World’s richest man, LVMH’s ‘wolf in cashmere,’ installs daughter as Dior head amid raging succession battle
Eldest child Delphine Arnault, 47, is front-runner to inherit the job running LVMH, the highly profitable luxury goods empire spanning 75 fashion houses.
All Change at LVMH: Pietro Beccari Heads to Vuitton, Delphine Arnault Named CEO of Dior
“We see no clouds on the LVMH horizon,” a sanguine Luca Solca, senior research analyst, global luxury goods at Bernstein, opined on Wednesday after leadership changes shook the top of Louis Vuitton and Dior, the French luxury group’s flagship fashion houses. Echoing other observers, Solca characterized the appointment of Dior head Pietro Beccari as chairman and chief executive officer of Louis Vuitton as “very good news,” and Delphine Arnault’s ascension as Beccari’s successor as “a step forward for her.”More from WWDA First Look Inside the 'Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams' Exhibit in TokyoLouis Vuitton and Yayoi Kusama CollaborationDior Pre-Fall 2023 Preview “We...
CEOs from LVMH, Macy’s, Neiman Marcus and More Are Upbeat About Luxury In 2023
Despite inflation, a looming recession and foreign exchange headwinds, retail executives were optimistic about the luxury sector during keynote sessions at the National Retail Federation’s Big Show this week. “The luxury consumers is in great shape,” Macy’s, Inc. Chairman and CEO Jeff Gennette said in a Sunday morning keynote session, calling out the success of the company’s higher-end Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury business. “There’s a couple of cracks in a couple of categories and a couple of brands, but nothing concerning.” According to analysts and retail executives, there’s runway for the luxury sector to keep growing in 2023. But it won’t be easy...
voguebusiness.com
Digital fashion startup Syky raises $9.5 million and launches first NFT
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Technology Edit newsletter, click here. Syky, the digital fashion startup founded by Ralph Lauren’s former chief digital officer Alice Delahunt, has raised $9.5 million in a series A funding round led by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian’s VC firm Seven Seven Six. Brevan Howard Digital, Leadout Capital, First Light Capital and Polygon Ventures Group also participated in the round. Delahunt says Syky (pronounced “psyche”) is using the funding to build out its leadership team, as it begins incubating aspiring designers. The funding is a bet on luxury veteran Delahunt’s vision for digital fashion at a time when crypto funding has shrunken for many in the space.
World's Richest Person Owns More Companies Than You Might Think
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and Twitter, lost his title as richest person in the world on Dec. 13, 2022, largely due to a steep decline in the electric vehicle company's stock during the year. Stocks were down across the board last year, and the same can be said...
Stylists reveal 8 shoe trends that are in and 6 that are out this year
Style experts say people should swap out slouchy boots and round-toe shoes for new takes on ballet flats and kitten heels in their 2023 wardrobe.
These are the hottest interior design trends for 2023 – according to experts
Designers are already forecasting the trends set to influence our homes and decor in 2023 – and playful colour, warm comfort and jazzed-up walls are all in the mix.Curious about the interiors trends in store? We asked the experts at leading home design platform Houzz.co.uk to share their insights…1. Nostalgia “From the resurgence of ‘modern farmhouse’ style – which is up by 135% in searches on Houzz year-over-year – to the recent interest in cottagecore, homeowners are looking to the familiarity and comfort of the past, and bringing elements of this into their modern living spaces,” says Houzz UK editor, Victoria...
Stylists and designers reveal 11 fashion trends we'll be seeing everywhere in 2023
From ballet flats and cargo pockets to metallics and blazers, fashion experts weighed in on what they think the next big trends are going to be.
André Leon Talley’s Collection of Capes, Jewelry and Luggage Is Heading to Auction
Christie’s next auction may be the answer to today’s famine of beauty. On February 15, the luxury auctioneer will open bidding for “The Collection of Andre Leon Talley” in New York. The 68-lot sale will offer a selection of the late fashion editor’s personal items ranging from haute-couture clothing to handbags, jewelry, fine art, books and home decor. Curated with coveted pieces from Hermes, Versace, Louis Vuitton and Bottega Veneta, the collection is glamorous and high-flying, just like the man who assembled it. The assortment also reflects Talley’s decades-long relationships with fashion icons Karl Lagerfeld, Diane von Furstenberg, Ralph Rucci, Tom...
Kate Spade Surprise Sale! Save 75% off the cutest handbags and accessories!
The holidays are over but if you’re still in need of updates to your handbag collection or additions to your jewelry box, Kate Spade is having a huge sale that cannot be missed on the cutest items. You have to check it out. Bargain Hunters can get 75% off...
