Virginia is for lovers and if you love the great outdoors and care about your health spending time outside in the fresh air is beneficial.The state of Virginia has much to offer as far as outdoor activities like hiking and bike trails. and numerous studies indicate that sitting for most of the day can lead to poor health but if you can't get away to walk, jog, run, or bike there are things you can do closer to home. Hopping, skipping, and jumping is said to improve overall health and if you grew up in this area decades ago that's what most children and teens did on a regular basis.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO