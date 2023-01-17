ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Today

One Senior Place: As you get older, your sleep habits change. Here's how to improve sleep

By Brenda Lyle
Florida Today
Florida Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15FSJM_0kHE66c400

Q: Years ago, I slept like a rock. Could my age be affecting my sleep?

A: It is well documented that adequate, quality sleep is necessary throughout your lifetime. The amount of sleep you need varies with age.

Growing children need more sleep than adults.

According to the National Institute on Aging, older adults need 7-9 hours per night of quality sleep. However, unique situations experienced by seniors can affect sleep quality and duration.

Previous One Senior Place columns:

They know things you don't:Why you need an attorney for estate planning

Long-term care:Insurance options for long-term care have improved. Know your options

Take a break:Caregivers can struggle during the holidays. Here are helpful tips.

Quality AND Quantity

Perhaps you spent seven hours in bed last night, but did you get QUALITY sleep?

Sleep is meant to be restorative. Deep sleep and REM (rapid eye movement) sleep are critical for the body to effect repairs on itself.

Yet medications, pain, anxiety and certain physical conditions can all affect the quality of your sleep.

That glass of wine before bedtime may hurt you more than it helps, since alcohol consumption can delay sleep and affect its quality.

Falling asleep to TV might not be such a good idea either, since televisions, computers and cell phones all contain disruptive “blue light.”

Loud snoring?

Sleep apnea is a potentially serious sleep disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts.

Other disruptors include restless leg syndrome and periodic limb movement disorder, as well as Alzheimer's disease and other dementias.

If you experience sleep disturbances for more than a month, it's time to speak with your doctor.

Sleep hygiene

No, sleep hygiene is not about showering before bed.

It's about creating a positive sleep environment and a good sleep ritual.

Only use your bed for sleeping or sex. It shouldn't be your desk or late night snack station.

If insomnia strikes, get up and do something else and then return to bed to give it another go.

Avoid watching the clock, since worrying about sleep can further delay it.

Sleeping safely

Surprise! Older adults may get up frequently during the night to go to the bathroom.

Orange or yellow colored nightlights will light your path to the bathroom without creating sleep disturbance.

Remove rugs that might create a fall risk. In case of emergency, a phone should be near your bed.

Not another prescription

You don't necessarily need medication for a good night’s rest.

Before going that route, consider trying meditation, acupressure techniques or herbal supplements to help with your Zzz’s.

YouTube videos abound that address relaxation techniques.

For additional help, Counseling Resource Services offers assistance through One Senior Place locations in Viera and Greater Orlando.

If you've exhausted all options and are still struggling with insomnia, consult your doctor.

One Senior Place is a marketplace for resources and provider of information, advice, care and on-site services for seniors and their families. Questions for this column are answered by professionals in nursing, social work, care management and in-home care. Send questions toAskOSP@OneSeniorPlace.com, call 321-751-6771 or visit One Senior Place, The Experts in Aging.

Brenda Lyle is a Certified Care Manager and Certified Dementia Practitioner with One Senior Place, Greater Orlando.

Comments / 0

Related
Glamour

Sleep Anxiety Is the Worst. Here’s How to Deal

There are few things more frustrating than sleep anxiety. It’s 10 p.m. You’re enjoying your evening skin care routine. You’re brewing a cup of chamomile tea. You’re slipping into something silky. And then all of a sudden, there it is: that creeping fear that you will not in fact be able to drift off to dreamland, that anxiety will keep you up for hours, doomscrolling in a fit of revenge bedtime procrastination. The more you think about this bedtime possibility, the more anxious you get. The vicious sleep anxiety cycle has begun.
verywellmind.com

How Your Chronotype Affects Your Quality of Sleep

If you’ve ever referred to yourself as a “morning person” or a “night person,” you were referencing your chronotype. It is a natural individual difference that can have a big impact on how much and how well you sleep, especially if you have a job or other obligations that adhere to a schedule that doesn't work with your chronotype.
labroots.com

The Antidepressant in Everyone's Medicine Cabinet: The case for the inflammatory theory of depression grows

Compared to the countless number of serotonin and dopamine-centered depression studies, the kynurenine pathway (KP) holds less research attention. However, with recent findings essentially dethroning the monoamine theory of depression, kynurenine might soon have its day in the funding sun. To be fair, it’s possible that numerous anti-depression therapies work...
Tyla

Doctor shares five 'gross' body parts we're not washing properly

A doctor has shared five ‘gross’ body parts that we’re apparently not washing properly – and I imagine there are some on her list that many of you are guilty of not scrubbing enough. Family physician Dr Jen Caudle (@drjencaudle) regularly posts videos about everything from...
New York Post

