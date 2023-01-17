ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raritan, NJ

Bridgewater-Raritan district steps up campaign for $154 million March 14 referendum

By Mike Deak, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
Courier News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lvXVQ_0kHE5bjR00

BRIDGEWATER - The Bridgewater-Raritan Board of Education finally made it official.

The board took the official vote last week to set March 14 as the date of a two-part $154 million referendum.

The first question asks residents to approve $120 million to upgrade all of the district's schools, some of which are 60 years old, and some with original windows, doors and other infrastructure items that have reached the end of their function.

The second question, which can only be approved if the first question passes, proposes a Middle School addition, a new cafeteria at Bradley Gardens School and a resolution to the lingering decade-old question whether the district should offer a full-day kindergarten program. That referendum would cost $34 million.

Because the district is retiring debt and the state is offering debt service, the first part of the referendum would have no impact on taxes, the board said.

The second question would increase the tax on an average Bridgewater home assessed at $465,000 by $111 per year and on the average Raritan home assessed at $321,630 by $84 a year.

Those projections are based on a 4.5% interest rate.

There will be a third referendum on the November general election ballot whether residents want to approve $2.4 million in the budget to fund the full-day kindergarten.

And now the campaign to educate the public has begun in earnest.

Besides the district's website offering comprehensive information on the project, the school board and administration have set an ambitious schedule of public meetings to present the proposals which have been in the works for two years. Presentations have been scheduled before the Bridgewater Township Council and the Raritan Borough Council and a community forum open to all residents is scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 21 in the high school auditorium.

In addition, pamphlets about the referendum will be mailed to all district homes in the weeks before the vote.

Board members are confident the projects are needed.

"It's the right thing to do," Board Vice President Barry Walker said at last week's meeting. "We're looking out for our students' future."

The original scope of the work amounted to $260 million, but the board pared down the project because board members were "adamant" it would have no impact on taxes, he said.

"If not now, when?" Board Member Jennifer Loughran said.

Bridgewater-Raritan Superintendent of Schools Robert Beers strongly advocated a full-day kindergarten program.

Only 11 school districts in the state do not have full-day kindergarten, he said.

"We do not want to be one of the last to offer this service," he said, adding that a full-day kindergarten is not "daycare" because of state standards.

A full-day kindergarten, he said, "levels the playing field" and produces "significantly" better outcomes for pupils.

"Our goal is to provide the same opportunity to every single student who through our doors" no matter what school they are attending, he said.

A half-day kindergarten, he said, puts Bridgewater-Raritan pupils at a "disadvantage" to pupils in districts with full-day programs.

"Bridgewater-Raritan has been known as a cutting edge district," Beer said. "We should be the leaders."

Laura Kress, president of the Bridgewater-Raritan Education Association, the teachers union, agreed with Beers that Bridgewater-Raritan should remain a "cutting edge" district.

Bridgewater news:Manufacturing facility proposed for former Route 202-206 office building site

She said the district "kicked it down the road" a decade ago when the need for renovations and upgrades became apparent.

Kress said that conditions in the schools are "embarrassing in some places."

"If we want this school district to stay on top and we want the value of our homes to stay up," Kress said, "we have to maintain our schools."

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your digital account.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jersey Shore Online

Funds Raised For Family Of Late Toms River Teacher

TOMS RIVER – The Toms River community came together to raise money for the family of a local teacher who recently passed away. At the recent Toms River Board of Education meeting Mayor Mo Hill and Police Chief Mitch Little presented over $3,400, which was raised by Township employees and officers, for the family of Jena LeRiche.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
CBS New York

Gov. Murphy proposing change to N.J. liquor license law

MORRISTOWN, N.J. -- New Jersey's liquor license statute is decades old and because of a cap, many say it prevents the majority of restaurants from getting them.However, Gov. Phil Murphy is proposing changes.Jerry Rotunno is the co-owner of Committed Pig in Morristown. He doesn't have a license to serve alcohol, but spent nearly $1 million right before the pandemic to buy one for his other restaurant in Manasquan. He says the governor's proposal threatens his livelihood."If I paid for something that has a certain value, and my value is $900,000 or more than that, so now there's more places to have alcoholic...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
wrnjradio.com

JCP&L encourages customers to arrange payment plans, apply for bill assistance programs

NEW JERSEY – Residential customers of Jersey Central Power and Light (JCP&L), a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp., who are having difficulty making ends meet are encouraged to contact their utility now to enroll in payment plans or to receive referrals for bill assistance programs. “Many of our customers continue...
Shore News Network

Jackson council votes for township-wide property reevaluation

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – The Jackson Township council voted to approve a property reevaluation for all real estate located in the township. The process, which will involve a property reassessment for all residents, will cost the township approximately $2,000,000. The township council voted unanimously in favor of a new reevaluation. According to the New Jersey Treasury, “A revaluation is a program undertaken by a municipality to appraise all real property within the taxing district according to its full and fair value.” “A revaluation program seeks to spread the tax burden equitably within a municipality. Real property must be assessed at The post Jackson council votes for township-wide property reevaluation appeared first on Shore News Network.
JACKSON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Jaffer will not seek re-election to Assembly in 2023

Assemblywoman Sadaf Jaffer (D-Montgomery), a rising star in the New Jersey legislature, will not seek re-election to a second term this year, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. Jaffer told Democratic party leaders on Monday that she will not run again, creating an open seat race in a legislative district...
NEW JERSEY STATE
ucnj.org

Union County Announces 2023 Recycling Schedule for Scrap Metal, Personal Documents and Household Hazardous Waste

The Union County Board of County Commissioners advises residents that schedules for free countywide, drive-through recycling programs are now available online at ucnj.org/recycling. Along with two locations for scrap metal recycling, there will be traveling locations for secure paper shredding of personal documents, and for safe disposal of unwanted household chemicals and other potentially hazardous home and yard products.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Asked For Parking Help

BERKELEY – Officials asked the county for help with parking issues on a road in South Seaside Park. Some roads are county roads so the county government are the only ones who can make changes to it. Berkeley Business Administrator John Camera said that the parking on 14th Avenue...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Trio Selling Heroin Busted In Hunterdon County Parking Lot, Prosecutor Says

Three men from Mercer County were arrested and hit with drug charges for allegedly selling heroin in a Hunterdon County parking lot, authorities said Thursday. Khyzir Davis, 18, of Trenton, was charged with one count of third-degree distribution of heroin, while Malik Wade, 25, of Trenton, and Garfield Anderson, 20, of Ewing, were charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Gas stove culture war spreads to N.J. as top Republicans heat up the debate

America’s latest culture war debate — over the future of gas stoves — has now spread to the New Jersey Statehouse. A pair of Republican state lawmakers have said they will preemptively introduce a proposed law that would prevent any ban on gas stoves from being implemented in New Jersey, echoing Republicans across the nation who have recently warned that Democratic officials want to abolish the appliances.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Morristown Minute

Two of the Top 50 Hospitals in America Are in Northern New Jersey

Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center are the only two hospitals in NJ named among America’s 50 Best Hospitals. Every year, Healthgrades.com curates a list of America’s Best Hospitals – ranking the top 250, or top 5%, in the nation for overall clinical excellence. Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance for 31 procedures and conditions using Healthgrades Mortality and Complication Outcomes Methodology. (You can read more about their methodology here.)
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Courier News

Courier News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
965K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Central Jersey, including Middlesex and Somerset counties: breaking and in-depth news, sports, obituaries, events, classifieds and more.

 http://mycentraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy