Who has Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro nominated for his cabinet? Here’s the full list
The proposed cabinet would assemble people from across the ideological spectrum who already have experience at top levels of government and public service.
Hershey market; new governor; quarterback questions: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
Good morning, Pennsylvania. The Fresh Market at Hershey Town Square, in the former post office behind a strip of Chocolate Avenue restaurants, opened in the fall with a few places to eat and drink. As planned, it’s expanded with more places filling out one floor, primarily selling ready-to-consume food and...
Pa. Senate advances bill to drop school religious garb ban
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two decades after a teacher’s aide was suspended for wearing a cross necklace at school, Pennsylvania lawmakers are looking to remove a provision in state law that bars educators from wearing religious garb while in the classroom. The Senate approved the legislation by a 49-0...
All about Austin Davis, Pennsylvania's ground-breaking lieutenant governor
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's newest Lieutenant Governor, Austin Davis, is a groundbreaker in many ways. The son of a union bus driver and hairdresser, Davis is a proud native of a steel town and a first-generation college graduate. Today, he became the first Black lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, joining...
Here is the speech Lt. Gov Austin Davis delivered at his swearing-in ceremony
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Lt. Gov. Austin Davis was sworn in in the Pa. Senate chamber on Tuesday morning. Davis, 33, is a western Pennsylvania native and three-term member of the state House. Davis grew up outside Pittsburgh in McKeesport and was first elected to state office in 2018, becoming the first Black candidate elected in District 35. He has since focused on addressing industrial pollution in his home district, as well as local infrastructure and housing.
Pennsylvania gubernatorial inauguration: Here's who attended
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro invited a variety of people to his inauguration on Tuesday. Those guests included victims of violence and sex abuse, small business owners and the widows of two Pennsylvania State Police troopers who died in the line of duty. They sat on the...
Governor Shapiro removes college requirement for majority of state jobs
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – On his first full day in office, Governor Josh Shapiro signed an executive order removing the requirement of having a four year college degree for thousands of state jobs in Pennsylvania. According to the Governor, 92% of all commonwealth jobs, approximately 65,000 jobs, will now...
Questions arise about City of Harrisburg's enforcement of Mulberry Street encampment eviction
HARRISBURG, Pa. — With an eviction order looming, nonprofits continued to provide outreach to residents living under the Mulberry Street Bridge in Harrisburg on Thursday morning. “They’re indecisive about whether they want to leave or not," said Larry McNeil, house supervisor for the Bethesda Mission for Men, "A lot...
Josh Shapiro: Here's where he stands on some major issues
Josh Shapiro is Pennsylvania's 48th governor. Here's where he stands on some major issues. (The information was taken from Shapiro's campaign website.) Related video above: Wolf, Shapiro discuss transfer of power. Abortion. Shapiro says abortion counts as health care and that he would veto any bill restricting abortion. He also...
Josh Shapiro's path to the governor's mansion
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Josh Shapiro is no stranger to government, with nearly two decades worth of political experience under his belt. Shapiro grew up in the Philadelphia suburbs in Montgomery County, where he started his political career. In 2005, he was elected to serve in the Pennsylvania House of...
Why I Left My City Life to Try Remote Work in the Wilds of Pennsylvania
Millions of Americans — including me — are reconsidering not only how they live, but where. So I tried a three-week program aimed at exposing city workers to rural life. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!
Will Pennsylvania legalize marijuana under Josh Shapiro?
(WHTM) – Pennsylvania is one of 29 states that does not allow recreational marijuana despite bipartisan efforts to legalize it. In 2016 Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed legislation legalizing medical marijuana, which the governor’s office says “refers to using the whole unprocessed marijuana plant or its basic extracts to treat a disease or symptom.”
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Pennsylvania history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Pennsylvania using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Pennsylvania’s new governor spoke to the people on inauguration day, and they heard him loud and clear | Social Views
The open letters to Gov. Josh Shapiro are pouring into PennLive’s Opinion page, with people from throughout the Commonwealth writing eloquent missives imploring him to lower taxes, improve education, end homelessness, stop police brutality and eradicate child poverty. Even two former Pennsylvania governors have weighed in. Everyone is vying...
Gov. Wolf Leaves 2,540 Pennsylvanians with Second Chances
Believing strongly that decisions of the past shouldn’t keep Pennsylvanians from making progress, former Governor Tom Wolf granted his final 369 pardons last week. The 369 pardons signed bring his total to 2,540. “I have taken this process very seriously — reviewing and giving careful thought to each and...
Congressman Lloyd Smucker holds round table on human trafficking prevention
YORK, Pa. — According to the U.S. State Department, 27.6 million people worldwide are currently victims of human trafficking. Pennsylvania has even been dubbed a "hub" for human trafficking, which is why local leaders are discussing ways to tackle the issue. Representative Lloyd Smucker, who represents parts of Lancaster...
Political experts weigh in on the next steps of the Shapiro administration
HARRISBURG, Pa. — At the end of the inaugural ball, Governor Shapiro will begin laying the groundwork for his legislative priorities. With Tuesday's oath of office, Josh Shapiro officially became Pennsylvania's newest governor. While the inaugural celebration continues throughout the night, many challenges lie ahead for the new administration.
Most popular girl names in the 90s in Pennsylvania
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1990s in Pennsylvania using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Businesses across Central Pa. expected to shine at inaugural ball
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Tomorrow marks the first official day in office for Governor-elect Josh Shapiro and Lt. Governor-elect Austin Davis. The buzz spans far beyond the capitol in Harrisburg, especially at Armstrong Valley Winery in Halifax Township, Dauphin County. "It’s a pleasure to be a part of," Co-Owner...
Nearly 20,000 gallons of milkshakes sold at Pa. Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Holy cow! The Pa. Dairymen's Association released statistics from their eight days at the Pennsylvania Farm Show and they're something to behold!. According to the company, 18,580 gallons of milkshakes were handed out throughout the Farm Show. In addition, 8,200 pounds of mozzarella were used to...
