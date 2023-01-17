ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky High School Girls Basketball Media Poll: Sacred Heart on top, two enter rankings

By Jason Frakes, Louisville Courier Journal
 2 days ago
The Sacred Heart Academy girls basketball team kept the No. 1 spot in this week’s Kentucky High School Basketball Media Poll.

The Valkyries (16-2) received 15 of the 16 first-place votes. No. 2 Manual (15-1) received the other first-place vote.

Henderson County (12-3) and Anderson County (18-1) jumped into the top 10 at Nos. 8 and 9, respectively. Henderson County knocked off No. 10 Bowling Green, 67-52, on Saturday. Anderson County posted a solid 43-39 victory over Madison Central last Tuesday.

Pulaski County (14-3) and Bullitt East (13-5) both dropped out of the top 10.

The Kentucky High School Basketball Media Poll is conducted by 16 sports journalists ― one from each of the state’s 16 basketball regions. The poll will be released each Tuesday morning throughout the regular season.

Along with the statewide top 10, voters will provide top-five rankings for their respective regions.

Here are the rankings:

Girls statewide poll

First-place votes in parentheses; records through Sunday’s games.

Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW

1. Sacred Heart (15) 16-2 159 1

2. Manual (1) 15-1 144 2

3. Cooper 13-2 116 4

4. George Rogers Clark 11-4 107 3

5. McCracken County 18-2 81 7

6. Mercy 13-6 80 6

7. Ryle 15-5 66 5

8. Henderson County 12-3 36 NR

9. Anderson County 18-1 30 NR

10. Bowling Green 12-6 16 8

Others receiving votes: Pulaski County 9, Christian Academy 8, Pikeville 8, Covington Holy Cross 6, Dixie Heights 6, Graves County 4, Assumption 1, Bethlehem 1, Central 1, Lawrence County 1.

First Region

1. McCracken County

2. Graves County

3. Christian Fellowship

4. Paducah Tilghman

5. Carlisle County

Second Region

1. Henderson County

2. Hopkins County Central

3. Crittenden County

4. Union County

5. Madisonville-North Hopkins

Third Region

1. Owensboro Catholic

2. Meade County

3. Owensboro

4. Breckinridge County

5. Hancock County

Fourth Region

1. Bowling Green

2. Barren County

3. Metcalfe County

4. Greenwood

5. South Warren

Fifth Region

1. Bethlehem

2. Taylor County

3. John Hardin

4. North Hardin

5. Nelson County

Sixth Region

1. Mercy

2. Bullitt East

3. Whitefield Academy

4. North Bullitt

5. Bullitt Central

Seventh Region

1. Sacred Heart

2. Manual

3. Central

4. Christian Academy

5. Assumption

Eighth Region

1. Anderson County

2. Spencer County

3. South Oldham

4. Grant County

5. Owen County

Ninth Region

1. Cooper

2. Ryle

3. Dixie Heights

4. Covington Holy Cross

5. Conner

10th Region

1. George Rogers Clark

2. Montgomery County

3. Paris

4. Scott

5. Pendleton County

11th Region

1. Frederick Douglass

2. Franklin County

3. Madison Central

4. Lexington Catholic

5. Berea

12th Region

1. Danville

2. Danville Christian

3. Southwestern

4. Pulaski County

5. Mercer County

13th Region

1. Corbin

2. North Laurel

3. Bell County

4. Knox Central

5. South Laurel

14th Region

1. Leslie County

2. Knott County Central

3. Perry County Central

4. Owsley County

5. Hazard

15th Region

1. Pikeville

2. Lawrence County

3. Johnson Central

4. Martin County

5. Paintsville

16th Region

1. Boyd County

2. Russell

3. Rowan County

4. Ashland Blazer

5. Lewis County

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com; Twitter: @kyhighs.

