Marlins and Twins Reportedly Discussing Major TradeOnlyHomersMiami, FL
More than 4 thousand Cuban children "collapse" Miami schoolsUSA DiarioMiami, FL
Florida's Coolest City, According to a Travel WebsiteL. CaneFlorida State
SOBEWFF in Hallandale Beach: Arabian Nights Themed Food & Groove and Celebrity Chef DinnerJudith MastersHallandale Beach, FL
Sagemont Prep Basketball Coach Reaches 100 Career VictoriesKevin LawWeston, FL
Vice
Photographing the real Miami, beyond the decadence of South Beach
As locals already know and the increasing wave of Soho Beach House gentrifiers will hopefully be too scared to find out, Miami is so much more than the tropical decadence of Miami Beach, and so much more than the “Havana vanities that [came] to dust”. The real magic of the so-called Magic City does not emanate from the wide sea that borders it; it comes from the mainland, from the plazas and the coffee poured out of ventanitas and the Santeros surreptitiously burying chicken heads at crossroads.
Miami New Times
Miami Man Injured by Falling Iguana During Outdoor Yoga Class
For 14 years, yoga instructor Anamargret Sanchez has taught a free community class at Legion Park in Miami's Upper Eastside neighborhood. It started with 20 people and grew over time, to the point where attendance can easily top 100 and regulars have braved hurricane watches and COVID-19 lockdowns to meet under the oak trees on Saturday mornings. Sanchez livestreams the sessions so those who can't make it in person can participate on Instagram.
Brightline temporarily suspends service between Fort Lauderdale and Miami
FORT LAUDERDALE - Everything wasn't so 'bright' for Brightline on Thursday morning. The high-speed rail carrier said on Twitter that due to an operating issue at the New River Bridge, trains between Fort Lauderdale, Aventura, and Miami had been temporarily suspended. Brightline was operating a limited service between Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach.Fort Lauderdale police posted on Twitter that the New River bridge was malfunctioning and repairs were underway. They added that this also affected marine traffic. They did not say when they expected it to be resolved.
46 Years Ago: Snow In Miami
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thursday got off to a slightly chilly start, but nowhere near as chilly as 45 years ago when, for the first time in recorded history, snow fell in South Florida.It was January 19th, 1977.The snow fell as far south as Homestead and flakes even fell on the sandy shores of Miami Beach.Shivering South Floridians, young and old, looked up into the sky in total amazement as flakes landed on their faces.Daytime temperatures for the region dipped into the low 30s. But by 9:30 a.m., South Florida's big snow show was over.Considered only a "trace" amount, Miami's snow...
secretmiami.com
This Rooftop Restaurant With Unmatched Views Of Biscayne Bay Is Now Open In Coconut Grove
A breathtaking new rooftop restaurant with stunning views of Miami and Biscayne Bay has popped up in the heart of Coconut Grove! Aptly named Level 6, the 4,000-square-foot restaurant and lounge lives atop Lebanese restaurant, Amal (on the sixth floor, can’t you tell?). It’s the vision of INK Entertainment Group, the team behind Byblos, Sofia Design District and Amal Miami, of course.
Kapow Celebrates the Lunar New Year
Welcome in the year of the rabbit at Kapow Noodle Bar in West Palm Beach and Boca Raton The post Kapow Celebrates the Lunar New Year appeared first on Palm Beach Illustrated.
jitneybooks.com
Things to do Miami: The Pirate’s Daughter
If you like live theater, there’s nothing better than a world premiere play. If it’s a musical, even better. If you fancy pirates, and forbidden love, then you’ve hit the “things to do” in Miami lottery with The Pirate’s Daughter. Mark your calendars and...
Miami's 'Harlem of the South' tries to heal from highway scars with green spaces
Miami's Overtown neighborhood was once considered the "Harlem of the South" in the 1940s and 50s, but the interstate highway system split what was once a vibrant predominantly Black community. NBC News' Guad Venegas reports on a new $53 million investment to create green spaces under the highway, an area that was overlooked for decades. Jan. 17, 2023.
Thrillist
The Absolute Best Tacos in Miami
If you had a taco in Miami and didn’t immediately go for drinks in its hidden, backroom speakeasy, did you even have a taco in Miami? Sometimes, the answer is yes, as our city is loaded with stand alone taquerias that do just fine without booze in the back. So, whether you’re up for a big night out, or just want flavorful meats stuffed into warm tortillas, nearly every part of our city has you covered. From South Beach sidewalks to gritty Little Havana holes in the wall, here are the best places to get a taco in Miami.
More than 4 thousand Cuban children "collapse" Miami schools
Miami news media describe the situation of the student centers in the Florida county as a "crisis" and "collapse" due to the avalanche of minors who have arrived in South Florida from Cuba. Miami news media describe the situation of the student centers in the Florida county as a "crisis" and "collapse" due to the avalanche of minors who have arrived in South Florida from Cuba.
