Accountant accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Gillett day care

OCONTO - A 49-year-old Gillett woman who was the in-house accountant for Sunshine Daycare in Gillett is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the business.

Shannon R. Tuchscherer is charged with a felony count of stealing between $5,000 and $10,000 from a business, but further investigations are continuing to determine the actual amount that was taken.

Tuchscherer admitted to Gillett police that she took money to pay for her mortgage and to support her drug habit, according to the criminal complaint.

The director of day care, who is listed online as Rhonda Badeau, was notified by Peshtigo National Bank that the day care had several overdrawn business accounts.

Peshtigo National Bank reported on Jan. 10 that the day care had not made any cash deposits in more than a year while in the past two months nearly $8,000 in unauthorized checks were made. Discrepancies date back to 2021, according to the bank.

Badeau told authorities that the day care checks should have been authorized by both her and Tuchscherer, while the bank found checks that were made out to and authorized only by Tuchscherer written to herself and a Green Bay man.

Badeau reported that the man, whom Tuchscherer described as a friend, should never have received payroll checks from the business because he was never employed there.

Tuchscherer told officers that the friend cashed the checks for her because she didn't have a way to get to the bank. Tuchscherer said he didn't know that the checks were not hers.

Under questioning by police, Tuchscherer estimated she wrote out between $3,000 and $4,000 worth of checks, as well as taking cash, according to the criminal complaint.

When informed that evidence showed discrepancies going back years, Tuchscherer told police that thefts happened periodically, the complaint said. She said she had been keeping track of the amount and had paid back some of what she had taken.

Tuchscherer said she would note the payback made via her own personal checks in the deposit book with entries listed as "Spbihms," which stood for "Shannon paid back I hate myself sorry."

Tuchscherer said she has worked part-time for the day care for 13 years, but only started take money — and using cocaine and crack in hopes it would make her feel better — after a violent incident with her ex-boyfriend, who is now in prison.

Tuchscherer said she started taking small amounts of money from the day care's petty cash fund, with the intention of paying it back, according to the criminal complaint.

Tuchscherer faces up to six years in jail and a fine of up to $10,000.

Oconto County Judge Jay Conley ordered a $2,500 signature bond under the conditions that Tuchscherer maintain absolute sobriety and not possess or consume any illegal drugs. She is due back in court on Feb. 16 for her adjourned initial appearance.

