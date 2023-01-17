ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

A look at every bill your local Indiana state legislator wants to see become law this year

By Sarah Loesch, Evansville Courier & Press
 2 days ago

EVANSVILLE — The 2023 legislative session is underway at the Indiana State House, and the majority of local legislators have bills up for consideration.

While the session opened Jan. 9, all representatives had until Thursday to file bills and all senators had until Friday. Adjournment for both houses is set for April 29.

Here is a rundown of the bills each local legislator has authored or co-authored for this session. The Courier & Press will be doing more in-depth stories on bills as the session continues.

Vaneta Becker, Republican, District 50

SB 72 School Curriculum: Public elementary schools, charter elementary schools and state accredited private elementary schools would be required to include cursive writing in the curriculum. Currently, cursive writing is an option, not a requirement.

SB 73 Occupational therapy licensure compact: This would create a compact, or interstate agreement, for occupational therapists.

SB 230 Sales tax exemption for adult diapers: The sale of adult diapers would be exempt from the state gross retail tax.

SB 338 Art and music therapy: Art therapy services provided by a licensed art therapist to an individual who receives mental health services or to an individual who receives services from a community mental health center are reimbursable under Medicaid.

SB 340 Imagination library: Creates the Indiana imagination library.

SB 341 Twenty-first century scholars program: Changes the eligible grades from seventh and eighth to eighth and ninth.

SB 396 Contracting of Medicaid services: A managed care organization would have to subcontract at least 75% of the specified services and programs to a home and community based entity for the duration of the contract.

SCR 3 Memorializing late Governor Kernan: Becker is a co-author of this resolution. This resolution honors former Governor Joe Kernan and asks that a memorial bust of him be placed within the State Capitol. Kernan, who was the 48th governor, died in 2020.

SR 3 Honoring women veterans: Becker is a co-author. A resolution honoring women veterans.

Jim Tomes, Republican, District 49

SB 12 Material harmful to minors: Public schools and public libraries would be removed from the list of entities protected from criminal prosecution related to the dissemination of material harmful to minors or performances harmful to minors. Colleges and universities are added to the list.

SB 13 Elimination of lower speed limits for trucks: Ups the maximum speed limit for a vehicle with a gross weight greater than 26,000 pounds to 70 miles per hour when the vehicle is operated on a highway that is: (1) on the national system of interstate and defense highways located outside an urbanized area with a population of at least 50,000; or (2) the responsibility of the Indiana finance authority. Alleyways would be 15 miles per hour.

SB 139 Fentanyl: Makes it possible to have a Level 2, 3, 4 felony for Fentanyl possession with intent or manufacturing.

SB 140 COVID-19 immunizations for minors: A city, town, county or state agency could not require anyone less than 18 to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

SB 141 Automated vehicles: No one will operate an automated vehicle on a highway to transports people or goods unless a human operator is physically present in the car.

SB 142 Internet safety curricula for schools: This bill would require the Indiana Department of Education to develop "age appropriate" curriculum for safe Internet use at multiple grade levels by July 1, 2024.

SB 290 BMV disclosure of personal information: The BMV must tell the department of veterans' affairs certain personal information included on an application form for specific license plates like a Purple Heart plate.

SB 382 Indiana veteran park entrance authorization: DNR would provide free admission to veterans and members of the armed forces.

SCR 3 Memorializing late Governor Kernan: Tomes is a co-author of this resolution. This resolution honors former Governor Joe Kernan and asks that a memorial bust of him be placed within the State Capitol. Kernan, who was the 48th governor, died in 2020.

SR 3 Honoring women veterans: Tomes is a co-author. A resolution honoring women veterans.

Matt Hostettler, Republican, District 64

HB 1383 Documents and procedures concerning elections: Includes a variety of education related issues. Including absentee ballot disclosures and voter registration address updates when a candidate withdraws from a race.

HB 1618 Exemption for new business personal property: Hostettler is a co-author. Business personal property purchased after Dec. 31, 2023, the total acquisition cost of a taxpayer's total business personal property in a county for an assessment date is exempt from taxation.

HB 1620 School board elections: Hostettler is a co-author. Candidates for school board would need to be nominated in the same manner as all other elected offices.

Wendy McNamara, Republican, District 76

HB 1186 Encroachment on an investigation: Anyone who approaches an officer within 25 feet after being told to stop would be committing a Class C misdemeanor.

HB 1194 Competency to stand trial : A court can dismiss criminal charges, without prejudice, if: the defendant has not attained competency restoration after six months of restoration services or it is likely they will not; if the defendant has a certain diagnosis such as Alzheimer's or a traumatic brain injury; and the defendant is charged with a misdemeanor or Level 6 felony.

HB 1195 Duties of victim services division of ICJI: Duties from the domestic violence prevention and treatment council to the victim services division of the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

HB 1196 CDL training regarding human trafficking: The process to get a commercial driver's license would include specific training on how to prevent and report human trafficking.