Miami Proud: Father, son are rare doctor duo at Broward Health Medical Center
FORT LAUDERDALE - Rajiv Chokshi, M.D. is the director of the graduate medical education program at Broward Health Medical Center. He and his son Ruchir Chokshi, M.D. have spent a lot of time at the hospital in Fort Lauderdale. The senior Chokshi, who practices internal medicine, joined the hospital in the early 1980s. He remembers very clearly years ago when he would work weekends and his family would all stay in an apartment on the property. "Both my son and my daughter loved the cafeteria and roaming around the hospital," the senior Chokshi recalled. Ruchir Chokshi remembers how it...
sflcn.com
The Bad Boys of Reggae Inner Circle and JaRIA Bring Reggae Month to South Florida
SOUTH FLORIDA – To celebrate Black History Month, the Bad Boys of Reggae Inner Circle and Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA) are presenting Reggae Month Miami during the entire month of February. The goal of Reggae Month Miami is to bring awareness to the entire South Florida community. Reggae Month Miami will offer FREE live music, meet and greets with reggae performers, networking and a conference in South Florida. Reggae Month Miami will highlight Jamaican artists, business and entrepreneurs in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.
The 20 Best Concerts Coming to Miami This Winter
Most of the country is stuck indoors. Miami, decidedly, is not. So you have no excuse not to get out of the house and take advantage of the world-class concerts heading to the city this winter. Whether you want Jersey’s finest, Nigeria’s most popular, Venezuela’s version of Bieber or pop-punk vets returning home, the next three months offer it all.
Zacks.com
Tyler (TYL) Provides My Civic App to City of Delray Beach
TYL - Free Report) recently announced that it signed an agreement with Florida's city of Delray Beach to provide its My Civic and Enterprise Service Requests software solutions branded as MyDelrayBeach. Tyler's My Civic software is a comprehensive, customizable platform designed to promote civic engagement and enhance the quality of...
Resources, Events, Meetings, and More – Week of Jan. 19
Pompano Beach – Broward County Mayor Lamar Fisher will auction off a ride for two on the Goodyear Blimp, and a six-day African Safari trip for two to Zulu Nyala, at the 12th Annual Unity in the Community Family Fun Day. The event takes place Jan. 28 at Pompano Community Park, 820 NE 18 Ave., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit uicpompano.org for more information.
margatetalk.com
Roxie and Bobby Are Available for New Homes at the Humane Society of Broward County
The Humane Society of Broward County in Fort Lauderdale is currently home to two adorable animals needing loving homes. Adorable, sweet Roxie (ID 624084) wants to be part of your family. She is five years old, 42 pounds, and sadly lost her home because her elderly owner can no longer care for her.
miamitimesonline.com
Jazz in the Gardens announces lineup changes and additions
The star-studded lineup for Jazz in the Gardens was officially announced Jan. 17, with new artists added along with the original acts announced last December. Erykah Badu, Jodeci and Ari Lennox are headlining the two-day music festival at Hard Rock Stadium March 11-12. Sunday’s show will include an exceptionally soulful performance by Chandler Moore, Kierra “Kiki” Sheard and Pastor Mike Jr.
Coral Springs Celebrates 60 Years of Community Spirit with Block Party-Style Concert Featuring ‘Wonderama’
The City of Coral Springs is gearing up to celebrate its 60th anniversary with a block party-style Community Celebration Concert on Saturday, February 11. Coral Springs, which was incorporated in 1963, has a rich history. Originally known as “the country in the city,” it was developed as a master-planned community focused on parks, recreational areas, and quality of life.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Dr. Jonathan Levy, an Orthopedic Surgeon and Expert in Shoulder and Elbow Surgery, joins the Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute at West Boca Medical Center
January 19, 2023 – Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute, along with Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group, is pleased to announce Jonathan Levy, MD, an orthopedic surgeon with a subspecialty interest in shoulder and elbow disorders, has opened his practice, the Levy Shoulder Center at the Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute in Boca Raton. Dr. Levy is an internationally recognized thought leader in shoulder and elbow surgery and his practice is a leading tertiary referral center for complex shoulder and elbow problems. Dr. Levy specializes in shoulder and elbow replacement, rotator cuff tears, bicep tears, shoulder instability, and shoulder and elbow fractures.
WSVN-TV
Some questioning if North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo should legally be mayor
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Tuesday night’s commission meeting had some questioning if North Miami Beach’s mayor Anthony DeFillipo is even their mayor at all, but he is calling this nothing more than a political witch hunt. “Sir, you’re out of order. Mr. Attorney, you are out...
