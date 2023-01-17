PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Lt. Gov. Austin Davis was sworn in in the Pa. Senate chamber on Tuesday morning. Davis, 33, is a western Pennsylvania native and three-term member of the state House. Davis grew up outside Pittsburgh in McKeesport and was first elected to state office in 2018, becoming the first Black candidate elected in District 35. He has since focused on addressing industrial pollution in his home district, as well as local infrastructure and housing.

