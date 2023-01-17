ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cox Science Center honors The Smarty Party's new junior committee

By Shannon Donnelly
The Palm Beach Post
The Palm Beach Post
 2 days ago
The Palm Beach home of Wendy and Howard Cox was the setting for a generation-spanning reception in honor of the Cox Science Center.

The event took place Dec. 8 and served as a kickoff to the organization's annual Smarty Party fundraiser.

Kathleen Crampton, Katharine Eyre and Laing Rogers are chairwomen for the Smarty Party, which is themed Golden Eye: The James Webb Telescope, Revealing the Hidden Universe. The Golden Eye event will feature Alex Lockwood, project scientist at the Space Telescope Science Institute, who will share telescopic imagery from one million miles into the cosmos.

The reception also served as the formal announcement about the Cox Science Center’s newly launched Junior Committee.

“We are beyond excited to announce a new initiative to advance this organization’s mission and ensure our growth and success for many generations,” said Kate Arrizza, president and CEO of the center. “Our new Junior Committee for Science is an engaged group of young individuals who share a deep appreciation of our community and science education, and an interest in advancing the mission and visibility of the Cox Science Center and Aquarium."

The junior committee — which includes Katie Benjamin, Emily Coscia, Alexandra Daniel, Rosie Fernandez, Heydyn Hernandez, Allison Ridder, Serena Mattson, Mimi Ryan, Judy Van Der Grift and Allegra Garcia-Velez is already at work on a fall event.

The Smarty Party takes place Jan.19 at the Cox Science Center.

More than 100 people attended the reception, including Lisa and John Cregan, Deborah and Philippe Dauman, Heather Flaherty, Helen and Brian Fitzgerald, Lynn Foster, Cindy and Chris Galvin, Page Lee Hufty, Mayor Keith James, LeeAnne and Joe LaBanz, Carol and Earle Mack, Grace and Chris Meigher, Lynn and David Nicholson, Natasha and Jason Rawding, Brian Simmons, Beth and Schuyler Tilney, and Tara and Christopher Vecellio.

