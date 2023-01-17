ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

DA's Office determines charges not warranted in crashes that caused deaths of two women

By Tim Hahn, Erie Times-News
 2 days ago
Criminal charges will not be filed against anyone in two traffic accidents from over a year ago that led to the deaths of a driver in one of the crashes and a passenger in another crash, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced late last week.

After reviewing both Pennsylvania State Police investigations into those crashes, the District Attorney's Office found no evidence to support the filing of charges, Assistant District Attorney Emily Downing, who handles accident investigations for the office, said in an email to the Erie Times-News.

One of those crashes involved the death of Janet Batykefer, 75, of Albion, on Nov. 23, 2021.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Batykefer was driving a 2009 Nissan Sentra north on Route 215 in Springfield Township when the vehicle struck a 2006 Toyota Highlander that was pulling out from the stop sign on the Interstate 90 westbound offramp to travel south on Route 215.

The other accident happened on Jan. 7, 2022, on Route 6N in Washington Township. Maryalice McMunn, 76, of Cambridge Springs, died after a vehicle in which she was a passenger went out of control while traveling west on the snow-covered roadway and was struck by an eastbound Dodge Ram, state police reported.

Downing also announced late last week that summary traffic violations would be filed against an 85-year-old Corry woman in an Aug. 16 accident in Corry that led to the death of Kyle Jones, 23, of Corry.

Corry police on Wednesday filed summary counts of careless driving and stop sign/yield sign violation against the woman before Corry District Judge Denise Buell. The charges were filed by summons.

The woman faces fines and court costs on the two violations.

Downing, in her email to the Erie Times-News, said the violations were filed after her office conducted a thorough review of evidence associated with the Corry Police Department case, including a review of video.

Corry police in the citations accused the woman of operating a vehicle in careless disregard, unintentionally causing a death; and of failing to stop at a stop sign and/or failing to yield to a vehicle after stopping at a sign.

The accident happened on Aug. 16 at 3:36 p.m. on South Center Street at its intersection with West Pleasant Street. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, Jones was operating an electric bicycle that was traveling north on South Center Street when it collided with a black Lincoln. The 2019 Lincoln MKT was traveling west, according to information in the citations.

Jones, who was wearing a helmet, was flown from the accident scene to UPMC Hamot, Cook said. Jones died at the hospital on Aug. 18.

Jones died of blunt-force trauma to the head, said Cook, who ruled the death as accidental.

Three other more recent fatal traffic accidents in the Erie area either remain under investigation by police or are being reviewed by the District Attorney's Office, officials reported. Those accidents happened:

  • Oct. 24 in the 1500 block of East 10th Street in Erie. Dominique Williams, 31, of Erie, was killed when the sport-utility vehicle in which he was a passenger went out of control while passing another vehicle and crashed into a utility pole and a fence, according to Erie police.
  • Dec. 12 in the 5000 block of Zuck Road in Millcreek Township. Alyssa Hall, 16, died after she was hit by a Buick LeSabre that was traveling north on Zuck Road as Alyssa was crossing the roadway, according to Millcreek police.
  • Dec. 22 at the intersection of West 12th Street and Pittsburgh Avenue. George Socie, 9, died after the Ford he was riding in was turning west onto West 12th Street and was struck by a 2014 Jeep that was traveling east on West 12th Street, according to Erie police.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

