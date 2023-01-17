ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola looks to remove 30 dead trees with $90K from Tree Planting Trust Fund

By Jim Little, Pensacola News Journal
 2 days ago
Pensacola is looking to spend $90,000 to remove at least 30 dead or dangerous trees on public rights-of-way using the Tree Planting Trust Fund and another $10,000 to plant new trees.

It's the first time the city has ever proposed using the tree trust fund to remove trees.

Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves told the News Journal the city has a significant backlog in removing trees on public rights-of-way that pose a safety risk.

Reeves said if anyone called the city today about a dead tree, it would be a two-year wait to have the tree removed under the normal maintenance process because of the large backlog of trees on the list.

"If we can get out from underneath the heavy burden of tree removals that we have and get ourselves caught up, then what happens? Well, that allows our tree crew to now be focused on maintenance, as more so than just truly a removal crew ultimately," Reeves said.

The Pensacola City Council will vote on approving the idea Thursday.

The council has been sent a list of 36 trees identified by the city arborist for removal, though the agenda backup provided to the council notes that it will like only be up to 30 trees selected for removal.

The Tree Planting Trust Fund is paid for with fees from the removal of trees for private development in the city. Removal of protected trees carries higher fees than the removal of non-protected trees.

Currently, the trust fund has a balance of $297,263.

One issue with using the balance is that the tree trust fund ordinance only allows for using the funds for "acquiring, planting, and maintaining" trees or other vegetation.

Pensacola City Arborist Kris Stultz has reviewed the trees and said their removal is necessary to approve the overall health of the tree canopy. City Attorney Charlie Peppler said with that determination from the arborist, the use of the funds for tree removal would be considered maintenance under the city ordinance, according to Reeves.

"These are trees that need to be removed," Reeves said. "We still are taking the extra step to replace these trees in other places."

Broadband voteEscambia County approves proposal to bring high-speed internet to north end

Council members who the News Journal spoke to on Friday were generally supportive of the proposal.

Councilman Jared Moore said the city attorney cleared his biggest concern with the idea.

"The way I look at it is the tree fund is there to ensure the city recognizes the importance of a vibrant, healthy tree canopy," Moore said. "And if the city arborist is saying that removing dead or dying trees that are basically compromising that tree canopy, the larger network, and removing them can help make the canopy healthier, then to me, that aligns with the funding."

Councilwoman Jennifer Brahier said maintenance of tree canopy sometimes requires removing unhealthy trees to allow other trees to remain healthy.

"If this ensures that there's more stability to other trees if that's the reason, then I can see that (the tree trust fund) would be a reasonable spot to do it from," Brahier said.

Moore said he still is concerned about the process being used as he believes any allocation from the tree funding is required to go to the city's Environmental Advisory Board before it comes to the City Council.

Reeves said the action up for consideration is only an initial approval of the idea, and once city staff gets estimates for the true cost of removal, those proposals will go to the EAB and then the City Council.

Councilman Charles Bare said he is concerned about the plan to replace 30 trees with only $10,000.

"I'm not sure what kind of trees we're going to get for that," Bare said.

Bare said older and bigger trees are usually hardier but come with a higher price.

"I just don't want to see us replace these 30 trees with trees that end up dying within six months," Bare said.

Reeves said the current costs are only estimates and that actual costs may be different.

"Remember, 30 trees have 30 different scenarios of difficulty of removal," Reeves said. "At this juncture, what we've done is we've relied on our team to give us our best estimate of a rough average of what it would take for a tree to be removed. It stands to reason those numbers could be fluid."

Reeves said when all estimates are in, there could be more than $10,000 remaining to replace the 30 trees.

"We don't know exactly yet, but we won't know until we can get this approval and get it estimated and priced out," Reeves said.

