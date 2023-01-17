ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

EPA invites Erie residents to virtual meeting on risk of ethylene oxide, facility using it

By Erie Times-News
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 2 days ago
Erie residents can join a virtual meeting hosted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to discuss health risks from ethylene oxide and Cosmed's Erie facility that uses the chemical also known as EtO.

The meeting will take place Thursday at 6 p.m. To register, go to https://usepa.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_Xitm9DVfTv6HGZTfH2sq8Q.

EtO causes cancer in humans, according to EPA information. The greatest risk is for people who have lived near a facility releasing EtO into the air for their entire lifetime, the EPA says.

Cosmed Group LLC/Erie's facility at 2205 E. 33rd St. uses EtO to sterilize medical equipment and materials, according to the EPA.

From 2016:Former Iuov BioScience facility in Erie sold to Cosmed

EPA scientists and analysts did a risk assessment to understand the impact of EtO emissions from the Cosmed Group LLC/Erie facility. The assessment identified elevated cancer risk in the Erie community, according to the EPA.

In an August update, the EPA said Cosmed's Erie facility had installed new emissions controls and the risk level had decreased. During Thursday's meeting, EPA staff members are expected to discuss revised risk information related to the Cosmed commercial sterilizer facility and Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection staff will discuss work they are doing in partnership with Cosmed to reduce emissions and risk.

For subscribers:2nd Erie Coke employee charged with violating Clean Air Act at former plant

In the coming months, the EPA expects to propose an air pollution regulation to protect public health by addressing EtO emissions at commercial sterilizers, according to a news release. EPA is sharing EtO emissions data and information with the public to solicit feedback. The agency aims to improve public understanding of the risk; help states, tribes, communities and the industry reduce risk from EtO in the near-term; and hear input as the EPA continues to develop regulations to reduce air pollution from commercial sterilizers.

To learn more about EtO, visit www.epa.gov/hazardous-air-pollutants-ethylene-oxide.

