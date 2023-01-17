ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

It's time to restore voting rights to those who have completed their prison sentences

By Jason D. Hall
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GyVtQ_0kHE5Ecq00

Kentucky legislators and voters have an opportunity to renew our commitment to democracy second chances, and restorative justice.

Kentucky is one of only three states that bars citizens with felony convictions from voting for the rest of their lives. This requirement is spelled out in our state Constitution, which was drafted in an historical era with far fewer non-violent felonies on the books. As we have expanded the list of felonies over the years, we have permanently disenfranchised a larger and larger number of Kentuckians.

The bishops of Kentucky and their predecessors have, for many years, voiced strong support for the automatic restoration of voting rights at the conclusion of a person’s sentence. The Kentucky Council of Churches, of which the Catholic Church is a member along with 10 other Christian denominations and traditions, also strongly supports this initiative.

Participation in the political life of one’s community is a right and also an obligation. The tradition of Catholic social thought places great emphasis on the common good – the sum total of conditions that allow people to thrive, both as individuals and as families and groups. This concept includes a robust concept of rights, but also puts an emphasis on the responsibility each of us has to help build up the communities in which we live. Voting is one of the ways that we fulfill that responsibility.

It is our belief that each of us is created in the image of God and that each and every person possesses a basic dignity that comes from God. As a result, we have certain rights as well as obligations. This is a basic expression of Jesus’ command to love our neighbor, and one of the ways we fulfill this obligation to our communities is through voting and other political activity.

We understand the reasons why a felony conviction results in the loss of the right to vote. The commission of a crime is a breach of trust with one’s neighbors and an act that causes them harm. Society needs an effective justice system to hold people accountable and protect all of us.

However, once the conditions set by that system have been met, the interest of society is best met by the person who committed the criminal act once again accepting and fulfilling the responsibilities to their community. That includes working, paying taxes, meeting their family obligations and participating in the political life of their communities.

This General Assembly has taken several steps over recent years to encourage and facilitate the process of reintegration into society for those with felony convictions – reintegration we know to reduce recidivism. We support and applaud those ongoing efforts and believe that an important step in that process is the restoration of voting rights to those who have completed their sentences. We ask our lawmakers to give Kentucky voters the opportunity to consider an amendment to the Constitution to restore voting rights to those who have completed their sentences and returned to active life in the community – and there's no better time to do so than right now.

Jason D. Hall is the Executive Director of Catholic Conference of Kentucky.

Comments / 17

Related
Kentucky Lantern

Kentucky legislators get pay hike after voting increase for themselves but not for teachers

Most state lawmakers will be getting an 8% pay raise in 2023 and a boost in other expenses. They voted for the pay hike last year for themselves and most state workers but not for teachers. That does not go over well with the Kentucky Education Association and KY 120 United, an advocacy group for […] The post Kentucky legislators get pay hike after voting increase for themselves but not for teachers appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Center Square

Kentucky lawmakers prioritize covering $16M in costs for Bowling Green veterans nursing home

(The Center Square) – Tax reform isn’t the only priority issue for Kentucky lawmakers during the early stages of the 2023 General Assembly session. Legislators have also worked to quickly pass a bill covering more than $16.6 million in additional costs for a veterans nursing home in Bowling Green. House Bill 2, sponsored by state Rep. Michael Meredith, R-Oakland, passed unanimously out of the House during the first week of this year’s 30-day session. The Senate is expected to take up the bill shortly after...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
hancockclarion.com

Kentucky Attorney General, Daniel Cameron, visits Hancock County

Daniel Cameron (37), 51st Attorney General of Kentucky and 2023 candidate for KY Governor was traveling through Hancock County on Thursday, January 12th and stopped in the Clarion for an interview. Cameron is the first African American AG of KY and has served in the office since 2020. He was...
HANCOCK COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky renters paving way for new tenant protection laws

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Some tenants in Lexington say they are experiencing unstable living conditions, displacement, and even eviction. But with a new city council in office, they’re hopeful for change. Bringing a new meaning to housing as a human right, Kentucky tenants and renters are speaking out ahead...
LEXINGTON, KY
wish989.com

Southern Illinois Republican Legislators Host Successful Gun Control Town Hall

MARION – Seven members of Southern Illinois’ House and Senate legislative delegation hosted more than 900 citizens at a Legislative Town Hall Meeting in Marion on Tuesday night. Legislators covered a variety of topics, including the recently passed firearms ban, redistricting and new district boundaries, abortion law expansion, paid leave, and wind and solar energy legislation.
MARION, IL
wklw.com

State Representative Wants Red Light Cameras In Kentucky

A state representative wants red light cameras legalized in Kentucky. The commonwealth currently requires an officer to see a violation for a ticket to be issued. Democrat Rachel Roarx believes legalizing traffic cameras would help improve public safety. Roarx’s bill faces challenges, including being introduced in a Republican-dominated legislature.
KENTUCKY STATE
harlanenterprise.net

COVID cases rise in Kentucky

Kentucky saw an increase in new cases as well as deaths due to COVID-19 over the past seven days, while decreases were seen in hospitalizations and the positivity rate, according to the latest report released Tuesday afternoon. State public health officials say there were 7,559 new cases over the past...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Kelly Craft discusses latest television ad, campaign strategy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Republican gubernatorial primary candidate Kelly Craft says a family member's struggle with addiction has fueled her desire to tackle the fentanyl crisis in Kentucky. Craft spoke to WLKY News in a one-on-one interview while in Louisville for three stops on her "Kitchen Table Tour." She declined...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKRN

Deadly explosion at Kentucky facility

State rests its case against man charged for murdering …. State rests its case against man charged for murdering his parents. New US Attorney hoping to address rise in stolen guns. TN to consider cannabis bill. With Tennessee lawmakers set to discuss both medical and recreational marijuana in the coming...
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Whatever happened to hemp?

Gov. Andy Beshear’s order allowing Kentuckians with at least one of 21 medical conditions to possess eight ounces of medical cannabis was a welcome response to decades of legislative foot-dragging. The drawback: Of the 37 states where it’s legal, Illinois is the closest to fill out-of-state prescriptions. Meanwhile, another cannabis option is already available here: […] The post Whatever happened to hemp? appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
1440 WROK

New Map Reveals Which 80 Illinois Counties Defy State’s Assault Weapons Ban

The state of Illinois has recently enacted a ban on assault weapons, but it seems that enforcement of this ban may be a challenge. According to a recent report, sheriffs in 80 counties in Illinois have stated that they will not enforce the state's ban on assault weapons. This is a significant portion of the state and highlights the deep divisions that exist on the issue of gun control.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy