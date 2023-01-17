ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

MLK celebration held at URMC in Rochester

By Jatyra Marsh
 2 days ago

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — 1199SEIU Workers joined alongside community activists, performers, and community groups to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday. The event included music, poetry, and dance.

Event Coordinators share the 42 nd annual Martin Luther King celebration was the first MLK event that is being celebrated in person since 2018.

Environmental Service representative with URMC, Jerald Drain, says past events over Zoom worked out well, but it just wasn’t the same.

“Now that we are able to meet up again and see the outpour of people from the community, I think we are back on track to where we need to be,” says Drain.

Chair of 1199SEIU Kellie Miller says continuing events like this every year provides solidarity which is what he stood for.

“He stood for union that’s what we stand for no matter the color of your skin, your gender, and that’s what we’re trying to bring back with everything that’s going on in the world with racism, the violence, so today is going to be about unity,“ says Miller.

Cook and Chief Delegate of Food and Nutrition at Strong Hospital Sharif Hill says for him, the continuation of these events is what helps to keep Dr. King’s dream alive.

“We have a long way to go as you see with the times that’s going on today here locally and in Washington.  So we have to come together and we can’t forget that Dr. King made the ultimate sacrifice and gave his life for us as a people to continue to strive and progress in this society that’s always tried to keep us back,” says Hill.

The coordinators share one of the takeaways that hope attendees learn from this event is to always strive to be your best and to help those who are less fortunate because Dr. King’s journey wasn’t about the accolades he received but  about helping those who can’t help themselves.

For more information on future events and the organization itself you can find that on their website 1199SEIU.org

