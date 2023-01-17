From new bridge decks to wind analysis: MTA outlines steps needed to bring bike paths to Verrazzano

Read full article on original website
Congestion pricing: Federal lawmakers announce legislation to combat proposed NYC program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The fight against the MTA’s proposed congestion pricing program rages on. On Thursday, two federal lawmakers, Rep. Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) and Rep. Mike Lawler (NY-17), announced new bipartisan legislation intended to protect New York and New Jersey drivers from potential congestion pricing tolls. The legislation,...
Get “Squatting” Cop Cars Off Newly-Expanded Sidewalks, Community Board Demands
Manhattan Community Board 4’s Transportation Planning Committee (MCB4) praised the extended pedestrian space on 9th Avenue — known as a “truffle” because of the gray-brown color used by the DOT — at their meeting last night, and said it should be expanded. But they also called for action against NYPD cruisers occupying the new sidewalks on […] The post Get “Squatting” Cop Cars Off Newly-Expanded Sidewalks, Community Board Demands appeared first on W42ST.
Grand Central Madison is closed, but the MTA is running empty trains there anyway
Long Island Rail Road trains like this one run without passengers into the MTA's long-delayed Grand Central Madison terminal in Manhattan. The new station is finished, but problems with its ventilation system mean the agency still can't open the long-delayed service to the public. [ more › ]
The MTA is installing a bunch of bike racks in front of buses
As part of its “Extending Transit’s Reach” plan, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is trying to make life a little bit easier for cyclists around town by installing a number of bike racks at subway stations, commuter rail stations throughout the Metro-North and LIRR territories and on the front of some buses.
Staten Island Expressway jammed back to Goethals Bridge; Outerbridge Crossing residual delays from truck crash
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Congestion on the Staten Island Expressway, Brooklyn bound, is stretching all the way back to the Goethals Bridge during the Wednesday morning rush hour. Delays on the Goethals began around 6:30 a.m., according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Earlier on...
Dolphins spotted swimming in the Bronx, says NYC Parks Department
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Dolphins were sighted swimming in the Bronx River this week, the New York City Parks Department said. “It’s true — dolphins were spotted in the Bronx River this week! This is great news — it shows that the decades-long effort to restore the river as a healthy habitat is working,” the agency wrote on Twitter.
MTA study backs new commuter line connecting Brooklyn and Queens
Plans to make it easier to commute between Brooklyn and Queens are one step closer to moving forward. In January 2021, Gov. Kathy Hochul directed the MTA to begin an environmental review process for the Interborough Express. Hochul gave the MTA three options to consider: light rail, heavy rail or...
Overturned vehicle on Verrazzano causes temporary closure of Staten Island-bound lower level
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A car crash prompted the closure of the lower level of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, Staten Island bound, for about an hour on Wednesday morning, according to the MTA. At 11:32 a.m., two cars collided on the lower level, causing one of the vehicles to overturn,...
Community Calls for Explanation From The City After ‘Av. of Puerto Rico’ Sign Removal
Members of New York City’s Puerto Rican community are demanding an explanation and apology from the city’s top officials after an Av. of Puerto Rico street sign was removed — and then quickly replaced — by the NYC Department of Transportation last Friday in Williamsburg. In...
Here’s where Advance/SILive.com readers say they’re spotting deer on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City officials say they’ve clipped into Staten Island’s deer population, but their efforts seem to have done little to address locals’ perception about the issue. Overall, numbers from the Parks Department show that the number of deer has decreased 30%...
Crash on Staten Island Expressway causes delays for Thursday morning rush hour
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Delays are reported on the Staten Island Expressway Brooklyn-bound during the Thursday morning rush hour. A crash was reported around 6:15 a.m. in the vicinity of Bradley Avenue, according to emergency radio communications. Surveillance cameras show delays in the vicinity of Manor Road.
NYPD chief Jeffrey Maddrey applauded for pushing back against pro-bail reform lawmaker
The audience at a Manhattan anti-crime summit burst into applause Thursday when a top police official pushed back against a state lawmaker who defended New York’s controversial bail reform law and accused cops of not making enough arrests. NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey appeared upset when Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz (D-The Bronx) alleged that many cops “have the attitude” that bail reform would put anyone they busted right back on the streets. “It’s really not their call to decide whether somebody should be arrested because they’re going to be let out. That’s up to others to make those determinations,” he added. When given...
Staten Island Ferry fire: Elected officials share Sandy Ground update following tour of burned vessel
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Nearly a month after a fire broke out in the engine room onboard the brand new Sandy Ground Staten Island Ferry vessel, local elected officials have now visited the boat and experienced the aftermath firsthand. On Tuesday, Borough President Vito Fossella, Councilwoman Kamillah Hanks (D-North Shore)...
NYC Council bills aim to reduce wait times for New Yorkers seeking to secure permanent housing
The general welfare committee’s oversight hearing comes at a time when the city is facing an affordable housing crisis and its shelter system is swelling with a record number of homeless people. [ more › ]
NYC’s illegal weed dispensaries are about to experience a bloodbath
Police in New York City will launch a major crackdown on unlicensed weed shops and the state legislature will propose legislation further empowering law enforcement to crack down on the illicit shops, officials said during a NYC Council hearing yesterday. The council’s Committee on Consumer and Worker Protection held a...
Wild West: 1,400 illegal pot shops now open in NYC, already ‘reeking’ havoc
An astounding 1,400 shops have popped up around New York City that are illegally selling cannabis products — a situation that alarmed lawmakers decried as the “Wild, Wild West” during a City City Council hearing Wednesday. City Sheriff Anthony Miranda and representatives of the NYPD testified that existing laws make it difficult to immediately close illicit shops and often can issue only measly $250 fines for selling pot without a license — hardly a deterrent even after seizing illegal weed and edibles. Miranda said illegal smoke shops are “rampant throughout the city” — noting 1,400 stores are being targeted and inspected by...
Staten Island construction exec behind kickback scheme that stole millions from developers, prosecutors say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A construction management executive from Staten Island is at the center of a multi-million-dollar kickback scheme that stole money from at least seven developers on construction projects, prosecutors allege. Robert Baselice, 51, is accused of manipulating the competitive bidding process for trade subcontractors in a...
NYC excludes Staten Island from free abortion medication program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City officials want women to have easy access to reproductive health decisions, unless they live on Staten Island. Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday that the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene would expand the city’s offerings of abortion medication to sexual clinics in four boroughs, but by Wednesday morning, spokespersons for the department hadn’t responded to requests for comment about what that means for Staten Island.
Bed bug report: New York moves up on new list of most-infested cities
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Is bed bug prevention part of your overnight planning? Do you worry about the tiny blood-sucking insects as you pack and unpack?. You should if you’re heading into Manhattan, or if any other hotels in the Big Apple are in your plans or the plans of family members. New York City recorded the second-highest number of bed bug treatments of any U.S. city last year, according to a major pest control company.
Suspect who groped woman, 20, aboard Brooklyn MTA bus sought
Police are searching for a man who allegedly groped a woman aboard an MTA bus in Brooklyn on Tuesday, authorities said.