Drink up: Large study finds that not consuming enough water increases risk of death by 20%

Drink less, age more. That’s the key takeaway from a study published Monday in the medical journal the Lancet. It found that adults who aren’t hydrated enough may age faster and even have a higher risk for chronic diseases that could result in early death. Researchers from the National Institutes of Health conducted the study over a 25-year period, analyzing the medical visits of more than 11,000 adults in the US from ages 45 to 66 and then their follow-up visits at ages 70 through 90.  “Emerging evidence from our and other studies indicate[s] that adding consistent good hydration to [other]...
msn.com

Five symptoms of dementia and early warning signs

Dementia is a cognitive condition that affects an estimated 900,000 people across the UK. The term “dementia” does not refer to a single specific ailment but rather a collection of symptoms occurring as a result of a disease like Alzheimer’s causing damage to the nerve cells that transmit messages from the brain.
shefinds

The One Healthy Snack You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight

Wouldn’t we all love to snack to our heart’s desire without worrying about the health risks? Unfortunately, most snacks out there are highly processed and terrible for our overall health–especially if you’re trying to slim down. And if you’re trying to lose weight, you probably know all too well that snacking can be a hard habit to kick. Luckily, believe it or not, there are snacks that are both tasty and healthy. In fact, there’s one crunchy snack that experts say you can eat on a daily basis without being held back from your weight loss goals: nuts!
shefinds

The One Deli Meat You Have To Stop Eating ASAP–It’s Causing Weight Gain!

If you’ve decided that one of your New Year’s Resolutions is to lose weight, you may be in the midst of a range of lifestyle changes–and at the top of that list is probably your diet. Figuring out what you should and shouldn’t eat when it comes to your health (and not to mention sticking to those guidelines) can be a difficult process, especially if you’re used to eating the same things on a regular basis that may not be the best for your body. For example, maybe you frequently make yourself a sandwich made with deli meat for lunch. While a sandwich complete with meat and veggies may seem like a perfectly fine option, health experts warn that many processed lunch meats can be detrimental to your weight loss goals. In fact, there’s one high-sodium meat many agree you should leave out of your sandwich if you’re trying to stay healthy this year: bologna.
Tasting Table

If You Find A Blood Spot In Your Egg Yolk Is It Still Okay To Eat?

It's natural to do a double-take when you crack an egg and notice something floating in the yolk. In fact, there's an initial ick factor. But do you have to ditch the egg, attempt the difficult task of removing the spot without breaking the yolk, or simply carry on? If you're celebrity chef Guy Fieri, you ditch the egg. According to My Recipes, Fieri is outspoken about his dislike for eggs, revealing with a shudder in 2018 that a blood spot in an egg yolk is a non-starter for him. But aesthetics aside, what causes the occasional red or brown spot in an egg yolk?
MedicineNet.com

What Is Diabetic Urination Like?

Diabetic urination, also known as polyuria, is a condition in which a person with diabetes produces a large volume of urine. This can be a symptom of uncontrolled blood sugar levels as the body attempts to eliminate excess sugar through the urine. People with diabetes may experience the following symptoms...
PennLive.com

Do you have COVID XBB.1.5? Symptoms doctors say to look for in new, ‘crazy infectious’ variant

If you are one of the lucky folks who has managed to evade COVID-19 at this point in the pandemic, this week brings bad news. Because, according to experts, your time may be running out. And that is because, they say, the new XBB.1.5 variant is so contagious that most folks who haven’t had it will surely get it, and the 80% of Americans who have had it are likely to get it again.
labroots.com

How Cannabis Affects the Aging Process

The way our brains work changes as we age. However, there is now increasing evidence to support that cannabis positively alters brain functions that typically decline as we get older. One study found that adults over 60 who used cannabis at least once a week had stronger communications between three...
shefinds

2 Gut-Healthy Beverages You Can Drink Every Day For A Flatter Stomach

Maintaining good gut health is important for overall health and wellness–in fact, it can also play a role in weight loss. A healthy gut can help to improve digestion and reduce bloating, leading to a flatter stomach. It can also support the growth of healthy bacteria in the intestines, which can help to reduce inflammation and improve the overall functioning of the digestive system. In turn, this can help to support weight loss efforts by improving metabolism and aiding in the breakdown of fats. For this reason, incorporating gut-healthy foods and drinks into your daily diet is one way to get one step closer to the fat stomach of your dreams–and luckily, there are plenty of equally healthy and tasty options out there.
Florida Today

Florida Today

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Space Coast's trusted breaking news: central Florida, Brevard County, Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa Beach, Titusville, space, NASA, crime, sports, entertainment

 http://floridatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy