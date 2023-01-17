ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You can help deliver food to seniors, help with disasters, share about your nonprofit

 2 days ago

The City of Bloomington Volunteer Network is your source for information about volunteering locally. For a complete listing, visit BloomingtonVolunteerNetwork.org or call 812-349-3433. The inclusion of an organization in this list does not imply City endorsement or support of the organization’s activities or policies. Information and registration information for the following opportunities can be found online at BloomingtonVolunteerNetwork.org.

Deliver food to seniors as a Mobile Food Pantry driver

Area 10 Agency on Aging's Mobile Food Pantry delivers two sacks of groceries once a month to community members who are homebound due to age, income or disability. Routes average 6-10 stops organized in the same geographic area and take about an hour and a half to complete. Volunteers are currently needed to pick up and deliver groceries in Bloomington (First United Church, 2420 E. Third St.) on the second Wednesday of the month, Ellettsville (631 W. Edgewood Drive) on the third Wednesday or Thursday of the month, and Bloomington (First United Church) on the fourth Wednesday or Thursday of the month. Rounds pick up anytime between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Interested? Please complete a volunteer application at https://www.area10agency.org/volunteer-application or contact the Nutrition Outreach Coordinator, Lesa Hofferth, at lhofferth@area10agency.org or 812-935-2535.

Red Cross, The Bishop Bar present: An Evening with Disaster Event

Bring your friends, classmates and co-workers to enjoy an "Evening with the Disaster!" The evening features a drinks night special, disaster scenario simulations, a volunteer panel, raffle prizes, and much more! Join the Red Cross at The Bishop Bar on Feb. 1 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. to hear about the disaster response work in the community and the impactful ways you can be a part of the mission. When disaster strikes it can leave many feeling distraught. Red Cross disaster responders are volunteers who rise to the call to help and assist those impacted to begin the pathway to recovery. This event is in collaboration with The Bishop Bar, and all attendees must be 21 years old and older and have proof of COVID-19 vaccination. For those interested RSVPs can be made at https://www.tinyurl.com/EveningwithDisaster. For more information contact Loida Rodriguez at 317-452-2816 or loida.rodriguez@redcross.org.

Meet The Media Roundtable event

Are you a representative of a nonprofit interested in connecting with the local media? Join the Nonprofit Alliance of Monroe County’s 14th Annual Meet the Media roundtable event, from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 15. Members of local media will give and hear one-minute pitches from local nonprofit representatives. Come prepared to present for one minute on the value of your nonprofit by sharing one story, idea, event or success related to your nonprofit organization. Media panel representatives will provide feedback on each pitch and meet with nonprofit representatives in small groups for more in-depth questions and conversations. Representatives from Bloom Magazine, The Herald-Times, Limestone Post, WFIU-WTIU, and WFHB will be present. Participation is limited to 35 nonprofit pitches (one pitch per nonprofit.) If additional members of your organization would like to attend as observers please, contact Katie Gandhi at 812-349-3050 or npc@mcpl.info. Age 18 and up. Please register at https://tinyurl.com/meet-the-media and be sure to include the name of your nonprofit.

Community Wish List Spotlight

CanINE Express Wish List

The CanINE Express Transport Project humanely transports shelter animals from south-central Indiana — areas with pet overpopulation — to shelters in areas where there is a need for well-socialized, healthy cats and dogs. Donations to the CanINE Express directly benefit south-central Indiana shelter dogs and cats to help them "go home" more quickly by changing their venue to another shelter where they will be adopted.

Donation delivery address: 1628 Jacobs Lane, Nashville, IN 47448

Contact: Cathi Eagan at 812-720-0005 or cleagan1950@gmail.com

Featured Wishes: gasoline gift cards, dry and canned cat and dog food, garbage bags, large, 9-by-12-inch brown office envelopes, cable ties of all sizes, and gently used plastic travel crates of all sizes. View their complete Wish List online at https://tinyurl.com/CanINE-Express-wish-list.

You can find current in-kind, material needs on the year-round Community Wish List at bloomingtonvolunteernetwork.org/communitywishlist.

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bloomington, IN from The Herald-Times.