HB 1197 Distribution of registration fees : This bill would create a law enforcement training academy account with money from registration or license plate fees by the BMV. Sixty percent would be appropriated to the law enforcement training board to be used for the law enforcement academy. Twenty percent for the northwest Indiana law enforcement academy and 20% for the southwest Indiana law enforcement academy. States $0.75 of the various fees go into the law enforcement training academy account after Dec. 31, 2023, and increases the amount in ten year intervals.

HB 1198 Serious communicable diseases: There would no longer be sentencing enhancements for battery and malicious mischief related to HIV. A person with a communicable disease who knowingly fails to inform a person at rick with intent to cause harm to the health of another will be committing a level 6 felony.

HB 1226 Twenty-first century scholars program: States an early college student who is qualified may apply for a twenty-first century scholarship for up to 30 postsecondary credit hours for dual credit or concurrent enrollment courses.

HB 1361 Funding of juvenile justice oversight: Makes amendments to the juvenile diversion program.

HB 1492 School safety: Requires before Dec. 31, 2023, each county shall establish a county school safety commission.

HB 1493 Elimination of costs and fees in juvenile court: Removes costs associated with a child alleged to be delinquent from the supplemental public defender services fund and the public defense administration fee. Also makes changes regarding some situations of parental payment.

HB 1002 Education and workforce matters: McNamara is a co-author of this bill. Creates the career scholarship account program and fund.

HB 1006 Mental health programs: McNamara is a co-author of this bill. Specifies when a person can be committed involuntarily to a mental health facility for services.

HB 1032 Credit time assignments: McNamara is a co-author of this bill. A person in prison for in jail awaiting trial or sentencing for a crime causing death or serious bodily injury to a public safety official, after June 30, 2023, is initially assigned to Class D and may not be assigned or reassigned.

HB 1142 Law enforcement recordings: McNamara is a co-author of this bill. States what the agency can charge for a law enforcement recording includes cost related to obscuring information and the administrative review of the recording to determine that has been done.

HB 1236 Protections for motor vehicle dealers: McNamara is a co-author of this bill. A manufacturer or distributor cannot condition access to their goods based on the sale of service contracts, debt cancellation agreements, maintenance agreements or similar products they offer.

HB 1400 Statute of limitations on certain claims: McNamara is a co-author of this bill. States an action for injury to a person that results from the sexual abuse of a child, that has expired under the current statute of limitations, can be commenced in certain bankruptcy proceedings for up to two years.

HB 1542 Secured school safety grants: McNamara is a co-author of this bill. An educational service center may receive a grant from the Indiana safe schools fund.

HB 1605 Public defender participation in PARF: McNamara is a co-author of this bill. Adds certain positions to those eligible for the prosecuting attorneys retirement fund.

HB 1637 Teacher education programs: McNamara is a co-author of this bill. Increases annual scholarship amounts.

HB 1648 Release from department of correction and parole: McNamara is a co-author of this bill. Sets forth the eligibility requirements for medical reprieve and geriatric reprieve.

HCR 7 Recognizing January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month: McNamara is a co-author of this resolution.

HJR 2 Impeachment of prosecutor: McNamara is a co-author of this resolution. A prosecuting attorney may be removed from office for crime, incapacity or negligence.

Cindy Ledbetter, Republican, District 75

HB 1201 Rare disease advisory council: Establishes the rare disease advisory council.

HB 1307 High value workforce ready credit-bearing grant: Establishes how a person with a bachelors degree or an associate degree may be eligible for a high value workforce ready credit-bearing grant.

HB 1330 Advanced practice registered nurses: Removes the requirement that an advanced practice registered nurse have a practice agreement with a collaborating physician.

HB 1352 Telehealth services: Medicaid policy cannot require a provider that exclusively offers telehealth services to keep a physical address or site in Indiana to be eligible to enroll as a Medicaid provider.

HB 1353 Health care staffing: Requires a hospital to create a nurse staffing council.

HB 1354 Service animals: Sets requirements when permitting or not permitting a person with a disability to bring a service animal on the premises of a public location.

HB 1440 Involuntary commitment for addiction treatment : Establishes procedures for the commitment of an individual dealing with substance abuse.

HB 1598 Income tax credit for nursing preceptors: Creates a refundable credit of $1,000 against the adjusted gross income tax liability of a taxpayer who has served as a nursing preceptor during the taxable year.

HB 1027 Renter's tax deduction for disabled veterans: Ledbetter is a co-author of this bill. A disabled veteran who rents their main place of residence can claim an additional deduction of up to $3,000 from their adjusted gross income.

HB 1356 Cannabis: Ledbetter is a co-author of this bill. Decriminalizes the possession of two ounces or less of cannabis or five grams or less of hash oil or hashish.

HB 1314 Pediatric cancer research and treatment grant: Ledbetter is a co-author of this bill. Establishes the pediatric cancer research and treatment grant program to be administered by the Indiana Department of Health.

HB 1397 Professional counselors licensure compact: Ledbetter is a co-author of this bill. Would require the behavioral health and human services licensing board to administer the professional counselors licensure compact.

HB 1616 Assessed value: Ledbetter is a co-author of this bill. Limits the annual increase in assessed value of real property to 5% unless ownership of the real property changes during the year or the increase results from physical changes to the real property.

