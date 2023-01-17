ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, OH

Briefs: VITA of Crawford County offers free tax assistance

By Staff report
 2 days ago
VITA appointments can be made starting at the end of January

The VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) Program offers free tax preparation and e-filing of federal, state and Ohio school district income tax returns. Assistance with Bucyrus City income tax returns is also available. To qualify for this service your income must be low to moderate (about $60,000 or less) and your return cannot include issues that VITA volunteers are not allowed to handle.

The Bucyrus VITA site will again be located in the basement of FC Bank at 105 Washington Square. The hours will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays Feb. 6-April 14 by appointment only. Schedule dates might be affected by CDC rulings. Filers are asked to wear a mask if they have had recent contact with anyone with COVID. Also, if you are sick, please call and reschedule.

Appointments can be scheduled starting the last week of January by calling the Crawford County Council on Aging at 419-562-3050 or 800-589-7853.

Those seeking tax help must bring all 2022 income documents (i.e. W-2, W-2G, 1099s, SSA-1099, 1095-A, etc.) and any documents such as estimated tax payments and medical expenses for 2022 along with your prior year return. Please note that some 1099s are not mailed out until Feb. 15.

Community Foundation for Crawford County announces Pry Scholarship recipient

The Community Foundation for Crawford County is pleased to announce Aizlyn Green as the recipient of the 2023 Spring Semester Pry Scholarship. This particular scholarship can be awarded for the summer, fall and spring semesters, and preference is given to students attending North Central State College (NCSC) and/or the Crawford Success Center (CSC). Most recipients are also non-traditional students.

Green is a Wynford High School/Pioneer Career and Technology graduate who hopes to become a funeral director and a licensed mortician.

The deadline to apply for the Pry Scholarship for the summer semester is May 2. Most of the Foundation’s other scholarships are available for online application through March 1. Visit cfcrawford.org.

U.S. Attorney’s Office recognizes January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month

CLEVELAND — In recognition of January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Ohio is encouraging residents to continue the fight against human trafficking by raising awareness and reporting tips to the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text 233733.

Over the past year, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has announced several high-profile human trafficking convictions and sentencings. In addition, various organizations were awarded more than $5.7 million in grant funding to provide services and aid to victims of human trafficking.

Community Policy