” Stroud said while making the drive to Bloomington for a practice recently. “But it is an easy fall back for me. There are some big gyms on the Illinois side not far from where we live. But I’ve been coaching for over 20 years. We’ll see what happens.”

She has a strong team to end her run, with one senior, Mia Langley, and a strong group of juniors to lead the way.

“I’m glad I get to see Mia through her senior year and we have a great group of juniors that I’m sad to leave behind,” Stroud said. “It’ll be bittersweet but I’m excited to move on to something new. I love the program and the kids that I’ve coached.”

While Michelle’s daughter Andrea is hanging around to coach Edgewood again this year, North will have a new coach in Alena (Baumgartner) Wray, who was an assistant to Andrea Smith.

Another change will be to the post-season format, with Franklin Central now the host for the sectional and regional at The Gymnastics Company. With two sets of apparatus for each event, both meets should finish much faster than they have in the past.

Here’s a look at the three area teams during the 2023 season:

Bloomington South

The Panthers have a team of 10 with good team chemistry, but only nine will be available with Larissa Witkiewitz out for the season after undergoing surgery for a hip injury. A couple other Panthers will get off to late starts coming off injuries as well.

One of them is Langley, an All-Area pick last year who will miss the opener, but should be back soon after. She was focused in the off-season, Stroud noted and working on upgrades to her floor. She’ll be strong on beam and show improved routines on vault and bars. “She’s the kind of senior you want to go out with,” Stroud said.

Looking ahead:IHSAA approves big changes to state cross country series

The junior class includes All-Area performer Maddie Kawanishi, Stella Eibling, Violet Leis and Morgan Cockerill back from last year. Kawanishi has upgraded her vault and floor, added skills on bars and will again be one of the area’s best on beam having made regional in that event last year.

Eibling sat for several months after injuring her back in the off-season. She was cleared by the time practice began, so she’ll be able to help on bars early on and then in other events, particularly floor, as she gets back in shape and can safely take the pounding. Leis has a flipping vault South is hoping to unveil this year once she gets it down. She’ll be improved on bars and will be another of the Panthers’ all-arounders. Cockerill, a three-sport standout, will have a chance to show her athleticism on floor and vault and is showing improvement on beam and bars. Freshman Sayen Antinao (bars, floor) is coming back from bad knee injuries. Sophomore Alex Riggs has a new floor routine, junior Presley Roll brings strong tumbling skills to the team and sophomore Tristan Farris can help with the all-around but will miss the opener.

Bloomington North

The Cougars have a new head coach in Alena Wray, an assistant the past two years who competed for BUGS as a youth. So she knows her athletes and knows the standards North wants to live up to this season after making its first appearance at state since 1981.

“I’ve just kept the coaching style me and Andrea have had the last couple of years,” Wray said. “I’m still in close contact with Andrea. I’m just trying to keep the program the exact same way. There’s no reason to change what doesn’t need to be fixed. I think we’ll be just as strong as last year as long as we stick together and have a good work ethic.”

The Cougars did it with big numbers and will have plenty of depth again this year to shore up every event. They’ll also have to do it without senior Sarah Goldsworthy, who injured her knee badly during soccer season. Junior DeDe Eberle also opted to focus on track.

That leaves six seniors, led by three-time All-Area selection Hope Taylor, first year high school gymnast Anna Pope from the BUGS program and varsity performer Maddie Rich. Taylor is a strong all-arounder and has added skills on floor, looks more confident on beam, continues to be solid on bars and hopes to perform a new vault by the end of the season. Pope has a strong floor routine and will be solid on beam and vault. Rich will help again on floor, beam and bars. Lily Luca (beam), Jenna Gray (limited to beam due to back injury) and Alia Goldstein (bar, vault floor) could also help this season.

Other top performers back from last year include both juniors, Jessica Floyd and Claire Dann and sophomores Sofia Garcia, last year’s H-T Gymnast of the Year, and Hannah Abel. Floyd is a two-time All-Area athlete who will be limited on bars while dealing with sore wrists, a tough blow to the Cougars on that event. She’s looking to unveil a flipping vault, has a new floor routine and will be solid again on beam. Dann will compete floor, beam and vault. Abel will be big on bars, with Floyd out, and floor and another steady performer on floor. Garcia was North’s first sectional champ since Betsy Cousins (1992) by winning beam and will be one of North’s best all-arounders again with new bar skills, flipping vault and new floor routine. Sophomore Ella Buehler is out for the time being with a concussion. From there, freshmen Tori Bilohlavek, Josie Jones and Maren Winkle (floor) will bring solid depth to their best events.

Edgewood

The Mustangs and coach Andrea Stroud will not have to worry about a team score this year with just three competitors. The lone returnee is junior all-arounder Addison Goerges, who will start the year with a strong vault but hopes to upgrade to the tuck tsuk and a chance to advance to regional and beyond. She will be joined by freshmen Bella Carson and Addie Morwhick.

Contact Jim Gordillo at jgordillo@heraldt.com or 812-331-4381 and follow on Twitter @JimGordillo.

The Herald-Times

The Herald-Times

