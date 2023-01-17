ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

lafourchegazette.com

Louisiana Dread: The History of Larose

After graduating from Nicholls in 2013, I was still trying to figure out what I wanted to do in life. My mom, Deanna “Tootsie” Crosby, always told me to do whatever it is that I truly loved and enjoyed. That was when I quit my job working in a traditional field to pursue my passion in the film industry and never looked back. I enjoyed it, sure, but what I truly love is Bayou Lafourche and Louisiana as a whole.
bizmagsb.com

Registration now open for Louisiana General Contractors Seminar

BATON ROUGE, La. — Registration is now open for the Louisiana Contractors Accreditation Institute’s General Contractors Seminar. The 10-week course is a key component of Louisiana’s nationally recognized training institute for construction professionals. The LCAI General Contractors Seminar will provide foundational technical knowledge essential to a general contractor in order to sustain and grow a business in the construction industry.
Louisiana Illuminator

Richard Nelson seeks the middle of the road to become Louisiana governor

It was during a two-month stint in Afghanistan with the U.S. State Department in 2012 that Richard Nelson said he first pondered a run for political office. His inspiration? George Washington’s Farewell Address at the end of his presidency, which he read during his spare time. In the letter Washington addressed to citizens of the […] The post Richard Nelson seeks the middle of the road to become Louisiana governor appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Two Louisiana cities listed in the top 10 for remote work in the U.S.

Two Louisiana cities placed in the top 10 for best small cities for remote work based on their library funding, access to high-speed internet and lifestyle factors, according to a study from Forage. Forage, a virtual platform that helps connect students with potential careers, analyzed data from more than 130...
kalb.com

Customers paying up to $7.50 per pound of crawfish

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It is crawfish season Cenla, but your crawfish boils, at least for the time being, are going to be a little pricier. Farmers say freezing December temperatures, cold snaps and supply shortages are the culprit for the high prices we are seeing. According to the ‘The...
107 JAMZ

Ten Interesting Must Know Facts About Louisiana

We live in a great state, with beautiful scenery, amazing animals, great people, and tons of interesting facts that set us apart from the rest of the nation. I'm proud of our state and wanted to share these awesome tidbits with you. Ten Interesting Louisiana Facts You Need to Know.
KPEL 96.5

Revealed: Which Louisiana Residents are Most Targeted by Scams

Online investigators have revealed that Louisiana residents who share one particular trait are nearly six times more likely to be targeted by a scam. The scams can range from online attempts to steal money and identity to telephone and text scams that hope to accomplish the same outcome. And, there is one key aspect of every potential victim that scammers tend to seek out to exploit.
KPEL 96.5

Billy Nungesser Calls on Louisiana GOP Chairman to Resign

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) - Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser's frustrations with the Louisiana Republican Party are no secret, but this week he has escalated his war with the party by calling on its top executive to resign. Back in November, when the state committee voted to endorse Republican Attorney...
WAFB

Registration opens for upcoming online career fair

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Registration has started for an upcoming Louisiana Economic Development online career fair. The online career fair is set to take place on Wednesday, Jan. 25, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The public can participate for free but must register ahead of time or during...
KPEL 96.5

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

