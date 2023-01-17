Read full article on original website
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida LawMalinda FuscoFlorida State
Tampa Bay Buccaneers To Fire Multiple CoachesOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
This popular restaurant is giving away free food at its two locations in Tampa on ThursdayAsh JurbergTampa, FL
Dallas Cowboys To Sign New Kicker After Catastrophic Playoff GameOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’
Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
NFL Could Punish Tom Brady For His 'Dirty Play' On Monday
In case you missed it, last night's Wild Card matchup between the Cowboys and Buccaneers didn't go very well for Tom Brady's Tampa Bay squad. The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers 31-14, and things got so ugly that Brady even tried to change sports mid-game. Early in the third quarter ...
Gisele Bundchen Goes For A Run With Joaquim Valente Before Tom Brady’s Final Game Of Season
Gisele Bundchen is focusing on herself. The stunning supermodel, 42, was spotted running with her and her kids’ jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, last week just days before her ex-husband, Tom Brady‘s, NFL season would come to an end after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Jan. 16. Gisele and Joaquim, 34, appeared to run on a trail surrounded by the rain forest in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica in a snapshot seen here. Gisele worked up a sweat and showed off her toned tummy in an army green sports bra and matching running shorts.
Popculture
Rob Gronkowski Has a New Girlfriend in Mind for Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski is ready to play matchmaker with his former teammate. While appearing on the Let's Go! podcast, the former NFL tight end revealed who should be Tom Brady's new girlfriend after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Gronkowski jokingly said Brady should date his 80 for Brady co-star Sally Field.
Gisele Bündchen Spotted Working Out With Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Joaquim Valente Before Ex Tom Brady's Playoff Defeat In Wild Card Showdown
Gisele Bündchen was seen on a brisk run with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente in Costa Rica last week, shortly before her ex Tom Brady's crushing playoff defeat.RadarOnline.com has learned the Brazilian supermodel enjoyed an outdoor jog alongside Valente, showcasing her famous figure as she worked up a sweat in a matching crop top and short set while he trailed close behind.Insiders close to the catwalk icon claim their relationship is strictly platonic, explaining that Valente is simply a close family friend who has served as her kids' jiu-jitsu instructor "for years." The source insisted there is "no truth to...
Tom Brady Next Team Odds: Two favored among dozen
Tom Brady might be noncommittal about his future plans, but oddsmakers clearly believe he will return for a 24th NFL
Former NFL Reporter Reveals She Had Miscarriage On-Air
On Wednesday, the football world a truly horrific detail regarding a former Monday Night Football reporter. In a memoir from her upcoming new memoir Warrior, Lisa Guerrero revealed the the misogynistic abuse she endured during her career - even after landing the esteemed NFL role. She was let ...
Football World Wants Legendary Former NFL Coach Fired
It has not been a good week for Tony Dungy. Last Saturday night, fans crushed the legendary former NFL coach for his dry call of the Chargers-Jaguars game. Somehow, the situation is now worse. Dungy published a controversial tweet, which is a clear urban myth, on Twitter. It's ...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Super Bowl Plans
Tom Brady won't be playing in the Super Bowl this year and he won't be calling the game, either. While Brady has a massive announcing contract with Fox Sports, he will reportedly not be used in the broadcasting booth this February. "For those wondering about Tom Brady/Fox NFL: Multiple ...
Look: Kurt Warner Has Clear Message For NFL Fans
Before you go spreading thoughts about the quick-turning NFL coaching carousel, Kurt Warner wants you to know something. The former NFL quarterback is pleading with fans to stop calling for coaches to be fired after they've carried their team to the playoffs. "Few things irritate me more ...
nfltraderumors.co
Patriots Request Interview With Vikings WR Coach Keenan McCardell For OC
According to Ian Rapoport, the Patriots have requested permission to interview Vikings WR coach Keenan McCardell for their offensive coordinator position. During his playing days, McCardell crossed paths with Patriots HC Bill Belichick when he was the head coach of the Browns. McCardell played four seasons for Cleveland. McCardell is...
NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident
The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
NFL World Wants Prominent Analyst To Be Fired
The NFL World has had it with prominent analyst Tony Dungy on Wednesday night. Following his less-than-stellar performance in the Jaguars vs. Chargers game, Dungy is now taking some heat for a much more troubling reason. Dungy, a Hall of Fame head coach turned NFL analyst, tweeted out a ...
Kliff Kingsbury’s girlfriend Veronica Bielik
The Arizona Cardinals just finished a disappointing 2022 season, posting a 4-13 win-loss card. With another frustrating season in the books, the Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury for the playoff failure. While getting fired is often a huge letdown for many people, Kliff has a support system he can still lean on. In fact, reports say that Kliff has allegedly gone on a one-way trip to Thailand to step away from the limelight. And with him in Thailand is his girlfriend and Polish model, Veronica Bielik, who also announced on social media that she’s in the same country. For this piece, let’s get to know more about Kliff Kingsbury’s girlfriend Veronica Bielik.
msn.com
NFL World Reacts To Miami Dolphins' Firing
Skylar Thompson and the Miami Dolphins outperformed expectations in Sunday's wild-card defeat to the Buffalo Bills. Nevertheless, a loss is a loss, and the Dolphins have begun rebuilding ahead of the 2023 campaign. One of the team's first moves came today, relieving defensive coordinator Josh Boyer of his duties. In...
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage ...
WGMD Radio
Bucs’ Russell Gage hospitalized after suffering scary injury vs Cowboys
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage Jr. was involved in a scary play toward the end of the team’s 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC wild-card matchup. Tom Brady threw a pass to Gage on second down from the Cowboys’ 19-yard line and the veteran...
Tom Brady favored to land with AFC team in NFL free agency
Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is coming off his worst ever loss in the playoffs as his Tampa Bay
