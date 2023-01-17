ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestline, OH

'Ready for justice': Family of beating victim Mikey Benedict prepares as trial dates near

By Gere Goble, Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum
 2 days ago
As the trial date for the first of three suspects charged with murder nears, family members of beating victim Michael "Mikey" Benedict said they have mixed feelings.

"I'm ready for justice; I'm ready .... I can't say I'm ready for it to be over, because it's never going to be over," said Benedict's older sister, Phyllis Bensley of Tennessee. "My mom's going to be hurting; we're all going to be hurting. They took a big piece of our family."

Knowing three trials are coming up is "very stressful," said Taszia Waaland, Benedict's longtime girlfriend and mother of six — ages 23, 20, 17, 16, 10 and 8. "It gives me anxiety just thinking about it."

Benedict, a 40-year-old Crawford County native, was found unconscious by Crestline police investigating a 911 report of a beating shortly after 2:20 a.m. Oct. 10, 2021. The beating followed an incident at Just Jokin' Bar and Grill. He died on Nov. 4, 2021.

In November 2021, three Crestline residents were indicted by a Crawford County grand jury on a charge of aggravated murder and two different murder counts in connection with Benedict's death. Each charge is an unclassified felony.

The trial of Timothy W. Montgomery, 50, is scheduled to begin on Feb. 6, according to records from the Crawford County Court of Common Pleas clerk's website. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 30.

Jacqueline Dawn Montgomery, 44, will be tried beginning March 6, and Cameron Everett Davis, 32, on April 3.

Immediately after the beating, the three were charged with felonious assault and two were released on bail, angering Benedict's family, who staged multiple protests in Crestline and Bucyrus, demanding "Justice for Mikey."

There will be no more protests as the trials near, said Sherry Denue, Benedict's cousin.

"We were asked not to do any more rallies or protests, because it was hard for them to find juries, because there were three trials," she said.

'We all want justice for Mikey'

Since Benedict's death, Denue has moved to Virginia, so she's not sure if she'll be able to attend any of the trials.

"I just know we all want justice for Mikey," she said. "What they did was ridiculous, and they need to pay for what they did. ... He didn't deserve what happened and we hope that the justice system's on Mikey's side."

Bensley said she's ready for the process to be over for the sake of their mother, Karen Murr, who lost two sons in a little more than a year. Another brother, Sam, died of natural causes in August 2020, and then Mikey, who had been living with Murr at the time of his death, died in November 2021.

"I want justice for my baby brother," Bensley said. "I'm ready for it to be over for my mom. I don't know where this lady found the strength."

Waaland spoke about her concerns for her children; the three trials will bring back a lot of hurt and trauma for them, she said. She worries about the things they might see or hear.

The children want to attend the trials, she said. "I don't know if it's probably a good thing for them, so I haven't really decided if we're going to go yet or not," she said. "... It kind of feels like we have to be there for Michael, but also I don't want the kids to see something and remember that."

Healing is a long process, Waaland said.

"We get by every day," she said. "Lots of struggles. My kids, they really do go through a lot of pain and all that. ... Nothing's going to heal our pain, but I guess it will be a little bit better knowing that they are in prison, I guess."

Family members worry about hearing evidence three times

The family members said they have mixed feelings about the state's decision to try the three suspects separately.

In October, Crawford County Prosecutor Matt Crall said the state believed having three trials would be a "more accurate way to get justice on behalf of Mikey Benedict."

"I, myself, I think that's better; I think they're all being tried for what part they had taken in the act," Denue said. From her understanding, each played a different role in the fatal assault — and each should pay for his or her actions. "Every one had their parts in it and I think every one of them deserve what they're going to get."

Bensley said she has mixed feeling about the decision to have three trials.

"I've been told that it can be good and then I've been told that it really doesn't matter. I can't honestly answer that ... I don't know how I feel," she said. "I don't know if my mom's going to be able to go through the evidence three times — because she's going to be there; I can guarantee that. That's her baby that they killed."

She predicted the courthouse will be full when the trials start, "because Mike touched a lot of people."

"There's been so many stories," Bensley said. "My brother would have gave you the shirt off his back. And I'm not just saying that because he was my baby brother; he would give anybody the shirt off his back. If you needed something and he had it, Mike would help.

"I don't know what happened — we'll never know, you know. Nobody will ever know the truth, the reason. Just pure meanness. ... It took three of them to kill him."