Hypebae
Gucci Showcases Its First Collection Without Alessandro Michele
Gucci showcased its first collection following Alessandro Michele’s departure. While the fashion crowd anticipated the announcement of its new creative director towards the end of its Fall/Winter 2023 show at Milan Fashion Week Men’s, the house closed its curtains without any designer taking a bow during the finale.
Hypebae
Harry Styles-Approved Label Bode Makes Its Foray Into Womenswear
Bode, the Harry Styles-approved menswear label, is finally dipping its toe into the world of womenswear, beginning with its forthcoming showcase at Paris Fashion Week. Announcing the news on Instagram, Bode explained that “It’s been 7 years of making menswear and I’m so excited about this new part of our story. This collection, The Crane Estate, is an exploration of my mother’s youth in the 1970s in Massachusetts.”
Gen Z are starting to splurge on luxury shopping as young as 15 — up to 5 years earlier than their millennial counterparts did
Price increases of hero items didn't damage sales volumes for luxury brands over the past few years, data has shown. ‘Precocious’ teens are set to become the biggest buyers of luxury goods by 2030 as the demographic of shoppers in the sector get younger and wealthier. According to the...
voguebusiness.com
Luxury brands are snapping up suppliers: What are the pros and cons?
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Luxury fashion brands will step up their supply chain acquisitions in 2023, as they look for greater control, better margins and increased speed to market, experts predict. Global supply chain disruptions prompted nearshoring and vertical integration in 2022, as brands looked...
voguebusiness.com
Fashion braces for more layoffs as brands rightsize teams
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Inflation is high, consumer confidence is low and job losses at fashion companies continue to mount. At the sharp end of the cuts are American retailers that are popular with Gen Z and millennial shoppers thanks to their relative affordability and savvy digital marketing, whose customers are rethinking their budgets.
Louis Vuitton menswear channels digital age in Paris show
PARIS — (AP) — Singer Rosalía stunned Louis Vuitton’s guests at the Paris house’s dramatic, digital age-themed menswear show Thursday owing to a surprise reveal, atop a vintage 1980s yellow sedan, in shades and hooded jacket. The boundary-breaking Spanish star delivered an electrifying soulful performance...
TechCrunch
Curated Loop is ranging indie designer picks for an edgier take on fashion rentals
Its approach means items available for rent on its marketplace may be literal one-offs (samples), or come from an indie designer’s prior season’s collection (aka, dead stock) or otherwise ‘stand-out’ in the sense that you won’t be able to source these garments in high street stores — or even, the startup’s co-founders contend, on other fashion rental platforms. So the promise is access to unique high-end designs.
mytotalretail.com
American Eagle, Mango Share Tips to Expand Your Brand Globally
More and more brands are recognizing the value of selling direct to consumer (D-to-C) across geographical borders rather than adding products to third-party marketplaces or other channels. Two apparel brands that have done this well are American Eagle Outfitters and Mango, whose executives spoke at the 2023 National Retail Federation Big Show Monday about the best strategies for implementing brand expansion across multiple countries.
Hypebae
VTMNTS' New AH24 Collection Represents Luxury Fashion's Sustainable Future
The new AH23-24 collection from VTMNTS offers a look inside the ultimate capsule wardrobe, described by the brand as “Clothing with no strings attached.”. Aiming to separate the youthful diffusion line from the wider, more experimental VETEMENTS umbrella, the new collection offers a pared-back (and arguably more sustainable) approach to fashion, with a distinct focus on “classic clothing archetypes.” Comparing VTMNTS to its parent company, the brand explains that “In VETEMENTS every pattern would be deconstructed or fully reconstructed, even the simplest jersey pieces are fully re-shaped to have quite extreme volumes of body and sleeves, garments are cut apart, re-assembled and worn inside out.”
SiriusXM Hires Ex-Wall Street Journal CMO Suzi Watford for New Business Development Role
SiriusXM has recruited Suzi Watford, most recently chief marketing and membership officer at Dow Jones, for a newly created role leading the satellite radio and audio-streaming company’s growth strategy. Watford has been named senior VP and chief growth officer for SiriusXM, based at the company’s New York City headquarters and reporting to chief commercial officer Joe Verbrugge. In the new position, Watford will oversee SiriusXM’s enterprise-level growth strategy across a variety of key areas, including the company’s streaming subscription business as well as corporate marketing, analytics and research for SiriusXM and Pandora. Watford worked for more than two decades at News Corp,...
