Lake Worth, FL

Judge who rejected teen's 'not sufficient' plea deal for accidental shooting agrees to a new one

By Hannah Phillips, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
 2 days ago
WEST PALM BEACH — Ten years in prison wasn't enough, the judge said. Not for shooting a friend to death. Not even accidentally.

Circuit Judge Caroline Shepherd sent a prosecutor and a defense attorney back to the drawing board in late July after rejecting a plea deal that would've earned 18-year-old Diego Pedro Jose a decade in prison for manslaughter with a firearm. On Wednesday, they appeared in her courtroom again with a new deal: 11 years.

Shepherd accepted the plea this time, and wished Jose good luck as a deputy escorted him out of the courtroom.

Sober-home scam:Delray doctor who pocketed millions off sham drug tests sentenced to 20 years in prison

Judge to decide:Best Buy deliveryman accused of killing Boca woman asks for trial by judge — not jury

Jose was 16 when he accidentally shot and killed his friend, 16-year-old Esteban Gonzalez, in Lake Worth Beach on March 7, 2021. Jose and another teen were examining a gun in the back of a parked car at Lake Avenue and South E Street, debating whether it was real. Jose pulled the trigger and shot Gonzalez in the back of the head, killing him.

Although manslaughter with a firearm is punishable by up to 30 years in prison, defense attorney Kristi Thomaston argued in July that Jose's age and minimal criminal history warranted a lighter sentence.

"You took someone's life, and you're going to prison for 10 years," Shepherd said after. "In my mind, perhaps not sufficient."

Though only one year longer, Wednesday's plea deal had the full support of Gonzalez's mother, whom Shepherd said had reservations about the initial sentence. That was news to Thomaston, who said Thursday she believed all were in agreement with the initial plea — a sentiment echoed by Assistant State Attorney Reid Scott at July's proceeding.

An unrelated robbery charge pending against Jose could have driven up his sentence even more, but Scott agreed to drop it as part of the revised 11-year plea bargain. Thomaston said she wanted to return to the judge with another offer of 10 years and push her to reconsider, given the newly dismissed robbery charge, but said Scott did not agree. They settled on 11.

Scott told Shepherd on Wednesday that he went over the facts of the case carefully with Gonzalez's mother again, and that all parties agreed on the revised plea.

"There's no evidence to suggest that there was any malice, or intent to kill, or premeditation, or hatred, or ill will, or evil intent," Scott said Wednesday. "All four individuals in the car were, in fact, friends. There was no animosity."

Jose expressed extreme remorse for Gonzalez's death, the prosecutor said. The teen agreed to the terms of the plea quietly. He cried.

It's uncommon, but not unheard of, for a judge to reject a plea bargain.

In April, Circuit Judge Howard Coates rejected an agreement that would have sent Christopher Garrett Jr. to prison for 10 years for his role in a 2021 high-speed crash that killed four people on the Beeline Highway near Palm Beach Gardens. Coates said he believed the sentence was too lenient, accepting an amended plea agreement two months later that sent Garrett to prison for 15 years.

Hannah Phillips is a journalist covering public safety and criminal justice at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at hphillips@pbpost.com.

Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

