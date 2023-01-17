ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Pitt turnaround provides Louisville basketball with transfer portal blueprint for success

By Brett Dawson, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 2 days ago

First, there’s Jamarius Burton .

The Louisville men’s basketball team will have to account for him Wednesday when it hosts Pittsburgh . Burton is a big, physical guard who leads the Panthers in scoring with 16.7 points per game.

Then there’s Blake Hinson, a long, electric shooter who’s just behind at 16.2 points per game.

You corral them both, you still have to deal with two more double-digit-scoring guards, Nelly Cummings and Greg Elliott.

Portal how-to: What is the transfer portal anyway? Explaining the NCAA's process for switching schools

And all those prolific Panthers have something in common — besides the potential headaches they can cause the Cardinals’ defense.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wpwyl_0kHE5aqi00

All are upperclassmen, and none played at Pitt a season ago.

Jeff Capel ’s Panthers are among the ACC’s transfer-portal success stories this season, a team whose four leading scorers all arrived via the portal. It’s an influx of talent that has Pitt (12-6, 5-2 ACC) dreaming of an NCAA Tournament bid a season after finishing 11-21.

“It's the new landscape,” Cards coach Kenny Payne said of the portal.

And it might be the best tool Louisville (2-16, 0-7) has to dramatically change its fortunes in 2023-24.

Though Payne’s focus remains on this season, it already is all but lost.

The Cards have dropped seven straight since a modest two-game winning streak in December. They’re heavy underdogs against Pitt — analytics site KenPom.com projects the Panthers to win by 12 — and aren’t currently favored to win any of their remaining 13 games.

Louisville didn’t strike out in the portal in Payne’s first summer. It landed starting forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, a former five-star high school prospect who left Tennessee in the offseason.

Struggles continue: Louisville basketball gets off to strong start against UNC, but falls in lopsided defeat

Huntley-Hatfield missed last Saturday’s loss to North Carolina with a foot injury. Payne said Monday, in speaking to media members during a video conference with the ACC's coaches, that Louisville hoped to have more information Tuesday about his status for the Pitt game.

Huntley-Hatfield started the Cards’ first 17 games, and he’s Louisville’s leading rebounder (six per game) and fourth-leading scorer (7.5 points per game).

Still, Louisville could have used more starters — and more production — out of the portal.

It tried to land higher-profile transfers, including point guard Tyrese Hunter, who ultimately opted for Texas after leaving Iowa State.

Payne has addressed the difficultly of recruiting to U of L in his first offseason, given the looming specter of an NCAA ruling that could have included an NCAA Tournament ban. The Louisville staff couldn’t assure prospects the possibility of postseason play.

But that ruling came down in November and didn’t include any postseason penalty.

So the portal should be in play this offseason.

Payne knows it'll need to be.

“It's vital,” Payne said Monday. “It's the one thing that you can do to get a team from one year to the next to look different. And we'll explore every option that we can to bring in players that can help us win games.”

That has worked for Pittsburgh.

But it was no guarantee.

Not too late?: Why Kenny Payne says it's not too late for Louisville basketball to get 'over the hump'

Capel has recruited transfers in the past, he said, who weren’t a fit at Pitt. And though Capel and his staff have tried to “be intentional,” he said, about finding college veterans who click with the existing roster, it doesn’t always work.

The secret to success this season, Capel said, might have been a new post-pandemic approach to the portal. Without the recruiting-visit restrictions that came with COVID-19, the Pitt staff was free to conduct in-home and on-campus visits with prospective additions.

“Obviously, we watched their film, the transfers, but we had an opportunity to go out and see them, to go and visit them, to bring them on campus, to have them with us for 48 hours,” Capel said. "So maybe we had a little bit better feel than the past couple of years, but in my opinion it's always a crapshoot.”

But rolling the dice has paid off for Pitt, and it’s not the only program the portal has benefited.

Tyree Appleby, Wake Forest ’s leading scorer this season, played two years each at Cleveland State and Florida before he landed in Winston-Salem, N.C. He’s one of six Demon Deacons on this season’s roster who started their college careers elsewhere.

Wake had six transfers last season, too, including ACC Player of the Year Alondes Williams.

Deacons coach Steve Forbes is reluctant to share the secrets to his portal prosperity — “All the head coaches are probably listening,” he said on Monday’s call — but it’s not so different than pursing prep prospects.

You look into the background of players in the portal, Forbes said. Try to find the best teammates you can. Talk to the coaches at the schools they’re leaving. You work in the summer and fall to develop the chemistry any team needs in the winter.

Louisville didn’t make enough of those additions last offseason. It’ll be crucial to do in Payne’s second go-round.

And there’s proof around the ACC that it can work.

“It's not a perfect science by no means,” Forbes said. “But you know, hey, high school recruiting ain't either. I think a lot of traditionalists are like, 'You got to recruit just high school players,' but that's not the world we live in now. It's either adapt or get run over.”

Reach Louisville men’s basketball reporter Brett Dawson at mdawson@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @BDawsonWrites.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Pitt turnaround provides Louisville basketball with transfer portal blueprint for success

