On MLK Day, Moore promotes service year option, readies for governorship

At his first stop on the Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service, Gov.-Elect Wes Moore asked one of the men in the Changed Life Recovery program at Frederick Rescue Mission a probing question.

“What were the first days like?” Moore asked Robert Lennox, one of about 30 men in the mission’s addiction recovery program. The Democratic Gov.-Elect, who is set to be inaugurated on Wednesday as the state’s first Black governor and has a budget due to the General Assembly two days later, may well have to answer that same question for history later in the week.

Lennox’s answer on Monday: “I had a baptism by fire.” He described walking through the door still hungover and his internal process of self-discovery that has followed the past four months. Moore’s support of service on Monday is one that he hopes to carry forth into his governorship.

“This is going to be the state that serves,” Moore told volunteers readying to prepare meals of penne pasta and mixed vegetables in the mission’s kitchen. He campaigned on creating a service year option for every Maryland high school graduate, something he says will strengthen the entire state.

Moore says service year option benefits Shore, Western Maryland

Moore said he hears from people in Western Maryland and the Eastern Shore that they’ve “been forgotten,” adding that “the honest answer is: For many communities, you have been.”

The service year for all high school graduates is an opportunity to change that, said Moore, citing the rescue mission, environmental programs, and helping older adults as potential choices.

“When we have the service year option, we’re not just going to provide opportunities for people in Western Maryland and Eastern Shore to serve, but we want people from all around the state to be able to explore Western Maryland and the Eastern Shore,” he said. “If we get to know each other, if we get closer as a state, if we fight for each other, we’re going to be a better state.”

What Moore and the Legislature will spend on the service year program is yet to be determined. Republican Governor Larry Hogan proposed his budget plan for next fiscal year last month, which showcases proposed state funding for several medical facilities across Maryland. The service year initiative was not mentioned in Hogan's slideshow presentation on the budget for fiscal year 2024.

UMBC President Emeritus Hrabowski recalls King, ‘mentee’ Moore

When asked about King’s legacy, Moore returned to the topic of service, paraphrasing a speech from the late Georgia pastor: “Everyone can be great because everyone can serve,” he said.

Freeman Hrabowski, president emeritus of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, who described Moore as “mentee,” was not even a teenager when King came to his hometown of Birmingham, Alabama in 1963 in order to help desegregate public facilities in the South.

“We must not forget where we’ve come from,” said Hrabowski, who was spat on by the Birmingham police commissioner before being arrested as a 12 year-old after leaving church, “and we acknowledge the progress we’ve made.”

“That progress can inspire us to do more for more people,” said Hrabowski, the chair of the President’s Advisory Commission on Educational Excellence for African Americans during the Obama administration, speaking in a phone interview on Jan. 15.

He said Moore, who he met decades ago, understands the issues of the underprivileged classes, education and higher education.

“We know that we have a challenge going around the country, thinking about children not from advantage, and what has happened from COVID,” said the president emeritus, alluding to the decline seen in many young students after the pandemic. “I know that our state will be focusing on those kinds of issues.”

‘What we’re asking people to do is to fulfill a larger hope’

One full day away from his inauguration, in a food distribution facility run by the rescue mission in Frederick, Moore summed up what he wants people in the state to do through service.

“What we’re asking people to do is to fulfill a larger hope that our God and our society wants them to be able to fulfill,” he said.

In an interview after Moore’s black SUV drove on to the next scheduled site on the service day, the executive director of the Frederick Rescue Mission said it meant a lot to see the one who will make decisions for millions and those in the recovery program come together for a shared experience.

“To have those two levels come together and those guys be able to say what their journey has been,” said Arnold Farlow, the executive director of 17 years, “it really meant a lot.”

For Lennox, the father of four, who has been in the recovery program for nearly four months since the “baptism by fire” introduction, he urged Moore to “stay strong in his faith.”

“It’s just beginning,” said Lennox, in an interview after Moore and the video cameras left. “Getting elected is just the beginning.”

