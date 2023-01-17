ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
msn.com

National Hurricane Center tracking rare January disturbance in Atlantic

A system moving through the Atlantic Ocean far off the coast of the Northeast U.S. on Monday has gotten the attention of forecasters. According to the National Hurricane Center, the system has been designated Invest 90L and was located about 300 mph north of Bermuda. It had storm-force winds of nearly 60 mph as of Monday afternoon.
gcaptain.com

Hurricane Force Storm with 40+ Foot Seas Off U.S. West Coast

An intense storm low over the eastern North Pacific is currently moving towards the northeast at about 20 kts and is producing winds of 50-70 knots with significant wave heights up to 12.5-13.5 meters (41-45 feet) within 120-360 nm south and west of the center. NOAA forecasters have issued gale...
AL.com

Tropical storm in January? It’s not impossible

Could the hurricane season could get a very early start in 2023?. Hurricane watches had their eyes trained on the central Atlantic, where a suspicious-looking system was spinning off the U.S. East Coast. Here was the satellite view on Monday morning:. The National Hurricane Center has taken notice, issuing a...
AL.com

Rare fish washes up on shores of Mobile Bay and it’s a little scary looking

A photo of a rare fish is making the rounds on Facebook. The Gulf sturgeon washed up this week on the shores of Mobile Bay. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Gulf sturgeon has five rows of bony plates known as scutes that run along its body, something that can be seen in the photo. It also has a snout with four barbels – slender, whisker-like, soft-tissue projections – in front of its mouth.
AOL Corp

15 Best Places in Florida for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security

Florida has a reputation as being a haven for senior citizens, and why not? The state has plenty to offer, from beautiful beaches and amazing seafood to cities with a wide range of personalities and cultures. One of the biggest perks about living in the state, however, is its affordability. Although big cities like Miami can be more expensive, there are plenty of options where seniors can enjoy the magical combination of low costs and high livability.
Outsider.com

January Meteor Shower Expected to Peak Tonight: How and When to Watch

If you’re looking to ring in the New Year but missed the fireworks when the ball dropped Sunday night, you’re in luck. Mother Nature is putting on her own fireworks display. The Quadrantids is an annual meteor shower that lights up the sky every January. Experts say it will hit its peak late tonight. So, break out the telescope and put on an extra pot of coffee.
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana.

