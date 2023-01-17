ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, OH

Alliance leaders celebrate MLK, community members

By The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OsLzW_0kHE5w1S00

Alliance’s community and faith leaders gathered Sunday to celebrate the life of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and to hail heroes in our midst who carry on the slain civil rights leader’s work.

The service at Second Baptist Church in Alliance was the 13 th annual, planned by the city’s Urban Pastors Association.

Host pastor was Willie Bell of Second Baptist Church.

Church leaders from around the Carnation City took part in the celebration, sharing King’s biography and readings from both the Old and New Testaments of the Bible.

During the service, several individuals and groups were honored. Among them were the Alliance High School boys basketball team.

The service also included the awarding of the group’s ICON Awards. The prizes are given annually to individuals and groups that go beyond the norm, blazing trails of their own and making personal sacrifices through leadership for the betterment of others.

The 2023 ICON Award recipient are Raymont and Brenda Johnson; Ande’Marie Green; Lisa Mallard; and Alliance Community Pantry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jhS10_0kHE5w1S00

Green was born and raised in Alliance, and graduated from Alliance High School and the University of Mount Union, where she received a bachelor of education degree. After graduating, she worked as a teacher in Chicago before returning to Stark County, where she now is employed by Canton City School District. Green is co-founder with her sister A’sarah of a nonprofit organization called Pink Ace Association, which offers free community events that uplift cultures.

Alliance Community Pantry is celebrating its 12th anniversary. Inspired in 2004 by a program about the hunger situation in Alliance, for five years the Alliance Kiwanis Club organized monthly food giveaways that included more than 500 people lined up once a month to receive a wide selection of food obtained from the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank. From that experience, they opened the pantry Nov. 15, 2010, and since then it has operated as an all-volunteer, non-profit organization with the motto "Working Within the Community to End Hunger." About 50 volunteers a week operate the pantry. In the last three years, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the pantry had to transition from being a select pantry set up like a little store four days a week, to one that boxes up canned food, produce, meat, baked goods and milk to deliver outside to clients' cars three days a week. In 2022, 1,356 families received food, representing 3,966 individuals. The pantry gave away nearly 800,000 pounds of food.

Mallard was born and raised in Alliance and is married to Fred (HipHop) Mallard. She is a 1977 graduate of Alliance High School and attended The University of Akron. She is a lifelong member of Tabernacle Baptist Church under the present Leadership of Pastor Aaron Hill Sr., where she serves on the Board of Trustees, as treasurer, on the Praise and Worship Team, and is a member of Gladys Merrell Temple #1049, Northern District Council #10 and Order of Eastern Star Starlite Chapter #83. Mallard was hired June 4, 1984, by the Alliance Water Billing and Collection Department under Mayor Francis Carr. She was the very first Afro-American to work in the Billing and Collection Department. After 38 years of service, she is still employed with the City of Alliance as chief clerk under Mayor Alan Andreani and Safety Service Director Michael Dreger.

Revs. Raymont and Brenda Johnson are deeply involved in the City of Alliance. Raymont spent more than 40 years as a manager and leader in both the corporate arena and in the United States Air Force, where he spent nearly 25 years before retiring in 2007. Raymont is president and founder of the couple’s non-profit, Family Empowerment Ministries Inc., which has a mission to unite and strengthen families, through many outreach and training programs.  He is also Senior Pastor Spirit of Faith Christian Center of Ohio. Raymont received the University of Mount Union’s 2018 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Service Award and the Alliance Ohio School District 2018 Pathfinder Award for Humanitarianism. He was recently recognized by Marquis Who’s Who 2021-2022 and the “You Know You’re From Alliance” Religious Leader Award. Brenda Johnson is a compassionate, determined community leader, an ordained minister, and dynamic teacher in her own right. She serves as the assistant pastor to Raymont at Spirit of Faith CC Ohio. She serves as vice president of RBJ Properties, Inc. and Family Empowerment Ministries, Inc. In April 2019 Brenda became creator and owner of a food business called BJs Kitchen, Scratch Made Comfort Food at its Best, specializing in the mobile food scene, catering, educating and mentoring youth interested in food careers. She received the Alliance Ohio School District 2018 Pathfinder Award for Humanitarianism. In 2022, Brenda received the Alliance Kiwanis Club, Community Service Award. Raymont and Brenda Johnson have been married for 40 years and have five children and 10 grandchildren who reside in Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina and Georgia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iXIJf_0kHE5w1S00

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Alliance leaders celebrate MLK, community members

Comments / 1

Unknown Unknown
2d ago

Remember how they tried to make George Floyd a Civil Rights Hero? Think on that and question what you were taught in school

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whbc.com

Current Canton Mayor Offers Advice for Would be Chief Executives

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – People are coming out of the woodwork to say they’re running for Canton mayor. The man who’s been doing it the last seven years offers some advice. Tom Bernabei recommends being the first one in the office in the morning,...
CANTON, OH
wtuz.com

Gunnoe Prepares to Step Aside, Expresses Thanks

Nick McWilliams reporting – As court proceedings continue for Richard Homrighausen related to theft and other charges, Dover will see a new sitting mayor soon. Homrighausen, found guilty of a felony count of theft and multiple other transgressions, will never be able to hold an elected office in Ohio, leaving the mayor seat empty in the city.
DOVER, OH
WFMJ.com

Glenwood fourplex receives major facelift after nearly 100 years; ready for new tenants

The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation (YNDC) hosted a ribbon cutting Wednesday morning in celebration of another successful renovation project. Located at 3711 Glenwood Ave. the nearly century old apartment building received a modern facelift but YNDC housing director, Tiffany Sokol says preserving antique elements was an important part of the renovation.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
whbc.com

Former Dover Mayor to be Sentenced Tuesday

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Former Dover Mayor Richard Homrighausen is to be sentenced at 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on theft in office charges. The judge on his case denied a motion for a new trial last week. Homrighausen was found guilty of a total of...
DOVER, OH
whbc.com

Parole Board Recommends Against Clemency for Keith

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Governor Mike DeWine makes the final decision, but the Ohio Parole Board has recommended against clemency for Canton native Kevin Keith. He has long maintained his innocence in the 1994 murders of two women and a 4-year-old girl in Bucyrus.
OHIO STATE
tourcounsel.com

Ohio Station Outlets | Outlet mall in Burbank, Ohio

Ohio Station Outlets is a collection of more than 60 stores, conveniently located off I-71 at Route 83, an hour's drive south of Cleveland. The cheerful and spacious complex has a playground, food court, visitor information desk, and acres of free parking. Stores include Adidas, Eddie Bauer Outlet, Black and...
BURBANK, OH
Farm and Dairy

Single family home and misc.

Stark Co. – Massillon – OH 1139 Wellman Ave. SE, Massillon, OH 44646. Visit www.DuttonAuctions.com or call 330.879.5000 for Bidder’s Packet. w/complete terms of sale. Terms: $4,500 down day of sale, balance due in full at closing. A buyer’s premium of 10% will be added to the high bid to determine the total purchase price.
MASSILLON, OH
The Alliance Review

The Alliance Review

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
182K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Alliance, OH from The Alliance Review.

 http://the-review.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy