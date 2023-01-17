ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

One family, no options: For Black Greenville, stable housing can be hard to find

By Carol Motsinger and Jessica Gallagher
Greenville News
Greenville News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SOlUD_0kHE2o1p00

“Home is stability. It’s your sanctuary.”

Quentoria Jones and her four children thrived in a historically Black neighborhood in Greenville, South Carolina.

They lived close to their Pleasant Valley schools for four years, and Jones was a counselor at the community center.

As a girl, Jones saw her family struggle with money and move often. She doesn't want that for her kids.

Her children, ages 3 to 12, had a peaceful life in Pleasant Valley. A knock on the door changed everything.

A deputy was serving Quentoria Jones with eviction over unpaid fees. Her Section 8 housing voucher is meant to cover her entire rent. The eviction was dismissed, but landlord disputes continued.

Later, their bathroom backed up with sewage. They had to wear shoes in the shower. Her landlord fought responsibility for repairs and a third eviction attempt arrived.

“I wanted to move because I felt the situation was becoming unlivable."

She needed to stay near their schools. But Jones, who makes $20,000 a year, couldn’t find a landlord in Pleasant Valley to take her housing voucher.

She couldn't find housing in any city neighborhood. Jones suddenly became a part of Black Greenville's mass exodus.

Greenville's historic Black neighborhoods have lost half their Black residents in the last three decades. White people have nearly doubled in those areas.

A Furman University study tracked wealthy white people moving into Black neighborhoods, causing home values to spike way above what Black families can afford.

Black household median income is barely $27,000. That's not enough to afford the average rent in any neighborhood in Greenville.

In a city with a bleak affordable housing landscape, Jones had about 30 days to find a new place, pack up and relocate.

Jones faced a nightmare. "I had to come up with the money for the U-Haul, I still had to work and get my four children ready for school every other day in the midst of packing and loading … which I did mostly by myself.”

The eviction filings were a problem, despite a judge siding with Jones three times. The filings appear on her records when a landlord searches.

After a dozen rejections, Jones found a landlord in Kennedy Park, outside city limits. She pleaded her case, sharing her deep love for Zackariah, 6; Kyree, 12; Faith Poole, 3; and Trinity, 9.

The landlord said she would give Jones a chance. Greenville needs thousands more chances.

The area needs at least 20,000 units of low-cost housing. A housing coalition aims to build 10,000 units over the next decade, but Black families across the city like the Joneses don't have that long.

They moved into a home outside the city on April 1.

Jones hopes her new rental house will represent a new beginning for her family. Her goal is to own her own home one day.

“I want to be stable and have something I can leave my children when they get older and have children.”

This is part of the Greenville News’ “The Cost of Unity” series, investigating unrecognized harm from revitalization efforts, including 2022's Unity Park, that are making historically Black neighborhoods unaffordable for the people who used to call them home. Our year of reporting — with research help from partner Furman University — showed the staggering loss of Black residents from a city with one of the highest racial economic disparities in the Southeast.

Comments / 33

Jennifer Wheeler
2d ago

I fail to understand why this is being considered as a ‘black’ issue because it’s across the board with everyone. Many, many people are having these issues currently despite age, gender, race or whatnot.

Reply(5)
15
Pamela Bryant
2d ago

This should not be addressed in color we are all humans struggling in life situations. When God died for us he didn't say not one thing about color. So if this Apply to you then you need more Jesus in your life.Stop judging people.

Reply(1)
7
charlene miller
1d ago

maybe she should look at bettering her income. there are jobs out there that bring in more than $20k a year. And this is not a black issue. poor white families have the same issues.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
luxury-houses.net

This $2.195M Beautiful Estate Affords Priceless Privacy and Comfort in Greenville, SC

The Estate in Greenville is a luxurious home showcasing dramatic landscape renovation with park-like surroundings now available for sale. This home located at 15 Greenlee Hill Ct, Greenville, South Carolina; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ronnetta Griffin (864 884-8369) – Griffin Fine Real Estate for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Greenville.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Priced out, pushed out; Furman study documents how revitalization has impacted Greenville’s Black neighborhoods

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The massive growth is fueling change in many Greenville neighborhoods. But a new study from Furman University is getting a closer look at the impacts of those changes. Furman’s study examines census data, income levels and historic practices, showing how Greenville’s historically black neighborhoods have...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Miracle Hill women's housing groundbreaking

Grab the sneakers and get ready to race. Girls on the Run Upstate is currently registering for their spring session. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Governor McMaster is getting ready for a big speech in the Upstate. What's new? 1/17. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Highlighting what's new...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials offering free silver checks in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Community Emergency Response Team members are offering free silver checks for any homebound, Spartanburg resident living alone. With the silver checks program, welfare check calls will go out to residents in the program at 10 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday from the...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate plant to close, leave over 200 people unemployed

Grab the sneakers and get ready to race. Girls on the Run Upstate is currently registering for their spring session. Governor McMaster is getting ready for a big speech in the Upstate. Miracle Hill women's housing groundbreaking. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Christy Waite has the details on...
GREENVILLE, SC
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate veteran 'hub' expected to open in weeks

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new veteran center is almost ready to open in the Upstate. Upstate Warrior Solution says the Rupert Huse Veteran Center is a one-of-its-kind hub for veterans, first responders and their families. The veteran center is expected to open in mid-February at 770 Pelham Road in...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Water restored to Greenville County school

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said an elementary school was without water for a few hours while crews worked on water lines Wednesday. Greenville Water was doing work on water lines near Bryson Elementary School and turned off the water, according to the district. As a result,...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find endangered woman last seen picking up 3 small kids in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a missing endangered woman and three small children have been found. According to deputies, 31-year-old Michele Shontel Butler picked up her niece and nephews Heaven Lee-Willingham, 1, Terrell Dillard, 5, and Kentrell Willingham, 7 months, up on Sunday, Jan. 15 around 3:30 p.m. They had not been seen or heard from since.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Weekly Dish: Greenville brewers pay tribute to a local legend

Jack Brown’s Joint opens in downtown Greenville … Local breweries sell beer to honor Tom Davis of Thomas Creek Brewery … and Das Döner to open in The Village of West Greenville. Here’s the dish on some local restaurant news for the week of Jan. 20....
GREENVILLE, SC
Kristen Walters

New local bakery opens in South Carolina

A new local bakery recently celebrated its grand opening in South Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, the Pistachio Cakery held a grand opening event for its new South Carolina bakery in Easley, according to an event posting on their Facebook page.
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Calls for 'economic blockade' in Greenville

More than two decades after a woman was gunned down at a business in Greenville County, the sheriff’s office said they have identified her killer. The USGS reported an earthquake hit near the North Carolina and Tennessee border. Alec Baldwin charged in shooting killing former USC Upstate student. Updated:...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
gsabusiness.com

Auto parts supplier announces $50M expansion in Laurens County

A global automotive supplier is expanding its operations in Laurens County. Yanfeng’s $49.6 million investment will create approximately 58 new jobs over the next five years, according to a South Carolina Department of Commerce news release. “Yanfeng is pleased to make this additional investment and further grow our Fountain...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Let’s Eat at Mama’s Sweet Shoppe in Due West

DUE WEST, S.C. (WSPA) – If you’re looking for a comfortable breakfast nook or dinner for the family, Mama’s Sweet Shoppe in Due West is the place to go. The restaurant is located at 205 S Main Street. Owner Sheena Imhoff, originally from Texas, was visiting friends in Abbeville when she drove through the town […]
DUE WEST, SC
Greenville News

Greenville News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
894K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around the GreenvilleMetro area.

 http://greenvilleonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy