'From the ranch to the rodeo.' Boot Barn opens at Belden Village Mall

JACKSON TWP. – The latest store to join the Belden Village Mall campus will celebrate its grand opening Friday.

Boot Barn, which opened last month, is on the exterior of the mall next to Golf Galaxy and Dick's Sporting Goods in a portion of the former Sears store. There is no mall access from the store.

The retailer offers western and work wear. According to the Boot Barn website, the store began in 1978 catering to the American cowboy "from the ranch to the rodeo arena."

25th anniversary:Strip mine to popular shopping destination. The Strip in Jackson Twp. celebrates 25 years

Mall anniversary:Belden Village Mall marks 50 years as owners, Starwood Retail, deal with financial headaches

Since then, the company has expanded brands to serve a variety of customers and their lifestyles with a selection of cowboy boots, work boots, western wear, workwear, western-inspired fashion, and outdoor gear.

Store manager Paula Hogue said the 12,000-square-foot store features everything from cowboy hats and cowboy boots for men, women and children, as well as belt buckles, Carhart and work clothes.

She hopes the store will eventually carry apparel for children.

Hogue said the chain in new to the area with a store opening last summer in Copley Township. The national chain also has Ohio locations in Mason, Ontario and Perrysburg.

Since it opened its doors the store has been well received, Hogue added.

"It's been crazy," the store manager said. "Opening over the holiday was probably the best idea. I have 35-plus years (in retail) and we were slammed. It's something different. People are coming in and you can hear them say, 'Wow.'"

The Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce will join Boot Barn at a ribbon cutting at noon Friday. Grand opening celebrations will continue through the weekend.

Live music performances are planned each day from noon to 7 p.m. by Damon Mitchell, Adam Calvert and Jess Kellie Adams.

While the store is not a direct tenant of the mall, Belden Village Mall General Manager Mike Walsh welcomed the new retailer, which complements the many stores inside the mall including its newest tenants Lovisa, Yihi Japan, fye, and Condado Tacos.

Walsh said the mall will build off its success last year and looks forward to "another strong year of new things to come."

Blue Smoke, the winner of the Taste for the Space culinary competition hosted by the Belden Village Mall, as well as Bubbles Tea & Juice Co., is continuing to work to bring the newest offerings to the food court, Walsh said. Opening dates have not been set yet.

Reach Amy at 330-775-1135 or amy.knapp@indeonline.com.

On Twitter: @aknappINDE