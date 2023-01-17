Area sports scoreboard for Monday, January 16

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

AREA SCORES

Leetonia 48, Sebring 36

Harrison Central 35, Minerva 31

St. Thomas Aquinas 57, Lisbon 48

Southeast 43, Cardinal Mooney 39

SUMMARIES

LEETONIA 48, SEBRING 36

LEETONIA: Gregorino 4 3-4 12, Merritt 1 0-0 2, Douglas 1 1-2 3, Shingler 3 0-4 7, Williams 4 0-0 8, Chapman 1 2-2 4, Cole 4 4-9 12. Totals 18 10-21 48.

SEBRING: Byrd 3 0-0 7, Thomas 2 1-2 5, Gilbert 8 1-3 17, Sanor 1 1-1 3, Wynn 1 0-0 2, Bowyer 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 3-6 36.

Leetonia-15-15-11-7 - 48

Sebring-6-12-13-5 – 36

3-Point Goals: Gregorino, Shingler, Byrd.

HARRISON CENTRAL 35, MINERVA 31

HARRISON CENT.: Fischer 2 0-0 4, Butler 2 7-10 11, Ferri 2 4-6 9, Lewis 1 4-4 6, Sedgmer 0 1-2 1, Ledger 2 0-0 4. Totals 9 16-22 35.

MINERVA: Lippincott 1 0-1 2, Sanor 3 2-4 9, French 0 2-4 2, Stoltzfus 3 2-4 9, Kirkpatrick 4 1-3 9. Totals 11 7-16 31.

Harrison Cent.-9-3-8-15 – 35

Minerva-1-6-7-17 – 31

3-Point Goals: Ferri, Sanor, Stoltzfus.

ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 57, LISBON DAVID ANDERSON 48

ST. THOMAS AQUINAS (4-9): Soehnlen 9 3-5 23, Smith 6 3-8 15, Carter 4 5-8 13, Newman 1 1-2 4, Gibson 1 0-0 2, Frank 0 0-2 0. Totals: 21 12-25 57.

DAVID ANDERSON (5-8): Lively 6 3-6 16, T.Stacey 4 1-3 12, Brown 1 3-7 5, Cousins 2 4-4 9, S.Stacey 1 0-3 3, Freelow 1 0-0 3. Totals: 15 11-23 48.

STA - 19 - 10 - 13 - 15 — 57

David Anderson - 5 - 8 - 16 - 19 — 48

3-Point Goals: T.Stacey 3, Soehnlen 2, Newman, S.Stacey, Cousins, Lively, Freelow. Total Fouls: STA, 22-17. Fouled Out: Smith, Soehnlen. Technicals: Soehnlen. Rebounds: STA, 34 (Smith 9); DA, 27.

GYMNASTICS

JACKSON 132.95, LAKE 125.6, GREEN 123.85, LOUISVILLE 123.7, GLENOAK 123.6

Individual Results

Vault: 1. Hockman (Jac.) 9.20; 2. Maurer (GO) 8.70; 3 3. Burdeshaw (Gre.). Floor: 1. Hockman (Jac.) 9.50; 2. Burdeshaw (Gre.) 9.30; 3. Maurer (GO) 9.05. Bars: 1. Ellison (Lake) 9.00; 2. Mitzel (Jac.) 8.70; 3. Hockman (Jac.) 8.60. Beam: 1. Hockman (Jac.) 9.40; 2. Rigdon (Lou.) 8.50; 3. Fleming (Lake) 9.35. All-Around: 1. Hockman (Jac.) 36.70; 2. Maurer (GO) 34.65; 3. Ellison (Lake) 33.75.

Louisville: Rigdon, 2nd on beam (8.5), 10th on bars, 10th on floor, 7th all-around (31.85); Jackson, 4th on vault and 6th on floor; Nyland 7th on bars; Myers 7th on beam and 9th on floor; Cross 10th on vault.

SCHEDULE

TUESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Dover at Alliance, 7

Southeast at Marlington, 6:45

Leetonia at Sebring, 7

Minerva at Heartland Christian, 7

St. Thomas Aquinas at Western Reserve, 7

Bowling

Marlington at Carrollton (Carroll Lanes), 4

East Liverpool at Minerva (Minerva Bowl), 4

Rootstown at Southeast (Spins Bowl Kent), 3:45

MOUNT UNION

Wrestling at Ohio Northern, 7

WEDNESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls Basketball

West Branch at Alliance, 7

Marlington at Minerva, 7

Canton Cent. Cath. at Louisville, 7

Southeast at St. Thomas Aquinas, 7

Bowling

Alliance at Beaver Local, 4

Marlington at Minerva (Minerva Bowl), 4

Swimming

Alliance at Louisville (Louisville YMCA), 5

MOUNT UNION

Men’s basketball at Muskingum, 7

Women’s basketball vs. Muskingum, 7

THURSDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls Basketball

Sebring at Springfield Local, 6:15

Waterloo at Western Reserve, 6:15

Wrestling

Alliance at Carrollton, 7

West Branch at Marlington, 7

Minerva at Salem, 7

West Holmes at Louisville, 7