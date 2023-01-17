ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent State men's basketball takes on former coach Stan Heath, Eastern Michigan

The game: Kent State at Eastern Michigan, 7 p.m. Tuesday in Ypsilanti.

TV/radio: ESPN+ / 850 AM ESPN Cleveland

Records: Kent State is 14-3 overall and 4-0 in the MAC after a 70-65 win over Ohio on Friday. Eastern Michigan (4-13, 1-3) lost to Akron 104-67 on Friday.

The coaches: Rob Senderoff is 233-143 in his 12th season at Kent State. Stan Heath, who guided the Flashes to the Elite 8 in 2002, is 14-34 in his second season at Eastern Michigan. Heath is 223-241 overall in 15 seasons.

Series history: Kent St. leads 47-35 and has won four consecutive games; the last meeting was a 90-71 KSU win on Feb. 5, 2022. The Flashes are 10-4 in Ypsilanti since 2000.

Kent State lineup: 6-1 R-Sr. Sincere Carry (17.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists per game); 6-8 R-Sr. Miryne Thomas (11.9, 6.0, 0.6), 6-1 R-Jr. Giovanni Santiago (7.9, 1.6, 1.8), 6-3 R Sr. Malique Jacobs (12.6, 4.8, 3.2) and 6-9 Soph. Cli’Ron Hornbeak (6.0, 5.7, 0.3).

Eastern Michigan lineup: 6-4 Soph. Tyson Acuff (12.6 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 2.8 apg); 6-2 Fr. Orlando Lovejoy (5.5, 1.6, 0.8); 6-8 Soph. Jalin Billingsley (6.3, 2.5, 0.3); 6-10 Soph. Emoni Bates (19.8, 5.9, 1.1), and 6-10 R-Fr. Javantae Randle (1.9, 2.2, 0.3).

Notes: Bates is a former 5-star recruit who played one season at Memphis before transferring into Eastern Michigan (Ypsilanti is his hometown). … Billingsley, from Lutheran East High School, played at Georgetown last season before transferring to EMU. Also, Carry and Acuff were teammates at Duquesne in 2020-21. … EMU has allowed 85 or more points in all three conference losses. … Thomas and Jacobs led the Flashes against Ohio on Friday, each scoring 17 points. Thomas also had nine rebounds and Jacobs had a team-best six assists. Carry had 11 points and five assists while Santiago also scored 11. … KSU won despite shooting .429 from the field (27-for-63) and .533 at the foul line (8-for-15). … Dwight Wilson III scored 27 points for Ohio on 9-of-11 shooting, but KSU held the rest of the Bobcats to 14-of-43 from the field (.326).

Next: Kent State plays host to Ball State at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

