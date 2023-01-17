ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OhioHealth adds three new doctors to Marion General cancer center staff

By Special to The Marion Star
 2 days ago
OhioHealth Marion General Hospital recently added three new cancer physicians to support the new OhioHealth Marion Cancer Center which opened in October.

According to a press release issued by OhioHealth, the Ohio Public Health (ODH) Data Warehouse indicates that from 2016 to 2018, cancers caused 21% (492 of 2,340 total deaths) of all Marion County resident deaths, which makes having local cancer resources critically important in Marion County.

Noman Khan, MD, is now part of the hospital’s medical hematology/oncology team. He attended medical school at Dow Medical College in Pakistan, served his residency at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Pennsylvania focusing on internal medicine and completed his fellowship at the Marshall University Joan C. Edward School of Medicine in West Virginia in hematology and medical oncology.

He divides his time between Marion and Hardin Memorial Hospital in Kenton.

Dr. Khan is married with three children, enjoys socker and cricket as well as outdoor activities and cooking. He looks forward to providing the best care possible to his patients with compassion and empathy.

Eva Mrozek, MD, has been a cancer physician for almost 25 years. She went to medical school at the University of Gdansk in Poland, completed her residency at New York Methodist Hospital in internal medicine and completed her fellowship at Ohio State University Hospitals in hematology/medical oncology.

She is married and has a daughter who lives in Boston. She loves traveling, gardening and listening to classical music. She is very excited to work with a great team of physicians, nurses, pharmacists and patient navigators in the new cancer center that will provide comprehensive cancer care to patients under one roof.

Michael Siedow, MD, has joined Marion as a radiation oncologist. He attended medical school at the University of Toledo College of Medicine, served his internship at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital and completed his residency at Ohio State University Hospitals in radiation oncology.

He is married with two daughters. His interests include running, exercise and most recently, learning how to hang Christmas lights.

He said he is looking forward to caring for his new patients in Marion and is really excited to join the OhioHealth Physician Group’s radiation oncology team.

“We are thrilled to have these new providers on board to support our new OhioHealth Marion Cancer Center as well as local patients seeking cancer care,” said Deepi Bathini, MD, vice president of Clinical Affairs, Marion General. “Providing these specialized services to the local community is an important priority for us.”

For information, go to www.ohiohealth.com.

