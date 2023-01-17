ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Pull Back In New Trading Week As Recent Strong Gains, Earnings Worries Hurt Sentiment

By Shanthi Rexaline
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hBsxK_0kHE3Asg00

Trading in the U.S. index futures suggests a weak start to the week after stocks rose solidly in the week ended Jan. 13. The negative sentiment underlines caution among traders as they look forward to the fourth-quarter earnings reports for trading cues.

Stocks rallied hard in the past week as the market began to price in a tamer 25 basis point hike at the February meeting and a potential pause thereafter. The expectation gained ground following Thursday’s December inflation report that showed pricing pressure cooled off in line with expectations.

The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 indices settled at one-month highs and the Dow Industrial, which outperformed in 2022, rose to its highest level since early December.

U.S. Indices' Performance During Week Ended Jan. 13

Index Performance (+/-)

Value

Nasdaq Composite +2.71%

11,079.16

S&P 500 Index +2.67%

3,999.09

Dow Industrials +2.00%

34,302.61

All eyes are now riveted on the unfolding fourth-quarter reporting season. While financial data provider FactSet has called for S&P 500 earnings to decline by 3.9% year-over-year, Commonwealth Financial Network’s Chief Investment Officer Brad MacMillan has called for earnings gain, rather than a decline.

He premised his diverging opinion on the analysts’ pessimistic forecasts that provide scope for upside and the fundamentals that are still holding up despite the multiple headwinds.

Here’s a peek into index futures trading:

U.S. Futures' Performance On Tuesday

Index Performance (+/-)

Nasdaq 100 Futures -0.45%

S&P 500 Futures -0.30%

Dow Futures -0.22%

R2K Futures -0.32%

In premarket trading on Tuesday, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY fell 0.29% to $397.36 and the Invesco QQQ TrustQQQ retreated 0.45% to $279.70, according to Benzinga Pro data.

On the economic front, OPEC’s monthly oil market report is due at 7 a.m. EST.

The New York Federal Reserve is scheduled to release the results of its regional manufacturing survey for January at 8:30 a.m. EST. The headline index is expected to show an improvement from -11.20 in December to -8.70 in January. A negative reading indicates that the sector is still in contraction territory.

The Treasury will auction three-month and six-month Treasury bills at 11:30 a.m. EST and 52-week bills at 10:35 p.m. EST.

Federal Open Market Committee member and New York Fed President John Williams is due to make a public appearance at 3 p.m. EST.

Stocks In Focus:

  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA moved down moderately in premarket trading. A Wall Street Journal report said activist investor Ryan Cohen has built up a stake worth hundreds of millions in the Chinese e-commerce giant and is forcing the company to buy back shares.
  • Peer JD.com, Inc. JD fell about 3.75% and NetEase, Inc. NTES declined over 3%.
  • Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS and Morgan Stanley MS are scheduled to report their quarterly results ahead of the market open, while United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL is due to report after the close.

Commodities, Other Global Markets:

Crude oil futures traded modestly lower under the $80-a-barrel level and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note hovered around the 3.5% level, without making much headway.

Asia-Pacific stocks were mixed on Tuesday, with the Japanese and Indonesian markets rallying strongly in the session, while the Australian, South Korean and Hong Kong markets retreated. Chinese stocks closed on a mixed note following the release of a slew of economic data including the fourth-quarter and 2022 GDP report. Fourth-quarter growth came in better than feared, although the year’s data marked one of the worst annual performances.

The major European markets traded modestly lower in late morning trading amid caution ahead of the reporting season in the region and from across the Atlantic.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Says Tesla Stock Is A 'Sleeping Giant'

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are taking off Tuesday despite catching a couple of price target cuts from analysts. Jim Cramer has indicated that Tesla may be "immunized" from negative coverage at current levels. "It's a sleeping giant now," Cramer said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street." What To Know:...
msn.com

Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks

The S&P 500 ended 2022 just shy of a 20% loss for the year. A 20% decline is how many investors define a bear market, so while 2022 might not technically make the cut, market watchers are feeling the pinch. The good news is that a bad year is often...
msn.com

3 Dow Stocks Down 30% to 55% That Are Screaming Buys for 2023

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 2022 down nearly 9%. It delivered a worse negative return only six times over the past 50 years. Several members of the blue chip index experienced especially sharp sell-offs. But that doesn't mean that better days aren't on the way. Here are three Dow stocks down 30% to 55% that are screaming buys for 2023.
Markets Insider

The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says

The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
msn.com

1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023

The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM...
msn.com

4 Top Dividend Stocks I'm Buying for My Daughter's Portfolio In 2023

With Chipotle, Boston Omaha, and Idexx Laboratories already selected as surefire growth stocks for my daughter's portfolio in 2023, I want to look at the four dividend stocks that will round out her core holdings. Dividend growers Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY), Pool (NASDAQ: POOL), and Union...
Entrepreneur

3 Nasdaq Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying This Year

Although macroeconomic headwinds kept the stock market under immense pressure last year, the declining inflation rates have increased investor optimism recently. Hence, quality Nasdaq stocks Comcast Corporation (CMCSA), Honeywell International...
msn.com

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
110K+
Followers
193K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy