Marion, OH

Briefs: Marion Campus Job Fair to be held in April

By Marion Star
The Marion Star
The Marion Star
 2 days ago
Registration for Marion Campus Job Fair starts next month

The annual Marion Campus Job and Internship Fair will be held noon to 4 p.m. on April 12 in the Alber Student Center gym on the Marion Campus at 1465 Mt. Vernon Ave. The public, students online registration will open for businesses in February. Chamber members interested in attending can receive a discounted rate of just $30. Tables and chairs will be provided.

Marion Technical College, Ohio Means Jobs-Marion County, The Ohio State University at Marion and Tri-Rivers Career Center are excited to bring hundreds of students, alumni, and community members to campus to apply for jobs.

For more information, contact Kristi Butler at 740-389-4110 or butlerk@mtc.edu or contact Jane Arnold at 740-725-6061 or arnold.1175@osu.edu.

You can also find more information on Facebook.

Fahey Bank announces the appointment of new board member

There have been many changes in the financial services industry since Fahey Bank began nearly 158 years ago, but there has been one constant. Tim Fahey and his descendants have served on the board of directors and guided the growth of Fahey.

Fahey Bank is proud to announced the appointment of Makéla Saoirse Hughes to the board of directors. Hughes will be the sixth generation of the Tim Fahey family to serve on the board and was elected at the most recent annual shareholder meeting to replace Jude Foulk.

Hughes, a graduate of Cornell University, was an analyst for a major investment bank where she underwrote and provided risk assessments for billions of dollars of complex loans. She recently accepted a new position as an operations associate for a company where she is responsible for operations in several states.

ODNR encourages Ohioans to report hemlock woolly adelgid sightings

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry is encouraging people to report sightings of hemlock woolly adelgids (HWA) — insects that can threaten hemlock forests.

HWA are tiny aphid-like insects that feed at the base of hemlock needles, depleting the trees’ stored energy. This causes tree decline and eventual death after several years. The insects can easily be identified by white “woolly” masses on the underside of branches and at the base of needles. They will only be found on the evergreen needles of eastern hemlock trees and will not be found on deciduous, broadleaf trees. HWA are most easily spotted from October through June.

If you think you have found HWA, try to collect a sample or take a quality photo, and then report it through one of the following options:

• Online using EDDMapS• Notify the Plant Pest Control Section of the Ohio Department of Agriculture via their Plant Pest Reporter tool, by phone at 614-728-6400, or by email at plantpest@agri.ohio.gov.

