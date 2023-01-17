Tesla, BYD, Hyundai Near EV Deals In Indonesia As Government Doles Out Subsidies

Brittney Griner surprised the crowd gathered on Monday for the annual MLK Day March in Phoenix on what would have been Martin Luther King Jr.'s 94th birthday. The Phoenix Mercury superstar showed up at the event with her wife Cherelle and posed for photos with with fans who were clearly elated to see the WNBA superstar in person for the first time since her release from a Russian prison on Dec. 8. when she was exchanged for the notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO