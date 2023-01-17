Why homelessness should not prevent you from getting a driver's license: Opinion

People experiencing homelessness face multiple obstacles: lack of affordable housing, lack of treatment options, poor medical care and trauma—just to name a few. The inability to obtain a driver’s license should not be added to this list of barriers. Think of all of the services and daily living activities that require an ID. To be without an ID prevents one from fully participating in obtaining housing, employment, and even buying goods.

Kentucky House Bill 21 is an act relating to identity documents and will directly reduce barriers to self-sufficiency for people facing homelessness here in Louisville and across the commonwealth.

A client of St. John Center who has an untarnished driving record - no DUI’s, no traffic tickets - is unable to renew their driver’s license. Why is that? Under Kentucky law, a person cannot renew their license because if they are without permanent housing making it illegal for them to drive. The inability to get a license also prevents unhoused individuals from seeking employment because many jobs require this documentation. This injustice is happening to thousands of individuals without an address who are negatively affected further by the discriminatory practices of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

There are several agencies, like St. John Center, willing to provide houseless individuals with an address. As things stand today, these addresses can only be used for the sake of obtaining a “homeless” ID, which cannot be used on a driver’s license. Every day, dozens of individuals sign in at St. John Center reporting that they slept in their car the night before. For these people, their car is the roof over their head in addition to being their means for transportation. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s current policies criminalize these individuals and make it illegal for them to operate a vehicle and live it. House Bill 21 proposes to eliminate this barrier and allow people without housing to retain their driver’s licenses.

Historically, Jefferson County Circuit Court Clerk afforded individuals without housing a one year ID for $4. St. John Center has assisted clients to obtain this critical document for many years. Since the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet assumed license services in October 2021, the reduced cost was no longer extended to our clients. This has had a negative impact on our ability to provide ID services.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet currently charges $10 for a one-year identification card for people without housing. This is 285% of what the housed community pays at $11.50 for a four-year driver’s license. House Bill 21 hopes to eliminate the current fee of $10 for a homeless ID or reduce it to $5.

The systemic and personal causes of homelessness are complex and multi-faceted. However, there is tangible action we can take to eradicate one important obstacle: give people without housing the right to a driver’s license, and reduce or completely eliminate the fee for a homeless ID. Please join me in raising your voice by sending a message to your state legislators in favor of House Bill 21 by visiting www.louhomeless.org/IDs.

Shannon Frey, MSW, has served as Services and Volunteer Coordinator at St. John Center for the past three years. She is passionate about removing barriers for the unhoused in our community and has focused on advocacy for attaining identification documents for them.