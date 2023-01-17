Today is: Rid the World of Fad Diet and Gimmicks Day

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rid the World of Fad Diet and Gimmicks Day

By News-Messenger/News Herald
 2 days ago
Rid the World of Fad Diets and Gimmicks Day takes place on the Tuesday of Healthy Weight Week, a weeklong celebration focused on maintaining a healthy diet and exercise routine and feeling good. The week reminds everyone that health is not about a number on a scale. Rid the World of Fad Diets and Gimmicks Day is "a day for education and caution: diet quackery runs the gamut from plans and supplements that contain dangerous, untested and potent drugs to the merely ridiculous."

In past years on the day, Francie Berg, founder of the Healthy Weight Network and Healthy Weight Week, has handed out Slim Chance Awards for the worst diet products of the year. day.

Source: Checkiday.com

Today is: National Gourmet Coffee Day

There are numerous holidays dedicated to coffee throughout the year, but today we celebrate the crème de la crème of coffee: gourmet coffee. It can be enjoyed at home or at a coffee shop, and can even be used in food dishes. Coffee can be measured on a 100 point scale. By some accounts, a coffee must score at least 80 to be considered a gourmet coffee, while Coffee Review lists their top-rated coffees as having a score of at least 94.
Anna Murphy

Simplifying Weight Loss: Going Back to the Basics

Well here we are again, another new year and the weight loss industry is still offering all types of miracle cures for people who are overweight. This industry really makes me angry, and not just because it cons people out of their hard earned cash by selling them products that don't work, but because all the information given out in a bid to sell products actually confuses people and leaves them wondering which way to go. Weight loss is not rocket science, it is easy, but all the conflicting information makes people lose sight of the basics.
