Cape Coral, FL

Off The Eaten Path: Cape Coral family says 'ciao' to popular Italian restaurant

By Gina Birch
The News-Press
The News-Press
 2 days ago
After nearly 11 years serving Italian fare in Cape Coral, Jill and Chris Bacus are saying “ciao” to their beloved restaurant on 47th Terrace, Trattoria Ciao.

The Bacus family sold the restaurant Jan. 1 to another family of restaurateurs who promise to uphold the trattoria’s legacy.

Nicola Fleming and her husband Declan Kiely, owners of The Waterfront Restaurant & Marina in St. James City, are temporarily operating Ciao while their space is being repaired from hurricane damage. Their siblings, Kieran and Melissa Fleming, are moving from Washington state to own and operate Ciao.

“They (Kieran and Melissa) are both Cordon Bleu chefs,” Nicola said. “They fell in love with it (Trattoria Ciao) for what it is and want to continue the tradition. But they also have some new ideas.” One of not so new, yet not so new ideas is to reignite the restaurant’s wood fired pizza oven.

“We were a little bit ahead of our time with pizza oven,” said Jill. “Not everyone understood the Neapolitan-style, a little char from the wood fire and it was served uncut, not in triangles, so you had to use a knife and fork.”

Those you did get it, loved it.

Besides pizza, Trattoria Ciao’s menu has an ample selection of pasta. The 7 Layers of Love Lasagna is a signature. Between the thin noodles are three layers of cheese and four of meat. The meat includes sausage, meatballs, and a combination of both.

The trattoria was the Bacus’ first foray into the sometimes rough and tumble restaurant world.

The idea came during the economic crash of 2008. Chris was in the corporate construction business; Jill was a caretaker for her mother. “My mom was a beautiful baker and cook,” she remembered. “One thing people were still doing during the crash was eating and drinking.”

The Bacus’ weren’t the only ones who embraced the restaurant pivot. “When we opened, 16 other restaurants opened around the same time and in the same area. We are the only ones who made it,” Jill said.

Her grandparents immigrated from southern Italy and many of the menu items at Ciao are family recipes.

One of Jill’s favorite savory dishes is Ossobuco with risotto. She called the slow roasted meat the ultimate comfort food. “It just melts right into that risotto and then melts in your mouth.”

On the sweet side, her grandmother’s ricotta cheesecake takes the top spot in her heart and on her palate. “It’s old school where the ricotta sits and drains, then it all bakes for two hours,” she said. “And don’t EVER open the oven door, until it’s done. Then just crack it and let steam release so cheesecakes doesn’t crack.” Finally, she added with a laugh, “I don’t know if it’s true, but I sure wasn’t going to tempt fate.”

The Bacus’ may have sold their beloved restaurant; however, they are not done with the hospitality business. They plan to get onboard the barndominium bandwagon. Barndominium is a cross between a barn and a condominium.

The couple bought property in Tennessee. On it, they envision a barn with rooms around the perimeter of the building. They open into a shared kitchen and living space where she plans to host cooking classes among other things.

In the meantime, Jill is temporarily answering Trattoria Ciao’s reservation line during the transition. Most of the staff, including those in the kitchen, remain at the trattoria. According to Nicola, her siblings are looking to expand operating hours to eventually include lunch.

The departure is bittersweet for Jill, and the outpouring of love has been overwhelming. She said. “When grown men were crying when they said goodbye, it made me realize we made a difference in the community.”

