ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cavs welcome back Ricky Rubio, now must figure out new rotation

By Ryan Lewis, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UQ48F_0kHE2hqk00

CLEVELAND — The Cavaliers welcomed back a key player in the rotation. Now they have to figure out how he best fits into the puzzle.

Ricky Rubio recently returned to the rotation after more than a yearlong absence, the result of a torn ACL that ended his 2021-22 season. He was a consistent contributor off the bench before the injury, averaging 13.1 points and 6.6 assists in 28.5 minutes per game and giving the Cavs an extra facilitator to feed the offense.

71:Kevin Love ranks Donovan Mitchell's 71-point game against best nights by LeBron, Kyrie

For Rubio, it was a long road back in which he didn't see an NBA court in a game for more than a calendar year. And for the Cavs, a team that has rarely been at full strength all season and had players shuffling in and out of the lineup already, he's the next to be eased into the rotation.

"He has a high level of understanding of the game," said Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff. "He knows how to orchestrate the game, teach the game, share the game. It’s gonna take some time before he’s the best version of himself, obviously, because he has to play with his teammates some, too, and they have to learn to play with him and learn how he can help make their jobs easier. Just giving him time and giving him minutes, we all know what Ricky’s capable of."

The Cavs are progressing through the second half of the season and toward the trade deadline while fighting for one of the top six seeds in the Eastern Conference, which would ensure they won't have to participate in the play-in tournament. Rubio is basically entering his own personal preseason, even if the games matter much more than they normally would.

Rubio said he and the Cavs worked out roughly a six-week plan to get his legs under him, and they can re-evaluate where he's at then.

"It's my preseason kind of," Rubio said. "So we just designed this plan so I can have a month and a half so I can get the rhythm back. It's hard to practice in the NBA during the season five-on-five, so I just [need to] get the reps out there. Of course you've got to pick up things, but I've been playing all my career, so I know what to do. But, of course, getting used to adjusting to the teammates, to the lineups that I'm there and having stretches of more than three, four minutes, that's going to help me, too."

Sports gambling in Ohio:J.B. Bickerstaff trusts NBA won't allow sports gambling to compromise league integrity

In the three games back from the injury, Rubio has increased his usage each time. He played 10 minutes in his return to the court in Portland, then 12 minutes in Minnesota and, most recently, 17 minutes in his first game in Cleveland Monday night. He received a loud ovation from the home crowd when he checked into the game for the first time.

He'll need more time before he can return to his previous usage, although Bickerstaff noted earlier in the season that he might not again be playing close to 30 minutes even when he's back up to speed, and he said Monday night that the team still wants to be cautious. Rubio is a gifted passer who can apply pressure to defenses as a facilitator, so he's a welcomed (re)addition. But the minutes he garners have to come from somewhere as the Cavs, again, re-shuffle the deck.

Those minutes won't be evenly sliced off the top from everyone else. Bickerstaff has had conversations in which he's shared that the Cavs want to find combinations that work but, in order to do that, it might mean some players not seeing the floor for a few nights. He doesn't want anybody playing only a few minutes a night.

"We had a conversation with the guys today and it's gonna be frustrating at times because whatever your role may have been before, it may change because of those minutes that just aren't there," Bickerstaff said. "And it's not fair to just play a guy for three minutes or two minutes. So there may be a game or two where you don't play. And we just figure out how our rotations work with those certain groups."

Donovan Mitchell leaves game with left groin strain

Cavs star Donovan Mitchell left Monday night's game against New Orleans with a left groin strain. He momentarily left the bench but later returned.

Bickerstaff after the game didn't yet have much information on the severity of the injury or how much time Mitchell might miss.

J.B. Bickerstaff reflects on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Cavs and Pelicans played at 3 p.m. as the NBA paid tribute on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Bickerstaff reflected on what Dr. King meant to the world, his message, the role sports can play in all of it and how, in the grand scheme of things, our differences in society are "so small."

Here are his comments, in full:

"I mean, he’s one of the major reasons why we’re able to do what we do and be where we are," Bickerstaff said. "This is a moment that’s passed politics and passed politicians who aim to find ways to divide us. He was one of the people, regardless of where you came from, what your beliefs were, he was someone who was just trying to unite and bring people together. It’s interesting how our history seems to find a way to repeat itself, and those leaders that we had in the past, how critical their thoughts and necessary their thoughts are and can be applied today.

"There is too much divisiveness, there is too much division in our society now. We need more people who are willing to bring each other together. I think that’s what Dr. King did. That’s what he wanted, was an opportunity to see equality, but an opportunity to just unite and get past our differences, which in reality are so small. But he knew all the great things we could accomplish if we were doing them together. And being able to play a game today, I think sports has an opportunity to magnify that.

"You look at our locker room for example, all the different people from different places, different cultures. You look at the fan base — different people from different cultures coming together for a common goal, and that’s to support the Cavs and support the guys on the floor. And just imagine if we were more willing, as a society, to do that past sports, you know what I mean? There are all types of beliefs in that arena, but they care and love the Cavs.

"I think that’s what today is all about, is how do we figure out how not just to celebrate this today, but how do we live this moment and live his actions every single day? I’m thankful, obviously, for his sacrifice, but I’m hopeful we can continue to improve and do more as a society."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Three-Time NBA Champion Dies

The National Basketball Association lost a former player, coach, and three-time NBA champion today. The Boston Celtics on Twitter announced today that the world lost NBA and Boston Celtics legend Chris Ford today at the age of 74.
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury

Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
msn.com

Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74

Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
sportingalert.com

How to follow Grizzlies vs Cavaliers tonight?

MEMPHIS (Jan. 18) — The Memphis Grizzlies are currently on a 10-game winning streak and are set to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight at FedExForum. Led by one of the league’s top scorers, Ja Morant, the Grizzlies hold a record of 30-13 and are 19-3 at home.
MEMPHIS, TN
Cleveland.com

Donovan Mitchell does get hurt, Cleveland Cavaliers do have stars – Terry Pluto’s Scribbles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my Cavaliers notebook:. 1. I’m old enough to have seen everyone who has ever played for the Cavaliers since the franchise began in 1970. His Cleveland career is early, but Donovan Mitchell is the best player I’ve watched here with the exception of LeBron James. That covers a lot of ground given the likes of Mark Price, Larry Nance Jr., Brad Daugherty and Kyrie Irving have worn a Cleveland uniform.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Kuzma, Wizards beat Knicks 116-105 in Beal's return

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 27 points, Bradley Beal had 18 in his return from a five-game absence and the Washington Wizards never trailed in a 116-105 victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night. Kristaps Porzingis had 22 points, 11 rebounds and five assists against...
WASHINGTON, DC
Akron Beacon Journal

Xavier Castaneda leads balanced Akron men's basketball attack in win at Central Michigan

The University of Akron men’s basketball team complemented balanced scoring with tenacious defense Tuesday night in a 69-51 Mid-American Conference win over Central Michigan at McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Mich. Four Zips scored in double figures, led by 13 points from point guard Xavier Castaneda. Forward Enrique Freeman grabbed a game-high nine rebounds. ...
AKRON, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy