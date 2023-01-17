ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

FOX 43

Pa. Senate advances bill to drop school religious garb ban

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two decades after a teacher’s aide was suspended for wearing a cross necklace at school, Pennsylvania lawmakers are looking to remove a provision in state law that bars educators from wearing religious garb while in the classroom. The Senate approved the legislation by a 49-0...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Here is the speech Lt. Gov Austin Davis delivered at his swearing-in ceremony

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Lt. Gov. Austin Davis was sworn in in the Pa. Senate chamber on Tuesday morning. Davis, 33, is a western Pennsylvania native and three-term member of the state House. Davis grew up outside Pittsburgh in McKeesport and was first elected to state office in 2018, becoming the first Black candidate elected in District 35. He has since focused on addressing industrial pollution in his home district, as well as local infrastructure and housing.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania gubernatorial inauguration: Here's who attended

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro invited a variety of people to his inauguration on Tuesday. Those guests included victims of violence and sex abuse, small business owners and the widows of two Pennsylvania State Police troopers who died in the line of duty. They sat on the...
HARRISBURG, PA
wtae.com

Josh Shapiro: Here's where he stands on some major issues

Josh Shapiro is Pennsylvania's 48th governor. Here's where he stands on some major issues. (The information was taken from Shapiro's campaign website.) Related video above: Wolf, Shapiro discuss transfer of power. Abortion. Shapiro says abortion counts as health care and that he would veto any bill restricting abortion. He also...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Josh Shapiro's path to the governor's mansion

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Josh Shapiro is no stranger to government, with nearly two decades worth of political experience under his belt. Shapiro grew up in the Philadelphia suburbs in Montgomery County, where he started his political career. In 2005, he was elected to serve in the Pennsylvania House of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Will Pennsylvania legalize marijuana under Josh Shapiro?

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania is one of 29 states that does not allow recreational marijuana despite bipartisan efforts to legalize it. In 2016 Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed legislation legalizing medical marijuana, which the governor’s office says “refers to using the whole unprocessed marijuana plant or its basic extracts to treat a disease or symptom.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania’s new governor spoke to the people on inauguration day, and they heard him loud and clear | Social Views

The open letters to Gov. Josh Shapiro are pouring into PennLive’s Opinion page, with people from throughout the Commonwealth writing eloquent missives imploring him to lower taxes, improve education, end homelessness, stop police brutality and eradicate child poverty. Even two former Pennsylvania governors have weighed in. Everyone is vying...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
bctv.org

Gov. Wolf Leaves 2,540 Pennsylvanians with Second Chances

Believing strongly that decisions of the past shouldn’t keep Pennsylvanians from making progress, former Governor Tom Wolf granted his final 369 pardons last week. The 369 pardons signed bring his total to 2,540. “I have taken this process very seriously — reviewing and giving careful thought to each and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Nearly 20,000 gallons of milkshakes sold at Pa. Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Holy cow! The Pa. Dairymen's Association released statistics from their eight days at the Pennsylvania Farm Show and they're something to behold!. According to the company, 18,580 gallons of milkshakes were handed out throughout the Farm Show. In addition, 8,200 pounds of mozzarella were used to...
