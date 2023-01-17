Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Media Poll: Warren Central No. 1, 1 team joins top 10

The Warren Central High School boys basketball team kept the No. 1 spot in this week’s Kentucky High School Basketball Media Poll.

The Dragons (17-1) received 15 of the 16 first-place votes. Covington Catholic (13-2), tied for the No. 4 spot with Great Crossing (15-3), received the other first-place vote.

Mason County (17-2) jumped into the top 10 at No. 7 after beating No. 2 Lexington Catholic 40-39 in Sunday’s final of the Kentucky 2A Championships in Owensboro.

Ballard (15-2) jumped four spots to No. 3 after winning the Republic Bank Louisville Invitational Tournament, knocking off Male 80-71 in Saturday’s final.

McCracken County (14-1) dropped out of the top 10 after suffering its first loss of the season last Tuesday – 57-53 at Marshall County.

The Kentucky High School Basketball Media Poll is conducted by 16 sports journalists ― one from each of the state’s 16 basketball regions. The poll will be released each Tuesday morning throughout the regular season.

Along with the statewide top 10, voters will provide top-five rankings for their respective regions.

Here are the rankings:

Boys statewide poll

First-place votes in parentheses; records through Sunday’s games.

Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW

1. Warren Central (15) 17-1 158 1

2. Lexington Catholic 19-2 112 3

3. Ballard 15-2 105 7

4. (tie) Covington Catholic (1) 13-2 99 2

4. (tie) Great Crossing 15-3 99 4

6. George Rogers Clark 12-4 97 5

7. Mason County 17-2 56 NR

8. North Oldham 15-5 50 9

9. Western 14-4 33 6

10. Lyon County 14-5 18 8

Others receiving votes: Collins 15, McCracken County 15, Owensboro Catholic 7, Harlan 5, Bowling Green 3, Male 3, Conner 2, Frederick Douglass 2, Evangel Christian 1.

First Region

1. McCracken County

2. Calloway County

3. Marshall County

4. Paducah Tilghman

5. Mayfield

Second Region

1. University Heights

2. Lyon County

3. Madisonville-North Hopkins

4. Henderson County

5. Christian County

Third Region

1. Owensboro Catholic

2. Ohio County

3. Owensboro

4. Whitesville Trinity

5. Butler County

Fourth Region

1. Warren Central

2. Bowling Green

3. South Warren

4. Franklin-Simpson

5. Warren East

Fifth Region

1. Taylor County

2. Elizabethtown

3. LaRue County

4. North Hardin

5. Central Hardin

Sixth Region

1. Western

2. Evangel Christian

3. DeSales

4. Pleasure Ridge Park

5. Butler

Seventh Region

1. Ballard

2. Trinity

3. Male

4. Manual

5. St. Xavier

Eighth Region

1. North Oldham

2. Collins

3. Anderson County

4. Grant County

5. Owen County

Ninth Region

1. Conner

2. Covington Catholic

3. Covington Holy Cross

4. Newport

5. Highlands

10th Region

1. George Rogers Clark

2. Mason County

3. Campbell County

4. Harrison County

5. Bracken County

11th Region

1. Lexington Catholic

2. Great Crossing

3. Frederick Douglass

4. Lexington Christian

5. Madison Central

12th Region

1. Lincoln County

2. Pulaski County

3. Danville

4. Danville Christian

5. West Jessamine

13th Region

1. Harlan

2. North Laurel

3. Harlan County

4. Corbin

5. South Laurel

14th Region

1. Hazard

2. Letcher County Central

3. Perry County Central

4. Breathitt County

5. Wolfe County

15th Region

1. Martin County

2. Pikeville

3. Shelby Valley

4. Johnson Central

5. Betsy Layne

16th Region

1. Ashland Blazer

2. Boyd County

3. Russell

4. Morgan County

5. Fleming County

