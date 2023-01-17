ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, IN

Hiker's path: A foggy day at Crooked Creek State Recreation Area

By Susan Anderson
Spencer Evening World
 2 days ago
I am one of those people who loves to hike in the winter. You just never know what the weather will do.

But my favorite part is the fact that you can see everything so clearly out in the forests. The leaves are off the trees and everything is quiet.

The earth tone colors found out in the forest and marshes in the winter are very picture-worthy.

It was a Sunday morning and I was headed out to do some exploring over in Brown County at one of my favorite haunts: Crooked Creek State Recreation Area.

The marsh is located in southwestern Brown County and is accessible by foot and boat from the Crooked Creek State Recreation Area located on the back waters of Lake Monroe. Three creeks come together at this marsh: Crooked Creek, Panther Creek, and the Middle Fork of Salt Creek.

An old railroad bed is located just east of the parking lot for the boat launch and it serves as a footpath throughout the marsh area. Most of the time the trail is covered by water.

The marsh is also located at the edge of a section of Yellowwood State Forest.

It was a scenic view that welcomed me and on this day; the elements would prove to be a bit more challenging.

I had arrived at the parking lot at the wildlife area and noticed right away the sky was overcast and the air was permeated with moisture. There were patches of fog scattered about the marsh.

It was sort of an eerie landscape, the kind you might see in a scary movie. But I love a little change of scenery sometimes. However, it would be tricky trying to hike in a marsh in the patchy fog. Perhaps a day of exploring more and hiking less was in order. I could live with that.

The Crooked Creek area is one of those places in Indiana that still has a wild feel about it. That is probably one of the things that draws me to it.

I began my walk, taking photos as I moved through the grasses and mud.

Yeah, the mud was a factor, and it was even a challenge for my old, worn, hiking boots.

I love marshes and wetlands because of their beauty and because of the wildlife that make the marshes their home.

I could see that the land around me had small ridges of sand where the waterline had once been.

The small pools of water surrounding me were full of old leaves and broken branches with sediment on the bottom. Amazingly, the water was so clear that I could easily see what lay beneath the surface.

Sand and mud covered the ground in many places and dried grasses and cattails in their winter attire added to the landscape. The mist continued to hang in the air though the marsh around me was still quite visible. The only sound I could hear was my footsteps. My hike continued to be more of the same and I totally enjoyed every minute. I was so glad I had made the decision to come to this place.

I guess I was doing another one of my philosophical hikes. But these places are where I do my best thinking.

Soon it was time to head out so I made my way back to my car.

It had been an interesting excursion. And a good hike!

You can follow me on Instagram to see more photos of my hikes and adventures - @farsideoftheedge.

To get to this place: From Bloomington, go east on Ind. 46 towards Brown County for 12.7 miles; turn south on T.C. Steele Road until you come to Crooked Creek Road (4.7 miles).

You will see a sign and the parking lot on the right. Activities at Crooked include hiking, fishing, canoeing, boat launch, photography, nature study, and wildlife watching. A quote for your week: “Every worthwhile accomplishment, big or little, has its stages of drudgery and triumph: a beginning, a struggle, and a victory.” — Mahatma Gandhi, Indian lawyer, political ethicist, and civil rights leader, 1869-1948Until the next trail, Susan

Comments / 1

