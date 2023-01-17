ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

How a Louisville-based non-alcoholic liquor alternative is revamping the cocktail scene

By Dana McMahan
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JaziP_0kHE5P5b00

If it seems like everyone around you is doing “Dry January” or talking about reducing their alcohol use, that’s no surprise. People are searching for the term in unprecedented numbers, according to an analysis by food site Pantry and Larder, spiking 259% over last year, while searches for “mocktail” also hit an all-time high, at more than double over this time a year ago.

But with the rise in popularity of alcohol-free beverages, one local veteran bartending professional would like to leave the term "mocktail" behind as we evolve into an era where zero-proof drinks get the same respect and creativity that drinks with alcohol-based drinks do.

At least if she gets her wish, we will.

I recently sat down with Carrie Casler to get her take on the spirits world, but this time she wasn’t behind the bar at a distillery. Instead, she spoke from her new position as Chief Relationship Officer for Alt Distilling, the innovator behind the non-alcoholic spirits brand NKD LDY.

What to know about the alcohol-free spirit brand NKD LDY

NKD LDY was born of bootleg roots, Cassler said, when founder Becca Gardner, in London after becoming burned out by an alcohol-heavy career in strategy consulting, “was blown away by the non-alcoholic scene in the city.”

It was the first time Gardner didn’t feel alienated by her choice to abstain, Cassler says, and she “left wanting to make this type of lifestyle choice easily attainable … in the States, where drinks are often encouraged in both work and social spaces."

Gardner was "inspired to create a brand that reignites the social aspect of drinking without the pressures or induced courage of alcohol," Cassler told the Courier Journal. So she came home from England and founded the company in her parents' Shelbyville basement.

After learning about the company through a chance encounter, Cassler joined the NKD LDY team, making it a three-woman business, leaning on her expertise and industry connections to start shining the light.

And "I'm not talking about the light of sobriety," she says, referencing her own past issues with alcohol. “I'm talking about the light of inclusivity. Nonalcoholic spirits aren’t stupid. They actually ... make a ton of sense and fill a void and you can do so much with them.”

“I was ... an idiot for so long,” Cassler says. “I legitimately thought it was absolutely ridiculous [if someone came into a bar who didn’t drink]. Because I did not understand… I was like, ‘what is the point of drinking if you're not going to get a buzz?’”

What is 'sober curious?'

The market for non-alc (as Cassler refers to the drinks), and low-ABV has blown up recently as consumers are embracing healthier lifestyles.

And being "sober-curious" doesn't need to mean you totally abstain, she explained. It also includes people exploring a lifestyle that doesn’t center around alcohol but that does include delicious drinks available with or without booze in a social setting.

And in a similar trajectory to the craft cocktail movement, where camaraderie and friendly competition among bartenders led to the higher quality drinks we enjoy now, it's time, Cassler says, that industry professionals step up and invest the same care and craft in making a drink with no or low alcohol.

They can do that with brands like NKD LDY, which currently offers a gin, whiskey, and tequila alternative. Unlike many other brands, they begin with a true spirit and then remove the alcohol, she says. That process, she adds, is what makes their product taste far better than most other options, and lends them to delicious cocktails.

Because of the mentality she used to share with other cocktail creators, "a lot of places, even the best places, don't have options readily available," Cassler says.

Not having thoughtful alcohol-free options can turn away a huge swathe of the market, with some 30% of people being total abstainers, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, (not to mention those who just don’t want a drink at that moment).

“I'm nine months sober. And I've been in bars my entire life. I will still walk into a bar and if they don't have anything on the menu, I feel uncomfortable seeking it out,” she says.

“At its core, the service industry is the hospitality industry,” Cassler goes on. ”I have to ask the question, 'if you're not being inclusive, are you being hospitable?'”

Cassler isn’t telling us all to step away from our bourbons. “I'm just out there shouting from the rooftops that everybody should have options.”

Can we move past the word 'mocktail?'

Other than a handful of forward-thinking local bars and restaurants that are offering a variety of options with NKD LDY or other brands, the others that serve something without booze are likely making a “mocktail, which is a word that's not in my vocabulary,” Cassler says.

“Mocktail has been the word that has been used for so long for this category … and it’s really just kind of infantilizing,” she says. “Like, I think about a mocktail coming out, and I think of some really bright-colored juice thing with like, a bunch of flowers and maybe an umbrella."

What she’s trying to impart to fellow professionals, she says, is that non-alc is a “new and creative way to craft cocktails,” and a chance for the next stage of innovation.

And although research shows that interest in sober curiosity isn’t as prevalent in the south as in other parts of the country, it’s starting to catch on. In fact, of all the places where NKD LDY is found, “the place where we’ve been embraced most warmly so far has been Nashville,” she says.

So, is the sober curious movement in Lousiville growing?

Honestly, “we’re a little slow here,” Cassler says. But going on a year with the brand, "I see awareness and acceptance increasing. We've definitely seen growth, and we have seen more people embracing the need for it."

“I like to say it's not a trend, it's a movement,” she says, “and it's not going to go away." As it grows in Louisville, as the "capital of bourbon ... if the city can show inclusivity for everybody. I think that'll be a really important turning point."

With this uptick, she says, “I do think it’s incredibly encouraging to see where we are in Louisville.”

Where can you buy NKD LDY spirits in Louisville?

Only a couple of local retail shops carry NKD LDY, Cassler says, explaining that there’s more red tape in liquor stores. For now, it's available at The Breeze bottle shop, 1001 Logan St., and Westport Whiskey and Wine, 115 Herr Lane.

As for bars, several Louisville institutions are serving up beautifully crafted cocktails starring NKD LDY spirits. Among those are:

Tell Dana! Send your restaurant “Dish” to Dana McMahan at thecjdish@gmail.com and follow @elleferafera on Instagram.

