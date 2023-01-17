ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Who should win PNJ Athlete of the Week for Jan. 9-14? Cast your vote!

By Patrick Bernadeau, Pensacola News Journal
Vote early and often for the Pensacola News Journal Athlete of the Week!

The polls are open until 11 a.m. Friday at PNJ.com. Each weekly winner will be awarded a one-of-a-kind PNJ.com Athlete of the Week shirt provided by BSN SPORTS. Winners will be contacted within the next two weeks.

Note: Is your team or sport missing from Athlete of the Week? Be sure to file statistics with the PNJ staff or keep your MaxPreps page up to date.

Patrick Bernadeau can be reached at pbernadeau@gannett.com or 850-503-3828.

High School Girls Basketball: Packed crowd watches Central avenge previous blowout against Jay

Prep Basketball and Soccer: Pensacola-area Sports results for Jan. 16-21

PNJ Athlete of the Week for Jan. 9-14

Boys Basketball: Max Schneidt, Gulf Breeze - The senior guard averaged 19.7 points, 2.3 rebounds 3.7 assists and 2.7 steals during three Dolphins wins. He scored a season-best 26 points against Fort Walton Beach.

Boys Soccer: Kyle Hunnicutt, Booker T. Washington - The junior forward totaled 11 points during a pair of Wildcats wins. Hunnicutt had two goals during the team’s triumph over Pensacola Catholic. He then added two goals and three assists against Pensacola.

Girls Basketball: Chamiah Francis, Booker T. Washington - The freshman center averaged 13.3 points, 11 rebounds and 2.7 blocks through three Wildcats triumphs. Francis had her best performance in the team’s win over Pine Forest, as she collected 13 points, 20 rebounds and two blocks.

Girls Soccer: Ava Wheaton, Pace - The senior forward totaled 15 points during two Patriots victories. Wheaton put up a hat trick during the team’s 4-2 win over Niceville. Two days later during the team’s win over Milton, she collected three goals and three assists.

Wrestling: Julian Fuentes, Milton - The senior won the 170-pound weight class at the Gator Brawl. Fuentes went 9-1 during the event which culminated with a pin of Wewahitchka’s Calvin Carpenter during the championship match.

