Community Roundup: Oak Harbor hosts BGSU chorale

BGSU Collegiate Chorale performs at Oak Harbor High

OAK HARBOR - On Jan. 4, Oak Harbor High School hosted the Bowling Green State University University Collegiate Chorale on the first stop of their winter tour to New York YC. The 7-12 grade choir students attended a 40-minute concert followed by a question-and-answer session with the chorale members.

The BGSU Collegiate Chorale is under the direction of Dr. Richard Schnipke, former BCS Middle School/Assistant High School Choir Director (1993-1995).

Play featuring life of White House butler to be performed at Hayes

FREMONT – When Alonzo Fields accepted a job as a butler at the White House in 1931, his plan was to work there for the winter.

That winter lasted 21 years.

The Great Depression forced Fields to give up his dreams of becoming an opera singer and accept the White House job, where he quickly became chief butler. He served four U.S. Presidents: Herbert Hoover, Franklin Roosevelt, Harry Truman and Dwight Eisenhower, and their families.

The acclaimed play based on Fields’ fascinating life, “Looking Over the President’s Shoulder,” will be performed at 2 p.m. Feb. 12, at the Hayes Presidential Library & Museums in the museum auditorium.

Tickets for nonmembers are $15 for adults and $10 for ages 18 years and younger. Tickets for Hayes Presidential members are $12 for adults and $8 for ages 18 years and younger.

Tickets are available at rbhayes.org. They will also be sold at the museum front desk the day of the event, pending availability.

“Looking Over the President’s Shoulder” is set on the eve of Fields’ last day on the job, and he reflects on his more than two decades of service with humor and pride. Famous guests throughout the years included Winston Churchill, Marian Anderson, Errol Flynn and the king and queen of England.

Port Clinton cheerleaders host Kiddie Cheer Clinic on Jan. 28

PORT CLINTON - The Port Clinton High School cheerleaders have scheduled their Annual Kiddie Clinic during basketball season for children in 3-year-old preschool (must be potty trained) through fifth graders.

The clinic will be 9 to 11 a.m. Jan 28 in the Port Clinton High School Cafeteria. Participants then have the opportunity to cheer that day at halftime of the varsity game against Eastwood.

The cost for the clinic is $25 and includes cheer instruction, snack, and a free T-shirt. Participants must complete and return registration form by Jan. 13 to the Bataan Memorial or ICS office in order to receive a T-shirt. A signed registration form is required for participation. See registration form for complete details. Registration flyers will be sent home with elementary students or are available online at www.pccsd.net.

Hartman, Sandrock re-elected to Ottawa SWCD

OAK HARBOR - Bill Hartman and Roland Sandrock were recently reelected to the Board of Supervisors of the Ottawa Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD).

They were sworn into office by Chairman Jim Sass at the January SWCD Board meeting. In addition to Sass, they will join Rich Thorbahn, member, and Todd Hecht, secretary, on the Board of Supervisors. Sanrock will hold the position of treasurer and Hartman will be the vice-chairman. Together they direct the staff of the district to carry out the conservation of natural resources through assisting landowners, both urban and rural, throughout Ottawa County.

State Sen. Gavarone to serve as Majority Whip

COLUMBUS - State Senator Theresa Gavarone (R-Bowling Green) was sworn in as Majority Whip of the Ohio Senate during opening day ceremonies at the Ohio Statehouse. The ceremony marked the beginning of the 135th General Assembly."I am honored to be elected by my colleagues to serve as the Majority Whip," Gavarone said. "I look forward to working with my colleagues in the Ohio Senate to continue to advance a conservative agenda for the state of Ohio."As Majority Whip, Senator Gavarone will serve on the Senate Republican leadership team and will be responsible for monitoring legislation and securing votes for legislation on the Senate floor. Gavarone will continue to serve as State Senator for the 2nd Senate District, which encompasses all or parts of Erie, Huron, Lucas, Ottawa and Wood counties. In addition to her public service, Gavarone is an attorney and co-owner of a family business with her husband, Jim. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Bowling Green State University and a law degree from the University of Toledo College of Law.She and her husband reside in Bowling Green.