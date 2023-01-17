There are plenty of great high school girls' basketball games slated for this week in Central Mass. If you're looking to watch some of the action, Jennifer Toland takes a look at some of the best of the bunch that can't be missed.

MORE : Stellar performances on the court: Vote for the Hometeam Girls' Basketball Player of the Week

Westborough at Nashoba Regional

6 p.m., Tuesday

In this Mid-Wach B matchup, the Wolves (6-0, 4-0) will but their unbeaten record on the line against a Rangers squad (6-3, 3-1) that began the year with five straight wins, but has dropped three of its last four.

Sutton at Hopedale

5 p.m., Wednesday

This is an important game in the bunched up Dual Valley Conference standings. Sutton (6-2, 4-0) is on top and has won four straight. Hopedale (4-4, 3-1), along with Nipmuc Regional, is a game back and has won three of its last four.

South at Doherty

6:30 p.m., Wednesday

The Inter-High rivals enter the game with 3-0 league records. Undefeated South has beaten its 10 opponents by an average margin of 30 points. Doherty (7-2) has won five straight.

St. Bernard’s at Notre Dame Academy

6:30 p.m., Friday

This Central Mass. Conference matchup will feature two of the area’s top scorers in NDA senior Avery Marzo (22.1 ppg) and St. Bernard’s freshman Angelys Alvarez (17.8 ppg).

Tyngsborough at Littleton

7 p.m., Friday

Unbeaten Littleton (9-0, 4-0) will try to maintain sole possession of first place in the Mid-Wach C standings against a Tyngsborough team that has won four straight.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Mark your calendars: Picking the top Central Mass. girls' basketball games of the week