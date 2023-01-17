ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Briefs: Churches plan community meal

The News-Messenger
 2 days ago
Port Clinton churches offer free ELMS community meal

PORT CLINTON - The free ELMS Community Meal will be 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at St. Thomas Episcopal Church. This is the first community meal of the new year. It will kick off the season with a traditional menu of pork, kraut and potatoes, plus all the trimmings, compliments of St. Thomas and Peach Lutheran Church. This is a carryout meal only.

McDougall appointed to Veterans Service Commission

PORT CLNTON - On Jan. 6, Common Pleas Court Judge Bruce Winters swore in David McDougall appointing him as a member-at-large commissioner on the Ottawa County Veterans Service Commission.

This is McDougall’s sixth term. He began representing the AMVETS in January 1998 and with the closure of the AMVETS Post in Ottawa County is now representing as a member-at-large. Throughout his 25-year tenure, he has been instrumental in approving over $2 million in emergency financial assistance to over 3,000 veterans of Ottawa County, as well as their family members. He has been actively involved in the celebration of county veterans' accomplishments and in the commemoration of their sacrifices. McDougall is a Vietnam veteran who served honorably in the U.S. Air Force.

Sandusky County health board to meet Jan. 20

FREMONT - The Sandusky County Board of Health will meet at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20 at the board office on Countryside Drive.

On the agenda is accepting the resignation of the sanitarian, Casey Wilcher, approving agreements with health partners and an update on Wightman Grove Sewer project.

Port Clinton school board to meet Jan. 23

PORT CLINTON - The Port Clinton City School District Board of Education will hold a regular meeting at 5 p.m. Jan. 23 at the board office, 811 S. Jefferson St.

Catawba Island Township Trustees alter meeting times

PORT CLINTON - The Catawba Island Township Trustees announce their regular meetings will continue to be held on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month in the conference room of the administration building located at 4822 E. Cemetery Road.

The second Tuesday meeting will now be held at 9 a.m. and the fourth Tuesday meeting will continue to be held at 6 p.m. All township trustee meetings are open to the public.

