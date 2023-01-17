ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princess Anne, MD

Basketball all in the family: Father-son duos build bonds as they coach Washington squads

By Alec Branch, Salisbury Daily Times
 2 days ago
Coaching high school basketball at Washington High School this year has become a family affair for both the boys and girls teams in Princess Anne. With both teams coached on the floor by two father-son duos, its provided the four coaches with new perspectives on each other and the way they see the game that has been such a big part of their lives and relationships.

Greg Bozman Sr., who has been coaching for more than 30 years, is now joined by his son, Greg Bozman Jr., on his coaching staff for the girls Jaguars squad. And for the two Bozmans, coaching together adds a new dynamic to their relationship with each other and the game of basketball that has been a big part of each of their lives.

"It's just a different phase," the younger Bozman said in an interview. "I've been around him my whole life. Growing up watching him play, playing with him and him coaching me. So now its just a little different, actually coaching with him, and trying to teach the girls the stuff he was trying to teach me."

And while a lot of what the younger Bozman has learned about the game of basketball may have come from his father, since he's joined the staff, the mutual sharing of ideas and tips has allowed the student to now become the teacher in some scenarios.

"He kind of grew up in the gym, and he played for me one year at Snow Hill and many years in AAU, so this is something different," Bozman Sr. said. "It's a good feeling knowing that we're working together. And a lot of stuff he's bringing me, you never stop learning. So he's given me some real good advice in the middle of games that have won a couple games for us, so I appreciate that."

A new generation gets love of basketball coaching

Over on the boys side, Kirkland Hall and his son Charles are in their second year coaching the Jaguars together. Kirkland Hall has been coaching for 50 years, including a stint as the head men's basketball coach at UMES. But for Charles, a Washington alum who played basketball for the Jaguars when he was in high school, coaching basketball wasn't always in the game plan.

The younger Hall joined the staff after his father asked him for additional help with the team as he got older. For much of his life, Hall wasn't sure if he wanted to get into coaching, but the opportunity to coach the Washington boys team alongside his father has been one he's cherished.

"It's been an honor to be honest. He taught me so much coming up about the game, respecting the game," Charles Hall said. "And giving me the opportunity to get into coaching in the first place. I regretted not taking that path anyway. I wanted to pave my own path and go in a different direction, but then I realized that this is what I should have been doing the whole time. So him giving me the opportunity to come back and coach in my hometown has definitely been a pleasure."

And for Kirkland Hall, the dynamic of having his son follow his path into coaching is a joy, even if they occasionally disagree on things.

"It's always a pleasure when you're son follows in your footsteps. It's just been a joy. I confide in him quite a bit. Some think he thinks I'm hard headed," the elder Hall said with a laugh. "But I just use the experience and the fact that I'm the head coach. But I listened to him tonight though. I listen to him."

Both basketball teams at Washington have gotten off to solid starts to their 2022-23 seasons, with each team on track to either match or surpass their win totals from last year. High school basketball in Princess Anne looks to be on the up and up, with these two father-son duos leading the way.

