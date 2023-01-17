ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

SNAP emergency allotments ending in Ohio in February

By Emily Mills, Akron Beacon Journal
The Repository
The Repository
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t0Nrn_0kHE4oF500

The temporary boost to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic will end after February, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service.

Here's a guide to when and why the increased benefits are ending, as well as information on how increased Social Security benefits will affect households that also receive SNAP benefits.

When will SNAP emergency allotments end in Ohio?

In Ohio, the increase, known as emergency allotments, will end after the February issuance of benefits, with benefit amounts returning to pre-pandemic levels for all SNAP households in March, according to Food and Nutrition Service.

Nationwide, emergency allotments have already ended in 17 states. In South Carolina, emergency allotments are ending after January. In the remaining 32 states, which includes Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Guam; and the U.S. Virgin Islands, emergency allotments will end after February.

What is SNAP?

SNAP benefits are used to purchase food for eligible households. In Ohio, food assistance benefits are distributed electronically monthly through the Ohio Direction Card, which is similar to a debit card.

How do I qualify for SNAP?

To qualify, a household's gross monthly income has to be at or under 130% of the federal povertyguidelines, although some households may qualify if they have incomes over the limit if someone in the household is elderly or disabled, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Why are SNAP emergency allotments ending?

The Food and Nutrition Service said that SNAP emergency allotments were a temporary strategy authorized by Congress in March 2020 to help low-income people and families deal with the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic. A law recently passed by Congress ends the emergency allotments.

The emergency allotments allowed all SNAP households to receive an additional $95 in benefits or an additional benefit valued up to the maximum benefit for their household size, whichever was greater. All SNAP households received the emergency allotments, so all SNAP households will see a decrease to their benefits starting in March in Ohio.

In January 2022, the average monthly SNAP payment per recipient was about $246, according to ODJFS.

What if I receive both Social Security benefits and SNAP benefits?

Households that receive both SNAP and Social Security benefits will see a decrease in their SNAP benefits because of a significant cost of living increase to Social Security benefits — the largest in 40 years — to keep up with inflation that took effect Jan. 1, 2023, according to Food and Nutrition Service.

The agency said that Social Security is the most common source of income for SNAP households, so when Social Security or any household income goes up, SNAP benefits may go down.

It's possible some households may no longer receive SNAP benefits because of the Social Security increase if they're no longer income-eligible. The agency said that by law, all income — both earned and unearned — is included when determining SNAP eligibility and benefit amounts, and that includes Social Security payments.

What if I need help getting food?

For more information, contact your local SNAP office. Recipients can review their benefit amounts by logging into the Self-Service Portal at ssp.benefits.ohio.gov.

In Stark County, where 49,671 individuals receive SNAP benefits, anyone in need of food or financial or Medicaid assistance can call 844-640-6446. To locate food pantries, visit StarkHelpCentral.com or contact the Stark County Hunger Task Force at 330-455-6667. People can also contact the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank at 855-560-0850, or visit akroncantonfoodbank.org/need-food.

Tuscarawas County averaged roughly 9,000 people a month on SNAP benefits last year. Anyone who needs to apply for assistance or has questions about their case can call 844-640-6446. Caseworkers are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.

Carroll County residents can apply for SNAP benefits by visiting the Carroll County Job and Family Services office at 95 E. Main Street and filling out an application or calling 330-627-2571 to have an application sent to them.

Kate Offenberger, director of Carroll County Job and Family Services, said in an email the agency recently received a report from the state that said a total of 1,362 households in the county received SNAP benefits in December.

How do I apply for SNAP in Ohio?

To apply for SNAP in Ohio, visit Benefits.Ohio.gov, or fill out the form at jfs.ohio.gov/form07200 and submit it to your local county department of job and family services. To find the address and phone number of your county agency, where the forms are also available for pickup, visit jfs.ohio.gov/county or call 1-866-635-3748 and follow the phone prompts for food assistance.

Repository staff writer Paige Bennett contributed to this report.

Contact Beacon Journal reporter Emily Mills at emills@thebeaconjournal.com and on Twitter @EmilyMills818.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Food Stamps Schedule: January 2023 — When SNAP Payments Distribute

Recipients of SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, will receive their January payment soon, which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for fiscal year 2023. The COLA kicked in on Oct. 1, 2022 and will run through Sept. 30, 2023, which will help SNAP recipients offset rising food costs.
ILLINOIS STATE
C. Heslop

Reduced SNAP Welfare Benefits For Americans

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) was once the Food Stamp Program. The initiative is America's most critical anti-hunger project. It helps over 41 million low-income American families get nutritious meals each month.
abc27 News

Pa. Senate passes bill to allow farm vehicles to make home deliveries

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Senate approved legislation Wednesday that would enable those with a farm vehicle registration plate to deliver milk and other agricultural products to homes, the Senate Republican Communications Office shared. Senate Bill 95 aims to “streamline the home delivery of agricultural products.” It would allow vehicles with farm vehicle registration […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana House Judiciary hears bill for certificates in ‘nonviable births’

A bill that would end up requiring a death certificate for miscarriages drew criticism that it was part of “an anti-choice” agenda, but sponsor Rep. Braxton Mitchell, R-Columbia Falls, said he was willing to amend the most controversial part of the legislation. At a House Judiciary Committee meeting Monday, Mitchell said he intended House Bill […] The post Montana House Judiciary hears bill for certificates in ‘nonviable births’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Court Says Missouri Truck Driver Can’t Have Medical Marijuana

While marijuana laws have been loosening up in some states, in others, like Iowa, it hasn’t changed. In Iowa, it is illegal to possess marijuana for personal use. However, in 2018, Iowa’s medical marijuana program began with many restrictions which include the possession of flowers (loose leaf “joints”) or THC-infused edibles.
IOWA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Columbia Falls Veterans Cemetery Bill Passes House

On Nov. 10 the Montana House of Representatives voted unanimously to support a bill to create a State Veteran’s Cemetery in Columbia Falls. House Bill 81 was requested by the Montana Department of Military Affairs and brought forward by Rep. Braxton Mitchell, (R-Columbia Falls), and would designate funding in the state’s budget for a new cemetery adjacent to the State Veteran’s Home.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
KUTV

Bill aims to decriminalize the spread and use of fentanyl testing strips

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Changing the law to make some drug testing strips and equipment legal is what one lawmaker hopes to help make happen this legislative session, which starts on Tuesday. Sen. Jenifer Plumb (D-District9) filed S.B. 86, known as the Drug Testing and Paraphernalia bill. The...
UTAH STATE
Metro News

House committee passes Senate state lands sequestration bill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Senate bill that would enable the state to make money from carbon sequestration projects under state lands cleared its first House hurdle on Monday, winning approval of the Judiciary Committee. The committee approved a tweaked version of SB 162, which passed the Senate in just...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Repository

The Repository

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy