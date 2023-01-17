SNAP emergency allotments ending in Ohio in February

The temporary boost to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic will end after February, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service.

Here's a guide to when and why the increased benefits are ending, as well as information on how increased Social Security benefits will affect households that also receive SNAP benefits.

When will SNAP emergency allotments end in Ohio?

In Ohio, the increase, known as emergency allotments, will end after the February issuance of benefits, with benefit amounts returning to pre-pandemic levels for all SNAP households in March, according to Food and Nutrition Service.

Nationwide, emergency allotments have already ended in 17 states. In South Carolina, emergency allotments are ending after January. In the remaining 32 states, which includes Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Guam; and the U.S. Virgin Islands, emergency allotments will end after February.

What is SNAP?

SNAP benefits are used to purchase food for eligible households. In Ohio, food assistance benefits are distributed electronically monthly through the Ohio Direction Card, which is similar to a debit card.

How do I qualify for SNAP?

To qualify, a household's gross monthly income has to be at or under 130% of the federal povertyguidelines, although some households may qualify if they have incomes over the limit if someone in the household is elderly or disabled, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Why are SNAP emergency allotments ending?

The Food and Nutrition Service said that SNAP emergency allotments were a temporary strategy authorized by Congress in March 2020 to help low-income people and families deal with the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic. A law recently passed by Congress ends the emergency allotments.

The emergency allotments allowed all SNAP households to receive an additional $95 in benefits or an additional benefit valued up to the maximum benefit for their household size, whichever was greater. All SNAP households received the emergency allotments, so all SNAP households will see a decrease to their benefits starting in March in Ohio.

In January 2022, the average monthly SNAP payment per recipient was about $246, according to ODJFS.

What if I receive both Social Security benefits and SNAP benefits?

Households that receive both SNAP and Social Security benefits will see a decrease in their SNAP benefits because of a significant cost of living increase to Social Security benefits — the largest in 40 years — to keep up with inflation that took effect Jan. 1, 2023, according to Food and Nutrition Service.

The agency said that Social Security is the most common source of income for SNAP households, so when Social Security or any household income goes up, SNAP benefits may go down.

It's possible some households may no longer receive SNAP benefits because of the Social Security increase if they're no longer income-eligible. The agency said that by law, all income — both earned and unearned — is included when determining SNAP eligibility and benefit amounts, and that includes Social Security payments.

What if I need help getting food?

For more information, contact your local SNAP office. Recipients can review their benefit amounts by logging into the Self-Service Portal at ssp.benefits.ohio.gov.

In Stark County, where 49,671 individuals receive SNAP benefits, anyone in need of food or financial or Medicaid assistance can call 844-640-6446. To locate food pantries, visit StarkHelpCentral.com or contact the Stark County Hunger Task Force at 330-455-6667. People can also contact the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank at 855-560-0850, or visit akroncantonfoodbank.org/need-food.

Tuscarawas County averaged roughly 9,000 people a month on SNAP benefits last year. Anyone who needs to apply for assistance or has questions about their case can call 844-640-6446. Caseworkers are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.

Carroll County residents can apply for SNAP benefits by visiting the Carroll County Job and Family Services office at 95 E. Main Street and filling out an application or calling 330-627-2571 to have an application sent to them.

Kate Offenberger, director of Carroll County Job and Family Services, said in an email the agency recently received a report from the state that said a total of 1,362 households in the county received SNAP benefits in December.

How do I apply for SNAP in Ohio?

To apply for SNAP in Ohio, visit Benefits.Ohio.gov, or fill out the form at jfs.ohio.gov/form07200 and submit it to your local county department of job and family services. To find the address and phone number of your county agency, where the forms are also available for pickup, visit jfs.ohio.gov/county or call 1-866-635-3748 and follow the phone prompts for food assistance.

Repository staff writer Paige Bennett contributed to this report.

Contact Beacon Journal reporter Emily Mills at emills@thebeaconjournal.com and on Twitter @EmilyMills818.