HB 1639 Watershed development commissions: Ledbetter is a co-author of this bill. Executives of one or more counties can adopt ordinances designating their counties as members of a proposed watershed development commission.

Tim O'Brien, Republican, District 78

HB 1203 Elimination of textbook fees: This bill would require each public school to provide curricular materials at no cost to students.

HB 1575 Residential building commission: Establishes the residential building commission within the department of homeland security.

HB 1576 Deadline to apply for standard deduction: Sets deadline to apply for the homestead standard deduction.

HB 1577 Lifetime fishing license: Requires the DNR to issue residents of Indiana a lifetime license to fish.

HB 1578 Covered persons for restricted addresses: Provides that a regular, paid firefighter and a volunteer firefighter are "covered persons" under the statute that requires local government units restrict disclosure to the general public of the covered person's home address.

HB 1579 Retail recycling machine sales tax exemptions: Provides a temporary sales and use tax exemption for the purchase of a beverage container processing mechanism by retail merchants, professional sports or entertainment venues, airports, or institutions of higher education.

HB 1580 Licensure of home health aides: Provides the licensure of home health aides by the Indiana department of health

HB 1005 Housing: O'Brien is a co-author of this bill. Establishes the residential housing infrastructure assistance program and residential housing infrastructure assistance revolving fund.

HB 1044 State park admission to military members and veterans: O'Brien is a co-author of this bill. Members of the armed forces of the United States or Indiana National Guard; and certain veterans would receive free admission to Indiana state parks, recreation areas, reservoirs, forests, historic sites, museums, memorials, and other department properties.

HB 1059 Emergency medical services providers: O'Brien is a co-author of this bill. Adds staff members in an emergency department at a hospital to the definition of "emergency medical services provider" in relation to the offense of battery.

HB 1120 Artisan distillers: O'Brien is a co-author of this bill. An artisan distiller would be able produce 30,000 gallons in a calendar year.

HB 1281 Financial literacy: O'Brien is a co-author of this bill. Starting with students who are expected to graduate from a public school, charter school, or a state accredited nonpublic school in 2027, they must successfully complete a personal financial responsibility course before graduating.

HB 1318 Technical corrections: O'Brien is a co-author of this bill. This bill includes changes to items like obsolete dates and antiquated language.

HB 1634 Adult students of charter high schools: A charter school may apply to the state board for approval to be eligible to receive funding for students who are 22 years of age or older.

Ryan Hatfield, Democrat, District 77

HB 1249 Three-way alcohol permit in unincorporated area: Allows a food truck that sells food near a restaurant, during their operating hours, to count toward gross food sales to satisfy a minimum annual or monthly sales requirement for a three-way permit for a restaurant in an unincorporated area. Sales of the restaurant itself also count.

HB 1250 Duty to notify water utility of spill: The party responsible for a spill or release of a substance into a body of water notify the water utility or water treatment plant if there is a substantial risk: that will cause a threat to human health or the environment; or will: impair the operation of; or adversely affect the quality of the water produced by; the water utility or water treatment plant.

HB 1251 Reproduction of coroner records: The coroner may determine how to reproduce an original record and how to store it.

HB 1252 Immunity for escort of a banned person: Under the tort claims act, a governmental entity or employee acting within the scope of employment is not liable for loss resulting from injury to a person or property of a person who is subject to a court order requiring the person to be escorted by a county police officer while in a government building owned by a county building authority.

HB 1253 Overtime compensation: After Dec. 31, 2023, an employeer cannot employee an employee for longer during a workday than the prior scheduled time unless the employee receives compensation for employment in excess of the prior scheduled hours above specified at a rate not less than one and one-half times the regular pay.

HB 1254 Work sharing unemployment insurance program: Creates a work sharing unemployment insurance program.

HB 1203 Elimination of textbook fees: Hatfield is a co-author of this bill. This bill would require each public school to provide curricular materials at no cost to students.

HB 1297 Decriminalization of marijuana: Hatfield is a co-author of this bill. Decriminalizes possession of two ounces or less of marijuana.

HB 1549 1977 pension and disability fund: Hatfield is a co-author of this bill. Modifies the definition of "salary of a first class patrolman or first class firefighter" for the 1977 police officers' and firefighters' pension and disability fund

HB 1605 Public defender participation in PARF: Hatfield is a co-author of this bill. Adds certain positions to those eligible for the prosecuting attorneys retirement fund.

This article was updated at 10 a.m. Jan. 17 to add bills from Ledbetter, McNamara and Hostettler.

This article was updated at 12:45 p.m. Jan. 19 to add bills from the final list.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: A look at every bill your local Indiana state legislator wants to see become law this year

Gary Campbell
2d ago

how about making marijuana legal for medical reasons especially those who have a terminal disease or chronic pain.

rebel scum
2d ago

HB 1142 is an interesting bill they're going to set what at agency can charge for a police video recording nine chances out of 10 it's going to be a huge amount of money The Thin Blue Line has to protect itself they don't want those videos out there

vityaz
2d ago

the taxes from weed would be a great benefit for the state

